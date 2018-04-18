Coherent: Time To Buy

Looking at Coherent (COHR) over the last three months has been an interesting and somewhat puzzling experience. Since hitting a 52-week (and all-time) high of $329 back in January 2018, the stock has lost 45% of its value as of Tuesday's close of $181.62. Many of the explanations I've come across blame lackluster OLED adoption for the decline, and COHR falling in lockstep with Universal Display (OLED) seems to corroborate that claim. However, Coherent serves many markets outside OLED and I think the stock's earnings multiples, well-diversified revenue, and the prospects for OLED technology in the coming years make COHR an attractive opportunity.

What Went Wrong

Concerns over OLED, specifically fears that the technology's adoption is hitting a bit of a speed bump, seem to be the most likely culprit for COHR's decline. Unfortunately for Coherent and other interested parties, these fears appear to be well-founded. The headline of a March article from Bloomberg reads:

iPhone X Was Supposed to Start an OLED Boom. It's Not Working Out

The piece discusses how Apple's (AAPL) iPhone X was considered to be the flagship for smartphones with OLED screens, but demand has been weaker-than-expected for the high-end product. Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), Apple's OLED supplier, was caught off guard and was left with a supply glut of OLED panels that are too expensive relative to LCD panels for other smartphone vendors to be interested. From the Bloomberg article:

The main sticking point has been price. Each 5.5-inch LCD screen used in the iPhone 8 Plus costs Apple $52, whereas the iPhone X’s 5.8-inch OLED display is $110, researcher IHS Markit estimates.

This significant price disparity between LCD and OLED screens has discouraged other smartphone vendors from hopping on the bandwagon.

There has been speculation that Samsung might drop prices to attract interest from Chinese smartphone vendors in order to clear up the glut, but there hasn't yet been any evidence of that step being taken. Further, Samsung's own Galaxy S9 smartphone uses OLED panels and Apple is expected to launch an iPhone X 2 and an iPhone X Plus with OLED screens later this year, indicating that there is still hope for the excess supply to be snapped up naturally. Whether Samsung successfully ships its inventory or whether OLED adoption continues to be lackluster remains to be seen.

As evidence that these concerns are directly affecting Coherent's stock price, there is a very clear correlation between COHR and the stock of Universal Display, a company that specializes in OLED technologies and is a major supplier for Samsung in that regard:

COHR 3 Month Price Returns (Daily) data by YCharts

The price declines are sharp and it can be seen that they began at the end of January when reports began to pick up speed that the iPhone X was selling below expectations. What was meant to be a crowning moment for OLED panels turned into a quagmire of uncertainty, and the momentum that had carried the two stocks higher quickly tapered off.

From what we've discussed, I think there's sufficient evidence to back up the claim that OLED has been the driving force behind COHR's decline. The question now is whether the current stock price is attractive in spite of those fears.

My bull thesis consists of three main points:

1) Coherent has a well-diversified top line that will drive growth regardless of OLED's contribution

2) OLED is experiencing a hiccup now but will generate growth in the coming years

3) Earnings multiples and valuation indicate the market is not pricing in points 1 and 2

Let's discuss these points in order.

Diversified Revenue

First, while COHR's significant run-up in price might have been due in part to OLED optimism, Coherent serves many different end markets that are completely separate from OLED. Here's a couple graphics from the company's Q1 2018 Earnings Slides to demonstrate:

OLED is part of the Microelectronics segment, which accounted for 56.2% of revenue in Q1. As we can see from the top graphic, Coherent serves many markets aside from OLED and derives a significant portion of its revenue from Material Processing, a segment that was bolstered by the Rofin-Sinar acquisition.

