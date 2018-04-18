Tesla: Thank You, President Xi

China Lowering Import Tariffs On Products, Including Cars

Last week, when the global attention was engulfed by the tic-for-tac trade war rhetoric between the U.S. and China, a favorable concession to ex-China automakers was apparently downplayed. This is despite the Chinese President, Mr. Xi Jinping, promising to significantly lower tariffs on products, including cars. The news alert from Seeking Alpha garnered only 64 comments, a rare occurrence for threads containing Tesla (TSLA).

Typically, articles (including news) regarding Tesla attract hundreds of comments, with more than a dozen year-to-date having in excess of 400 comments. In the last 30-day period, there already are three articles with more than 700 comments. Most interestingly, in what has become a predictable outcome, bearish comments would stream in fast and furious following each breaking news, even for the positive ones.

Hence, it is somewhat surprising to see such lukewarm response to a key positive to Tesla, which currently faces a hefty 25% tax on its imported vehicles into China. The import duty is a major factor why a Tesla Model S sedan costs 50% more to a buyer in China than in the U.S. The higher price tag is even more off-putting considering the lower income level of the median Chinese consumer compared with Americans. In addition, the higher sticker price in China for Tesla's imported cars meant that it has been a tough challenge for the California-based EV-maker to compete against its Chinese domestic peers. For instance, an ES8 Standard from "Tesla-killer" NIO costs around half that of Tesla's Model X 75D.

In spite of the cheaper alternatives, Tesla apparently had no issues attracting Chinese consumers. It doubled sales in China with over $2 billion achieved in 2017. It's even more impressive when considering that this is on top of a tripling in sales the prior year. Furthermore, recall that all the sales were done at a sticker price much higher than that in the U.S., an indication of the seemingly insatiable appetite for Tesla's cars in the world's most populous country. Nevertheless, a few percentages shaved from the import duty would go a long way to lowering the bar for price-sensitive consumers and thereby enlarging the pool of potential customers for Tesla's electric vehicles when the company can resolve its production hiccups and ramp up its output to meet the demand.

Removal of Foreign Ownership Caps For Foreign Automakers

Today, President Xi had more good news for Tesla. China's state planner, the National Development and Reform Commission ("NDRC"), announced the removal of a two-decade restriction on foreign automakers. The foreign ownership caps for companies making fully electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles could be lifted as early as this year. Makers of commercial vehicles and the wider car market would have to wait until 2020 and 2022, respectively.

Recall that Elon Musk, the chief executive of Tesla, had said in November last year that Tesla was about three years away from making cars on the mainland. Unfortunately, he had reservations then over having to choose a local partner to do so and had intended for the ownership caps to be removed before beginning its plans for local car manufacturing. The concerns were supposedly over the risks of intellectual property leakages, even as many Tesla observers vehemently believe that the EV maker doesn't have much proprietary information of value. Elon Musk also could be unduly worried considering that China's intellectual property protections in 2018 are rated higher than what Canada scored in 2016, according to a report by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Global Innovation Policy Center.

In any case, the wait will soon be over. Tesla's plan is to produce the smaller and cheaper Model 3 sedans and the anticipated Model Y crossover in the proposed plant in Shanghai. Besides being able to price the locally-produced cars lower thanks to the lack of an import tariff being slapped onto them, Tesla also would be able to benefit from a lower cost of production in China. This is important as Tesla needs all the help to improve its margins. While its gross margin is positive, on a net basis, it remains consistently negative.

TSLA Gross Profit Margin (TTM) data by YCharts

Conclusion

Tesla has the Chinese President, Mr. Xi Jinping, to thank for the two pieces of good news. Both developments are highly positive for Tesla. As the planned local plant in China is targeted for the production of Model 3 and Model Y, there will be a continued need for Tesla to bring over the more expensive Model S sedans and Model X sport utility vehicles from its U.S. plant. As such, the proposed reduction in import tariffs for vehicles would still come in handy even when Tesla starts manufacturing its cars in China.

Unfortunately, despite the positive developments, the sentiment toward Tesla remains bearish. Short interest in the stock continues to stay elevated. In what was likely to have caught critics off guard, Elon Musk frankly acknowledged the problems facing the Model 3 assembly line. Hopefully for the longs, when the short-term challenges are resolved, the market would turn to the longer-term prospects and tailwinds for Tesla.

TSLA data by YCharts

