2 Oversold Small Biotech Stocks

Today we look at two small biotech stocks. Both could be classified as Busted IPO's and appear to have favorable risk/reward profiles at current trading levels. First we analyze Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS).

Company Overview:

As you can see from the chart above, this name could qualify as a Busted IPO. Syros is a Cambridge, Mass.-based biopharma dedicated to developing medicines to regulate the expression of genes in the treatment of disease. Th company's current focus is on oncology. The company was formed in November 2011 and went public in July 2016 at $12.50 per share and soon approached the $20.00 level shortly after its debut. The stock has a current market cap just north of $425 million and sells for around $13.25 a share.

Pipeline:

The company has two early to mid-stage drug candidates and several more in pre-clinical development. A full rundown can be pulled up here.

SY-1425

This compound is also known as tamibarotene. SY-1425 is an oral selective retinoic acid receptor alpha (RARα) agonist that is being evaluated in combination with standard-of-care and targeted therapies in genomically defined subsets of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) patients. Syros discovered that approximately one-third of these patients were expressing high levels of RARA and IRF8 genes, owing to a malfunction in the highly specialized regulatory regions of the patients' DNA, known as super-enhancers. It is these patients that Syros' therapy is targeting. Syros has received Orphan Drug Designation for SY-1425 for the treatment of AML.

Entering 2017, Syros' Phase 2 trial was designed to test SY-1425 as a single agent in two cohorts: against relapsed or refractor AML and higher-risk MDS; and lower-risk transfusion-dependent MDS patients. SY-1425 is also being evaluated in combination with azacitidine, a hypomethylating agent in newly diagnosed AML patients who are at least sixty years old and not suitable candidates for standard chemotherapy.

In mid-December, the company announce initial clinical data. As of the data cutoff at the end of October 2017, 58 patients had been treated with SY-1425 in two single-agent cohorts, consisting of 29 patients in the relapsed or refractory AML and higher-risk MDS cohort and 29 patients in the lower-risk transfusion-dependent MDS cohort and the results were uninspiring. As far as safety it was generally well-tolerated, although 16% experienced Grade 3 or 4 hypertriglyceridemia. As for efficacy, no one in the lower-risk transfusion-dependent MDS cohort achieved transfusion independence while 53% achieved stable disease in the AML and higher-risk MDS cohort. Based on these results, Syros is abandoning SY-1425 as a single agent and adding a cohort in relapsed or refractory AML and higher-risk MDS patients to evaluate SY-1425 in combination with daratumumab and expects to begin enrolling patients in that cohort in early 2018.

Syros stock sold off significantly (~32%) on the news of the single agent results and consequent cancellation as a single agent. However, it did demonstrate single-agent activity supporting ongoing development in combination. Readouts on SY-1425 in combination with azacitidine in biomarker-positive newly diagnosed AML patients who are not suitable candidates for standard chemotherapy as well as in combination with daratumumab in biomarker-positive relapsed or refractory AML and higher-risk MDS patients are expected in 4Q2018. Endpoints will be overall response rate, duration of response, and hematologic improvement.

SY-1365

This early stage candidate is a highly selective small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) and is being evaluated in a Phase 1 study in patients with advanced solid tumors. SY-1365 only binds to 7 out of 468 kinases screened at >90% binding; thus proving its high selectivity. A readout is expected in 2H18. Additionally, Syros expects to add an ovarian cancer cohort in mid-2018, testing SY-1365 as a single agent and in combination with carboplatin. Pre-clinical data suggests that SY-1365 may be effective as a single agent against triple negative breast cancer and other hematological malignancies.

Analyst Commentary and Balance Sheet:

The company ended 2017 with approximately $72 million in cash on hand. In late January of this year, it raised an additional $40 million via a secondary offering. Syros R&D and other operational costs ran just over $55 million in FY2017 so it now appears to have cash on hand for two years of operational and R&D costs covered.

