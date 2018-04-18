Brighthouse Financial: Market Share/Revenues Set To Rise Significantly

As market share/revenue is expected to rise significantly over time, the stock represents tremendous value for growth investors.

Management is on track to achieve its capitalization targets by 2020.

BHF currently trades at 48% of book value and under 6 times earnings despite an improving story.

The Stock

In June 2017, MetLife (NYSE:MET) announced a spin-off of a substantial portion of its U.S. Retail life insurance and annuity segment, which is now known as Brighthouse Financial (BHF). The separation creates a more focused, nimble U.S. Retail franchise that can favorably adapt to market dynamics (post separation, MetLife owns ≤ 19.9% of Brighthouse). Since being listed, the stock has fallen almost 30%, providing investors with an opportunity to enter a long term position in the company while it is still in its infancy, with potential for strong growth moving forward.

(Source: TradingView Charts)

While the chart is ugly (and represents a classic post listing bear market), support is beginning to emerge around the $50 mark. Due to the strong fundamental growth story investors face limited downside risk and huge upside potential, with analysts expecting 2020 annual EPS of $10.17 (currently $-9.21)

Fourth Quarter 2017 Results

For the fourth quarter of 2017, the company reported adjusted earnings of $992 million, or $8.28 on a per share basis. Results for the fourth quarter included a $947 million favorable impact, or $7.91 on a per share basis, primarily related to the re-measurement of the company's net deferred tax liability due to the enactment of tax reform during the quarter. Excluding the impact of tax reform, adjusted earnings for the quarter would have been $45 million, or $0.37 on a per share basis. Adjusted earnings for the quarter also included $152 million of net unfavorable notable items, or $1.27 on a per share basis, including:

• $53 million in unfavorable reserve adjustments from recaptured business, partially offset by reserve refinements, in the company's universal life with secondary guarantees ("ULSG") book of business;

• $47 million in establishment costs related to planned technology and branding investments;

• $38 million increase in reserves related to certain legacy non-retail, group annuity contracts administered by the company's former parent; and

• $14 million unfavorable impact from tax items related to the company's separation from its former parent. Annuity sales increased 26 percent quarter-over-quarter and 25 percent sequentially, primarily driven by sales of Shield annuities, which increased 74 percent quarter-over-quarter and 22 percent sequentially.

Accelerating sales and cost reductions will continue into the future due to strong leadership. Brighthouse's management team is highly experienced in the industry, with all executive staff having spent time in executive roles in MetLife:

(Source: Brighthouse Financial)

This strong management will enable the company to capitalize on its market position and steal market share from more cumbersome competitors:

Brighthouse - a more focused, nimble U.S. retail franchise

• Focused on target market segments

• Simpler product suite focused on generating statutory cash flow

• Independent and diverse distribution network

• Emphasis on operating cost and flexibility

(Source: Brighthouse Financial 2017 Annual Report)

Brighthouse's diverse distribution network simultaneously reduces cost and improves revenue growth rates/sales figures for Brighthouse as MetLife's distribution networks remained with Brighthouse post-split:

(Source: Brighthouse Financial Presentation)

Management has also displayed good capital management policies, with a history of expense discipline:

Cut $200M in expenses through 2015

Sold career agency to MassMutual; resulting in 5,900 reduction in employee base

Currently consolidating 13+ support systems into 1 through multi-year outsourcing arrangement

As such, while Brighthouse is still medium sized player in the life insurance industry, it is small enough to retain effective management/cost controls, and have a large portion of untapped market share.

(Source: Brighthouse Financial Presentation)

Sector Comparison

P/E P/Sales PEG P/B Brighthouse Financial N/A 0.88 0.42 0.41 MetLife 10.89 0.78 0.83 0.83 AIG 107.91 0.97 1.55 0.74

David Einhorn is bullish on the future prospects for the stock, and is adding more to Greenlight Capital's position as the stock falls:

Greenlight Capital INC ups share stake in Brighthouse Financial INC by about 62% to 11 million shares

(Source: Reuters)

The fact that there is currently no dividend warrants a price discount to its peers, however, even when accounting for the lack of dividend the current depressed price still represents hard to ignore value for growth investors.

Capital Management/Financials

Revenue has grown over the last 4 quarters, and is expected to continue growing into the future:

Fiscal

Year End Consensus

EPS* Forecast High EPS*

Forecast Low EPS*

Forecast Number of

Estimates Dec 2018 8.93 9.65 8.13 5 Dec 2019 9.42 10.2 8.55 5 Dec 2020 10.17 10.35 9.85 3

(Source: NASDAQ)

Operating expenses are expected to remain stable/fall as revenue increases as management increases focus on cutting costs and legacy businesses from MetLife are wound down:

Transition focus

-TSAs with MetLife in place effective as of 1/1/2017

-Migrate off TSAs by end of 2019

Streamline / simplify operating processes

-Continued cost savings discipline

-Focus on flexible, lean operations

-Expected reduction of $150M in corporate expenses compared to our first year as a separate independent company

(Source: Brighthouse Financial Investor Relations)

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Investors should note the higher than average level of leverage Brighthouse uses, however, as the company grows, I expect this to fall to a more conservative level. Fitch has noted similar concerns:

Management targets related to run-rate capitalization included in an amendment to its registration statement on Form 10 filed with the SEC on April 17, 2017 include an intention to maintain financial leverage at approximately 25% and maintain certain levels of assets supporting Brighthouse's variable annuity business, including a significant 'buffer' of approximately $2 to $3 billion in excess of CTE95.

This level of buffer is designed to absorb higher capital volatility owing to modifications in the company's hedging program relative to the program previously in place. This level of financial leverage is moderately higher than, and the capital buffer is moderately lower than, Fitch's original ratings expectations.

The combined RBC ratio of the statutory entities that will operate within Brighthouse was approximately 525% at yearend 2016 and is expected to remain above that of similarly rated peers. Fitch expects the company to operate near this level under normal conditions for the foreseeable future. Brighthouse's ratings continue to reflect the company's very strong operating scale and strong risk-management capabilities. The business that will be contained within Brighthouse represents approximately 25% of MetLife's current total assets, which places Brighthouse as a top 12 U.S life insurer.

Fitch believes that further seasoning as a stand-alone company while maintaining a strong capitalization profile would ultimately reflect positively on the company's credit profile

(Source: Reuters/Fitch)

(Source: Brighthouse Financial Presentation)

Conclusion

Since being listed, the stock has fallen almost 30%, despite experienced management and strong potential for future growth, providing investors with an opportunity to enter a long term position in a growing company post-listing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.