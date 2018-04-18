Rex Energy Heads Towards Restructuring

Rex may be able to achieve positive cash flow in 2018, but won't be able to reduce its net debt significantly.

It appears likely to restructure due to its high leverage and the challenges it faces in refinancing its 2020 debt maturities.

Rex Energy (REXX) appears to be heading towards restructuring after failing to make the April 1st interest payment for its 1%/8% second-lien notes due 2020. That interest payment is around $23.5 million now, with the interest rate jumping back up to 8% now for the $588 million in second-lien notes. Rex has entered into a forbearance agreement with its first-lien term loan lenders that lasts until April 23rd.

Rex's problems stem largely from the huge amount of debt it has maturing in 2020. With natural gas prices remaining fairly low, its net debt is over 5x its estimated 2018 EBITDA, making it challenging to achieve refinancing of that debt.

2017 Falls Short Of Initial Expectations

Rex previously mentioned that it expected 2017 exit rate production growth of 15% to 20%, but it may have fallen short of that. Rex's Q4 2017 production growth was only 5% compared to Q4 2016, or 10% if Warrior South (divested in January 2017) production volumes were excluded from the calculations. Rex's exit rate target was based on December 2017 production versus December 2016 production, but it seems unlikely that it reached that target given the Q4 2017 versus Q4 2016 growth.

Overall, Rex's production was around 7% less than its initial guidance midpoint, although in-line with its revised guidance midpoint after indicating that midstream restrictions and delays in placing its Vaughn and Baird pads into sales would affect 2017 average production.

The lower production pushed the volume-based expense metrics up to the higher end of the guidance ranges, while net operational capital expenditures increased after Rex arranged its first-lien term loan financing. The increased spend was primarily aimed at increasing 2018 production though, and would have little impact on 2017 production levels.

2017 Guidance Actual Production 194 to 204 MMcfe/d 184.5 MMcfe/d LOE ($/Mcfe) $1.70 to $1.80 $1.79 Cash G&A ($/Mcfe) $0.20 to $0.25 $0.25 Net Operational CapEx $70 to $80 million $113.4 million

Rex's 2018 Outlook

Rex hasn't provided an updated 2018 outlook yet, so I am using its previous guidance from May 2017. While Rex's production fell short of initial expectations in 2017, that was partly due to temporary midstream restrictions, while some of its 2017 spend wouldn't start impacting production until 2018. Rex's 2018 guidance involved 260 MMcfe per day in production, with a noticeable increase in oil and condensate production as a significant number of Warrior North wells were placed into production.

For 2018, I am assuming that Rex realizes around $2.60 per Mcf for its natural gas. Rex had a negative $0.34 gas differential in 2017, so this assumes a slight improvement in gas differential as it appears that 2018 strip prices are around $2.85 to $2.90 per Mcf at the moment.

Pricing for natural gas liquids (C3+) is expected to be between full year 2017 prices and Q4 2017 prices, while ethane prices may be largely unchanged.

Thus Rex may end up with $325 million in 2018 revenue at current strip prices.

Units $ Per Unit $ Million Oil and Condensate 1,040,250 $59.00 $61 Natural Gas 52,195,000 $2.60 $136 NGLs (C3+) 2,664,500 $35.00 $93 Ethane 3,412,750 $10.00 $34 Hedge Value $1 Total Revenue $325

Based on the rest of Rex's guidance, total cash expenditures may end up around $313 million, leaving Rex with approximately $12 million in positive cash flow.

Cash interest expense is quite high now due to the LIBOR +8.75% interest rate on its first-lien term loan and the return to an 8% interest rate on its second-lien notes.

$ Million Production and Lease Operating Expense $155 Cash G&A $17 Cash Interest Expense $68 Capital Expenditures $73 Total Expenses $313

Debt Burden

While Rex may be able to deliver positive cash flow in 2018, its potential restructuring is likely prompted by the low chance of it being able to deal with its 2020 debt maturities. Rex currently has around $798 million in long-term debt, of which 98% matures in 2020. Although it may have positive cash flow in 2018, having $786 million in long-term debt at the end of 2018 won't be much of an improvement. Even assuming that Rex can hit its earlier production guidance, the $786 million in long-term debt translates into around 5.1x its estimated 2018 EBITDA.

Conclusion

Rex's cash flow situation looks okay at current strip prices, with it potentially being able to achieve slightly positive cash flow in 2018. However, with natural gas prices below $3, Rex's leverage remains quite high and it will have trouble dealing with its 2020 debt maturities. It seems likely that Rex will end up restructuring and that the second-lien debt holders will eventually end up with most of the new equity. Without the second-lien debt, Rex's leverage and cash flow situation would look quite solid.