Jagadish Iyer, an analyst at Summit Redstone, discussed his COHR bull thesis late last year, remarking the following in regards to non-Microelectronics revenue:

Materials processing segment which is the second biggest revenue contributor accounts for ~25% of total sales post the company’s acquisition of Rofin-Sinar. With this acquisition which closed in November’16, Coherent is now able to offer a wide variety of lasers including high power fiber lasers. Whilst Coherent’s market share is small (sub 10%) in high power fiber lasers, we believe the continued growth in automotive and industrial applications will increasingly drive material processing revenues as applications such as cutting, welding, drilling will drive greater demand for fiber laser sales. We estimate overall fiber laser market to grow from $1.6bn in 2016 to $2.6bn by 2020 (CAGR 18%)).

IPG Photonics (IPGP) is currently the market leader in fiber lasers, but the pie is growing and there's plenty to go around. Additionally, once you factor in Coherent's other two segments, which grew a combined 8.2% YoY in Q1, at least 44% of the company's revenue has nothing to do with OLED, and that number is likely significantly higher considering OLED is itself only a portion of the Microelectronics segment.

We don't have any information regarding how these segments break down by profit margin or income because Coherent uses a different categorization for those numbers (OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems), but we can see from the top line numbers that the company generates sales and has customers in multiple areas beyond OLED.

OLED Is Still The Future

Let's now discuss the second point in my bull thesis: I think OLED is still the future of smartphone screens and that the current supply issue will be temporary in nature.

Coherent CEO John Ambroseo provided his thoughts on the OLED issue in the company's Q1 earnings call:

. . . A channel check with integrators and panel manufacturers did not identify any changes in delivery cadence or service demand. What’s the reason for the disconnect, we think it’s rather simple. The leading OLED manufacturer committed its resources to a single customer, other interested parties left with no choice stayed with LCDs. Turning these customers on requires them to change the display drive electronics, which takes months not days, so the leading supplier has a short term glut. Other panel manufacturers continue to invest in technology and capacity as a means to broaden the OLED market and capture share, they have shown no signs of slowing down.

Essentially, Ambroseo is confirming and expanding upon what we already discussed earlier. "The leading OLED manufacturer" is Samsung and the "single customer" to whom all resources were committed is Apple (for the iPhone X). The parts to note here are that Coherent isn't seeing any fundamental shift in market demand for OLED and that it sees the supply glut as a short-term issue.

Based on the information we have, this seems like a reasonable conclusion. As we know, the iPhone X underwhelmed expectations, and it's not hard to believe that Samsung, which planned to supply OLED panels to Apple exclusively, was left holding the bag in the way of unsold screens. As Ambroseo said, the process of making a phone OLED-ready takes months, not days, so Samsung has been forced to simply wait patiently. Meanwhile, the market has gotten jittery over OLED, fearing perhaps that this setback will doom the technology.

Realistically, those fears will be proven unfounded in the coming months and years. Smartphones made with OLED screens have many advantages over those with LCD screens, including better battery life because there's no need for a power-hungry backlight, thinner designs for the same reason, more vibrant colors, and, even though they are more costly to produce now, OLED screens will likely be more cost-effective than LCD ones as time goes on.

Coherent is at the forefront of this new paradigm. Iyer, the Summit Redstone analyst mentioned previously, had this to say about the company's positioning in OLED:

Coherent’s ELA tools enable the active conversion of as deposited Amorphous Silicon film to Low Temperature Polysilicon (LTPS) which is a fundamental building block for OLED displays. With virtually no competition, Coherent likely grabs a large portion of this market.

Perhaps this expectation is what led COHR to run up so high. Despite the current lull in the OLED market, the fact still remains that Coherent has the technology and market positioning to dominate once things get back on track.

Valuation and Multiples

The final piece of the puzzle and the third argument in my bull thesis is that the stock's valuation and multiples indicate that current levels present an attractive buying opportunity.

