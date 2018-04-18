Aphria: Good Revenues, Lackluster Earnings

With Canadian recreational legalization still far off, the market still isn't there yet. And the stock already has much of the benefits of that market baked in.

With the now bloated production capacity of the large players, I worry that supply gluts could cause issues in terms of moving inventory.

Yesterday, Aphria Inc (OTCQB:APHQF) reported its fiscal third quarter results. Aside from an attempt at a quick momentum trade this morning, I remain skeptical on the stock price short term. As one that has been both bullish and bearish on Aphria inc (OTCQB:APHQF) at different times, I've dealt with criticism from both ends of the spectrum. There are many that would buy this type of stock regardless of the financial position. Speculative buyers look at the long term trends of the Canadian Marijuana industry, and see no way that these stocks could lose. I call it the "Tesla effect", where stocks trade well past earnings on the hopes that one day they'll yield huge results.

To me, that's a lopsided strategy. What good is buying shares in Aphria if the potential earnings of the company are already included in the stock valuation? It may be a boring "Buffet" ideology, but it works. Aphria's quarter demonstrated sales growth, but not much in regards to justifying the stock price. At a $9.64 share price, I want to see more than $0.08 a share in earnings. Also, I want those earnings to stem from operating income, not financing.

Regarding the earnings results in relation to the stock price, I have mixed feelings. That said, I am aware that investors are extremely speculative on this market, and will not allow the stock to reach a reasonable P/E ratio, and it's making it difficult for me to find a good long term re-entry point.

The Quarter

Aphria's shares understandably jumped on the 16th (and last Friday) on the anticipation and delivery of overall improvements in the earnings results. Revenues of over $10 million (Canadian dollars) vs. a little over $5 million a year ago mark a doubling in sales for Aphria. This isn't super surprising considering the acquisitions and production expansion that the company has undertaken throughout the past year. Gross profits also increased from $3.56 million to $8.57 million year over year. The part that no one is discussing is the negative operating income.

Operating expenses outpaced gross profits by a little over $4 million. The company's income for the quarter came from non-operating items listed on their earnings release, particularly $26.35 million in gains on sale of equity investee, along with a $14.54 million gain on long term investments. These items helped to bring net income to $12.94 million. Now obviously almost every Canadian Medical planner is vying for position in a recreational market, so a case can be made for letting Aphria's income sources slide for now. All their efforts did double their sales after all.

My main concern still revolves around how all this fits into the stock price. The stock is down to 3% this morning. This is likely a combination of traders taking profits from the last week, and the fact that the quarter doesn't justify a share price over $10.

Aphria's income breaks down to $0.08 per diluted share. The earnings might have been more meaningful were it not for the large increase in outstanding shares created from Aphria's Nuuvera and Broken Coast acquisitions. Outstanding shares of 167,494,603 are roughly a 41% increase year over year, meaning that long term shareholders equity has been quite diluted.

The bright side of all this financing? Aphria now has a pretty nice war chest on hand. At the end of the quarter, the firm had over $119 million in cash/equivalents. At this point, I personally hope they sit on it. They've spent enough on acquisitions. It's time to make all the framework come together. The company has put so much work into increasing production capacity. I want to see a clear indicator that they'll have somewhere to sell it all.

Don't forget that there's a very real chance that Canada takes much longer than anticipated to pass its legislation. In the mean time that will mean lost sales potential for 2018. Once the market is open, Aphria faces a question of supply and demand. These companies have spent so much on increasing capacity that it threatens the ability of any of them to sell out their inventory. According to some estimates, the top 5 producers have increased their capacity beyond projected demand, creating a potential supply glut.

Aphria's trump card on rivals is its developing ability to export overseas. Its Nuuvera acquisition, though way overpriced, creates the opportunity for Aphria to export cannabis to foreign markets, principally Germany. As the company creates international avenues through Aphria International, it at least has a decompression valve on its supply if the Canadian market is initially over saturated.

Another plus for Aphria has been the avoidance of debt cramping their financials. One could argue that the company did the wise thing in terms of leveraging that inflated stock price to make acquisitions. It just didn't necessarily benefit shareholders holdings.

My views

While the quarter delivered on sales growth, I still consider the current situation a mixed bag for investors. Traders have been able to make some swings in the past few weeks as things jump around, but the company is still lacking that catalyst to truly drive the stock price back up. $0.08 a share does not equate to a $9.30 stock price. Will that figure improve moving forward? Yes, but with a valuation 116 times the quarters earnings, the stock is already trading with the future factored in.

The fact that the stock is giving up its gains this quickly after the earnings announcement tells it was a traders bump, rather than a meaningful change in sentiment. I believe that Aphria will likely head back toward the $7-8 range. That has been the floor over the past month, and this earnings release doesn't have enough bite to change things. The two factors that would set Aphria on a big bull run are either a huge deal announced overseas that frees Aphria up to export a large stockpile of its production, or the Canadian government getting its legalization dates back on track. Unfortunately legislating is a fickle business, and I have a feeling that the lawmaking will take even longer than currently expected.

Regarding the latest rhetoric floating around US circles regarding President Trump reportedly lessening his stance on state legalization laws, I'm skeptical that this will have a huge effect on Aphria outside of sporadic speculative trades. Jeff Sessions is still vehemently against it, and doesn't seem to back down from Trump. If he gets fired, it could send things higher, but let's face it, the United States would likely favor American-run medical marijuana companies versus Canadian imports. Aphria has already divested much of its holdings in the US, and I don't see them putting money back into an uncertain area.

Regarding my entry point for a long term play, I remain focused on collecting shares around $7 or lower.

