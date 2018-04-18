MoviePass Moves Away From Costly Unlimited Offer In A Bullish Sign For Investors

Exclusive offer that limits subscribers usage sends a strong signal that MoviePass is ready to adjust their subscription plan as necessary to reduce COG's and move to profitability.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Robert Visse as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

Investment Thesis: MoviePass owner Helios and Matheson's (HMNY) move to suspend their wildly popular unlimited one movie per day offering is a bullish sign that demonstrates management is serious about exerting control on COGs, and is looking to shift toward a more sustainable and profitable offering. If the transition is executed well, HMNY/MoviePass could become the next tech unicorn, offering a rare opportunity for retail investors to participate in an explosive growth story.

Helios and Matheson, which owns 91.8% of MoviePass, is offering an exciting and rare opportunity for investors get in on an early stage IPO-like internet investment.

MoviePass made a significant move in their product strategy this week by removing their core product offering from the marketplace and replacing it with a more limited offering in partnership with iHeartRADIO. Interestingly, the company said very little about the removal of their unlimited plan when announcing the new offering.

MoviePass made no mention in their PR that the iHeartRADIO offering is now the exclusive and only offer available from MoviePass.

Further, the company made no statement regarding how long the new offer will be in place. Nor did the company confirm when, if ever, the unlimited plan might return.

Source: MoviePass website

Making a change of this magnitude signals a major move for the company. MoviePass created a major stir in the industry over the past several months since their $9.95 unlimited offer was first introduced. The unlimited offer, which many felt was too good to be true, is what put the MoviePass brand on the map – and it may soon be a thing of the past.

The new offer is a great value for consumers. It offers 12 movie tickets over the course of 3 months - limited to 4 movies each month, and it comes bundled with 3 months of iHearrtRADIO All Access for $29.95.

However, this is not the same value proposition as the unlimited offer, and it is the first clear signal that MoviePass is ready to move away from the highly promotional yet very expensive unlimited plan. This move is likely a test, and a harbinger of things to come from the company

I believe the move is a significant and bullish development for Moviepass and for HMNY investors. Reducing the utilization rate (the number of times per month a customer uses MoviePass) is a big and complicated issue for MoviePass. MoviePass is trying to increase the number of movies an average moviegoer will see in a year, while limiting itself from overuse from very heavy moviegoing consumers, whom MoviePass cannot profitably serve.

In a interview with recode’s Peter Kafka, Mitch Lowe, CEO of MoviePass, explained how MoviePass can achieve profitability with the unlimited offer. Lowe said,

Here’s the trick: 89 percent of American moviegoers only go to four or five movies a year. When they join MoviePass, they double their consumption and go to about 10 a year. That’s a little bit less than one a month. They balance out the 11 percent of the population that go 18 times before joining MoviePass and then after go three times a month. It works out. Over time, it actually works out to be about one movie per month per subscriber. Now, some people do go to 10, 15. We even have one guy who on this 40th birthday challenged himself to go to 40 movies in 40 days. We do have people with a fair amount of time on their hands.

The offsetting of heavy users by more casual moviegoers has been Moviepass’s key underlying premise on how they can make an unlimited offer work over time.

MoviePass has been willing to lose money on heavy and unprofitable users because of the incredible word of mouth marketing provided from this loyal fan base.

Lowe, and Ted Farnsworth, the CEO of Helios and Matheson, have both consistently claimed strong subscriber growth with zero marketing costs. They attributed the growth to the viral nature of the product and the incredible value offered.

The MoivePass story has been skillfully amplified in the media. Lowe and Farnsworth have been regular guests on top business news channels and websites and the pair have been featured on multiple cover stories for major publications. The value of all this publicity is immeasurable, as advertising can't buy this kind of coverage.

Source: Variety

While calculating a precise value of the media obtained is difficult, my experience in leading several major marketing campaigns for Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) allows me to give it an educated guess. I would estimate a paid advertising marketing campaign with the level of reach and impressions MoviePass has achieved with this PR blitz would have cost the company at least $25 million. And even at that expensive level, it would not be as effective as the editorial content that has been captured.

Here are a few stats to share on the burst of popularity of MoviePass that illustrate how effective the publicity has been. There are 22,800 videos on YouTube focused on MoviePass - ranging from how to videos to discussions on how do they make money. A Google Search on MoviePass now brings up over 4 million results. A Google News search results in over 155,000 results. There are Facebook groups, meet ups on meetup.com, large and active reddit.com threads, Instagram groups and more. It is truly an amazing accomplishment for a small company that has spent almost nothing in marketing.