Starting with the basic ones, according to Yahoo! Finance, COHR is trading at a forward P/E of about 10 and a PEG ratio of 0.67. Comparing the P/E to historical levels and to a peer like IPGP demonstrate that these are fairly low multiples considering the financial results the company is generating. Let's first look at a historical comparison:

COHR PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

Over the past 12 months, the current P/E is by far the lowest of the period, indicating investors have lower expectations for growth potential. Should the OLED problems dissipate in a timely fashion, as the company's CEO and as available information suggests, I think we will see a multiple expansion due to higher growth expectations. Exactly how much the multiple will expand is hard to pinpoint considering we don't know how long the OLED supply glut will last or when the market will react to it being resolved, but we can use the higher ratios of previous months as a guide to what investors think Coherent is worth with OLED firing on all cylinders.

Let's now compare COHR with one of its peers like IPGP:

COHR PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

The first thing we notice is that IPGP is currently trading at a substantially higher forward P/E multiple relative to COHR, perhaps indicating the latter is undervalued. However, there are more factors to consider. While Coherent saw higher YoY revenue growth in the most recent quarter and higher TTM free cash flow, IPG has a significantly higher profit margin and earns more in net income on lower revenues. Whether this comparison says anything about either stock will be subjective but in my opinion, when you factor in the possible multi-year benefits that OLED will provide to Coherent's revenue, margins, and bottom line, the comparisons above indicate that COHR is being undervalued by the market at its current valuation.

Though I feel I should point out that COHR is a slightly anomalous situation. Despite the stock cratering 45% in three months, there has been almost no reaction from analysts. I'm not exactly sure why this is, but the average price target of the 9 analysts that cover the company (according to Yahoo! Finance) is still $314 and the low is $295. I haven't seen any upgrades, downgrades, EPS revisions, price target changes, or even commentary on Coherent for the last three months. It's like analysts have just forgotten the company exists.

I mention this because it can skew the forward P/E ratio if analysts aren't updating their models and providing EPS projections. I'm not sure how exactly this will affect the stock itself come earnings season, but I'm still bullish on COHR based on the first two points of my thesis that I discussed earlier, even if current projected earnings are overestimating earnings potential a bit.

Despite my bullish position, there are some risks I must address in the interest of objectivity.

Risks

One risk is that the current supply glut for OLED panels lasts longer than expected due to lack of demand, which could push Samsung to cut prices in order to clear inventory. This would hurt margins throughout the supply chain and Coherent would be hit hard. This seems unlikely considering the industry's shift away from LCD and to OLED, but it is a possibility nonetheless.

Another risk is that IPG flexes its muscle in the fiber laser market by lowering prices, which would hurt Coherent's margins and make the company more reliant on OLED to pick up the slack (which it may or may not do). This also seems unlikely, mainly because IPG enjoys cushy margins and close to 70% market share, so it likely won't see Coherent, which has about 10% market share in this area, as much of a threat.

A risk that relates to fiber lasers and OLED is if the markets grow slower than expected for whatever reason. OLED is a big part of the growth story for Coherent, so, similar to the first risk, any setback in that area could hurt the stock significantly. In addition, fiber lasers, and material processing in general, make up ~25% of the company's revenue so a slowdown in growth in that market could also hurt the stock.

Investor Takeaway

I think COHR has become a victim of its own success with the stock being driven up by OLED hype and then cut down by the other edge of the same blade. While a decline in price might have been warranted, current levels are too attractive to pass up due to Coherent's diversified revenue streams, the growth prospects of OLED in the coming years, and the depressed valuation multiples.

The upcoming earnings report in early May could be an inflection point for COHR after months of minimal analyst coverage and a continually-dropping stock price. While buying shares is the safest way to play a short-term recovery and for long-term investors to play the OLED growth story, I decided to pick up a few call options expiring 5/18 after the earnings report and 8/17. The premiums on these are a bit pricey so I'd only recommend them to the risk takers among you. I'm expecting a run-up into earnings as the market realizes the sell-off is overdone, and I aim to write a follow-up article before the actual report discussing my strategy and my expectations.

Best of luck!

Disclosure: I am/we are long COHR CALLS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.