The current median analyst price target on SYRS is $19.00. Both Roth Capital and H.C. Wainwright have Hold ratings on the equity currently. Oppenheimer was the first analyst firm to chime in on the stock. This morning the firm reiterated its Buy rating with a $28.00 price target. The commentary coincided with the company's presentation at the AACR event this morning. Here is what Oppenheimer's analyst had to say on Syros:

The findings presented today at AACR support the clinical development of SY-1365 in ovarian cancer. We currently do not estimate that SY-1365 will impact revenue by 2022, but believe it could be an important contributor after 2022. The potential addressable patient populations for SY-1365 are large, making SY-1365 very important to Syros. The company has previously reported it plans to open expansion cohorts in mid-2018 in its ongoing phase I trial, which now include cohorts to further evaluate the safety and anti-tumor activity of SY-1365 as a single agent and in combination with standard-of-care therapies in multiple ovarian and breast cancer populations. Syros plans to report data from the dose escalation portion of the trial in Q4 2018.

Verdict:

At this point I think the stock merits a "watch item" status only within a well-diversified biotech portfolio. Syros is well-funded at the moment, has trial milestones late in this year, possesses a few 'shots on goal' and enjoys some analyst support. I have purchased a very small stake in this name and will await further developments before deciding to invest beyond that initial small position.

Next up is a promising cannabinoid concern.

Company Overview:

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE) is a Devon, Pa.-based clinical stage drug concern focused on the development of transdermal synthetic cannabinoid therapies for patients with unmet needs. The cannabis plant contains two main cannabinoids: cannabidiol (CBD), which has demonstrated effectiveness against Fragile-X syndrome, epilepsy, and arthritis; and 9-tetrahydrolcannabidiol (THC), which has positive effects on treating pain. The stock currently has a market cap just south of $150 million and changes hands around $10.50 a share.

Pipeline:

The company has two primary drug candidates aimed at multiple indications which can be seen above.

ZYN002

This is the first and only synthetic CBD formulated as a permeation‑enhanced clear gel for consistent and controlled transdermal delivery. It is being investigated for three indications.

The company recently met with the FDA and will soon start a pivotal trial for the treatment of Fragile X syndrome. It should initiate this study by early this summer. The trial will have approximately ~200 subjects and run just under four months. If positive, results could support a NDA for this indication. Fragile X syndrome is a rare genetic developmental disability that is the leading known cause of both inherited intellectual disability and autism spectrum disorder. Symptoms often include mild to moderate intellectual disability. Fragile X syndrome occurs in approximately 1 in 4,000 males and 1 in 8,000 females. ZYN002 has Orphan Drug Status for this indication.

Zynerba also just announced it is starting a second Phase 2 study for this compound to treat children and adolescents with Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathy (DEE).

ZYN001

This is a synthetic pro-drug of THC administered through a transdermal patch. A pro-drug is a pharmaceutical that is administered in an inactive or less active form for more effective delivery, and then converted back to its more active form through the metabolic process. This pro-drug configuration is necessary for a THC patch, owing to its hydrophobic nature. THC, in addition to being psychoactive, is a partial agonist of the CB1 and CB2 receptors, activation of which stimulates the endogenous noradrenergic pathway, inducing the blockage of painful stimulus to the neurons, thus suggesting a role for THC in pain management. This compound is in earlier stage development for a couple of indications (see chart).

Analyst Commentary and Balance Sheet:

Analysts are mostly sanguine around Zynerba currently. The median analyst price target on the stock is just under $20.00 a share. Since March 13th, three analyst firms including Cantor Fitzgerald have reiterated Buy ratings with price targets ranging from $18.00 to $23.00 a share. Jefferies and Oppenheimer do currently have Hold ratings on the shares. Yesterday H.C. Wainwright reissued their Buy rating and noted that "Zynerba and its pipeline could gain incremental visibility and appreciation with immediate and near-term catalysts."

At end of 2017, Zynerba had just over $60 million in cash on the balance sheet. The company also has just over $45 million available to it via a Open Market Sales Agreement with Jefferies. The company recently guided that the cash on hand by itself is sufficient to fund development well into 2019.

Verdict:

Zynerba has several desirable traits I like to see before making a small investment in a Tier 4 concern. It has multiple "shots on goal," upcoming potential catalysts and is well-funded at the moment. In addition, a beneficial owner has added approximately 125,000 shares to his stake in multiple transactions since last October. In all, ZYNE seems to have a favorable risk/reward profile at current trading levels.