MoviePass has executed a well thought out coordinated product and marketing roll out strategy. They found a passionate audience, got them hooked on the service, and made them into fans who would spread the word virally through social media and telling friends and family.

But the cost of the marketing hasn't really been free. The cost has been offering unlimited plans to the 11% of customers who go to the movies 18 times a month on average. These are the most passionate and vocal MoviePass subscribers Unfortunately, as the subscriber base of MoviePass grows, this 11% group gets larger and more expensive to support. Up to this point, this group has been a necessary evil, needed to tell the story and spread the word, but it now appears that the utility of this group has likely started to run its course. If continued unchecked, the biggest fans of the service could drag it down for good.

Think drink tickets. It's still fun and a great value – but the party is winding down…

The good times can’t go on forever! MoviePass is about to rein in the fun on all those who are getting too drunk at the hosted bar. The new offers will look a lot more like drink tickets at your company party. You can have a few drinks at a great value, but don’t get all crazy, and if you do want to go all crazy, you can pay for that yourself!

This is a risky but necessary move, and it will likely take some time to pull it off. MoviePass has now shut the gates to the all you can eat deal. They don’t sell it anymore. That doesn’t mean they will NEVER offer it again, but they are certainly testing the waters with a new limited offer in an attempt to reduce COGs and drive profit.

MoviePass has a lot of options to reduce usage. Have you read the fine print in the MoviePass Terms of Service?

There is a document that you agree to when you sign up for MoviePass called the Terms of Service. By you using the service it states that you agree to the terms of the document. All software and services companies use these agreements, they are standard, enforceable and legal.

The MoviePass Terms of Service agreement is a doozy. It is set up in a way that MoviePass could instantly be profitable with a stoke of pen – or a keyboard. Let me explain.

As stated above, all current MoviePass customers have agreed to these terms and conditions, and MoviePass has written in protection from any class action lawsuits that could result from changes to the agreement. Even an angry mob can't fight back unwanted changes MoviePass might wish to make.

MoviePass is in complete control of every aspect of the offering, and could change the offer for existing customers at any time. That includes pricing, the number of movies a subscriber can see per month, the theaters and the actual movies that MoviePass customers can see. Below is the specific clause.

Source: MoviePass website

So you see, MoviePass has very thoughtfully crafted a Terms of Service agreement that puts them in total control of the service. Not only can they limit the number of movies you can see with the pass you have already purchased, but they can raise the price any time they like, and they even have a clause specifically targeted at heavy users. “MoviePass reserves the right to offer members a new price option if they exceed watching a certain amount of movies per month”. This clause is important as it shows MoviePass will likely launch a new plan and price for heavy users and planned to do so from the beginning.

This move to change the core value proposition of MoviePass is not without risk. The unlimited plan was easy for consumers to understand, it provided an incredible value, and it created a tailwind of strong PR for the company that could now evaporate.

Moving away from the unlimited offer might also decrease demand even from the targeted consumers who would not be heavy users of the service. A cap on the number of movies allowed per month could cause consumers do a lot more mental math before making the purchase. They may think harder about how many movies do they really see today: do they really care about committing to X number of movies per month? This could give customers a reason not to buy the subscription.

Unlimited - one movie per day - was an exciting offer and took advantage of the irrational consumer frenzy that happens when they find a great deal. When consumers hear and think unlimited, they see a lot of value, even if they don’t use it, they think they could! And for many that is enough to get them to take a "deal". Now that the MoviePass service and brand has been established MoviePass does may not need to offer an unlimited plan to generate buzz, marketing and PR. Of course, if MoviePass moves away from the unlimited offering more completely, the PR and free promotion will dwindle more.

Mark Gomes, one of MoviePass’s biggest bears, wrote and videocasted that the big moment to reconsider MoviePass and HMNY stock would be when they made a move to reduce their cash burn and take control of their utilization rate. I think we have now witnessed that pivotal moment.

Investors nervous about Helios and Matheson's mounting losses should welcome a clear sign that management is taking the reduction of future losses seriously.

In Summary

MoviePass has made a significant move in their product and marketing strategy to eliminate sales of their popular unlimited subscription plan. I believe that the majority of the benefit from offering the unlimited plan has been established. The MoviePass brand is now the undisputed leader in a new category of "movie theater subscriptions". Shareholders want to see progress toward a more sustainable offer. This move puts MoviePass more firmly on that path. HMNY offers retail investors an exciting opportunity to participate in a IPO like opportunity in what could turn out to be the next big technology unicorn.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HMNY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.