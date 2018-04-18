The House Always Wins: Own The House

There are currently 3 REITs to choose from, which are differentiated by their primary tenants and their relationships with their primary tenants.

The REIT structure is appealing to capital intensive businesses. By selling off their real estate assets, many businesses can unlock significant value and obtain cash they can use to deleverage and expand their operations.

It seems completely natural that casinos would seek to take advantage of the structure. They have large, valuable real estate holdings, and businesses which can benefit immediately from capital infusions.

Today, there are three publicly traded REITs in the gaming industry. Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI), MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) and the newest Vici Properties Inc (OTCPK:VICI).

Anyone considering an entrance into gaming REITs, should take some time to read articles written by Howard Kline. He clearly knows the gaming industry very well.

General Risks

Perhaps the largest risk from a REIT perspective is that casinos are single-use properties. While the REIT might own various space that is rented for non-gaming uses like restaurants, hotels, retail, spas or golf, at the end of the day these are casino properties. Without the gaming aspect drawing in customers, the additional bells and whistles will fail.

With all the additions centered around large gaming floors, it is hard to imagine any logical alternative use. The property will either need to be leased to a gaming tenant, or it loses a very substantial amount of its value.

This means these REITs are exposed to any industry downturn that is significant enough to cause casinos to close. REIT owners should keep their fingers on the pulse of the industry.

As a highly regulated industry, casinos are dependent on getting licenses and regulatory approval. Historically, this has limited competition in many areas. There has been a trend the last couple of decades for many governments to be more liberal in granting licenses.

For REITs, this trend provides more opportunities to own gaming properties in various states. However, it introduces competitive pressures for the gaming operators and in some cases could cause markets to become oversaturated.

The Tenants

Perhaps the largest difference between the three REITs is their tenants.

The gaming industry is a mature industry that is dominated by a handful of companies. GLPI is the oldest of the REITs and as you can see, there is very little diversification. Additionally, Penn National (PENN) is in the process of acquiring Pinnacle Entertainment (PNK). If the deal closes, GLPI will see an increase in rent of approximately $46 million, however they will be significantly less diversified.

The recent acquisition of several Tropicana properties, which will be operated by Eldorado Resorts (ERI), adds some diversification. However PENN will still account for approximately 78% of revenue. Their pro-forma tenant diversification by revenue will look like this.

MGP is essentially an extension of MGM Resorts (MGM). MGP is 70% owned by MGM. MGM is the majority owner and holds the majority of the seats on the board.

With MGP, there is no tenant diversification. As seen above, MGM covers a wide variety of brands, all of the properties are under one master lease. Also, unlike GLPI, MGP's properties are heavily concentrated in Las Vegas. 7 of their 12 properties are in Vegas. GLPI has 38 properties in 20 markets across 14 states.

VICI was recently spun off of Caesars Entertainment (CZR). Like MGP, they currently have a single tenant. However, in this case, CZR did not maintain ownership of VICI, so VICI is a separate entity.

Geographically, VICI is better diversified than MGP, but not as diversified as GLPI.

Growth

Being the oldest, GLPI has the longest track record in terms of growth. They continue to execute deals with regional casinos and are the only publicly traded REIT with tenant diversity.

Just within the last 6-months, GLPI has deals in the works which will add BYD and ERI to their tenant roster. Both companies operate other properties which could be potential future acquisitions. I look for GLPI to continue making deals with diversify them by tenant and geography.

MGP's relationship with MGM means that they will be the sole benefactor of any properties MGM wants in a REIT. This provides MGP with a very large pipeline of potential properties including those already owned by MGM, those MGM might buy and new properties that MGM builds. Growth at MGP is going to be tied to the convenience of MGM.

VICI is a much larger unknown. As part of the spin-off, VICI owns the Right of First Refusal for Indiana Grand and Hoosier Park as well as the planned Caesars Forum Convention Center. They also hold a ROFR for any Caesars real estate purchased outside of Clark County NV. Additionally, VICI owns call options on 3 Harrah's brand properties, which can be exercised anytime within 5 years at a 10% cap rate.

Those 6-properties provide a pipeline for near term growth and the call options can be exercised at VICI's convenience. Beyond that, VICI does not have any legal right to CZR properties. VICI will likely be a contender if CZR decides to monetize their other Vegas assets, but it is not guaranteed.

In the conference call, management suggested that they are actively looking to make deals with 3rd party operators and to diversify beyond CZR. Saying something and actually doing it are two different things. To me, the jury is still out on whether VICI is going to be a diversified REIT or if it will remain inseparably tied to CZR.

Which To Pick

Currently, GLPI is the cheapest of the REITs trading slightly over 10x AFFO and also has the highest yield at over 7%. MGP is the most expensive trading at 14x AFFO, while VICI weighs in a little under 13x. Both yielding just under 6%.

The market is likely giving MGP a premium due to easy growth prospects through MGM and its exposure to the Las Vegas strip, which is clearly a premium gambling location.

I believe that is a mistake. The fundamental problem with MGP is that it is controlled by MGM. MGM has a $19.7 billion market cap and produces north of $10 billion in revenue. MGP has a market cap of $1.96 billion and revenues under $1 billion.

That relationship is great for MGP holders when things are going well. When the benevolent parent company is rolling in cash, sending it down the line for the tax benefits makes sense.

The big question for MGP holders is what happens when things get tough? One of the big benefits of being a landlord is that you are one of the first creditors to get paid. That reality provides significant negotiating leverage, especially when the tenant relies on the physical building for revenue production.

When things get tough, sometimes it is in the landlords best interest to provide a break to help a tenant through tough times. Other times, the landlord needs to draw a line.

If 5, 10, 15 years down the road, MGM comes into tough times, how do those negotiations go? It is not going to be done with an eye on what is best for MGP. MGM owns MGP, and MGM is going to do what is best for MGM. They are not going to risk the body to save a foot.

That conflict of interest works great for MGM and is perfectly fine for MGP as long as things are going well. Betting on MGM might be a great investment decision, but if you are going to make that bet, why not bet on the entity that is calling the shots? To me, the only reason to own MGP is if you are also long MGM and are just looking for a way to get a higher dividend. As a straight REIT investment, the conflict of interest makes MGP a complete non-starter for me.

VICI is on my watch list. It seems fairly priced right now, and there are still several unknowns. I would like to see the REIT branch out and diversify away from CZR. I greatly prefer the structure VICI's relationship with the parent company. The friendliness should provide VICI with future opportunities for acquisitions, but when tough times come they can act as business partners.

GLPI is currently in my portfolio. They have been setting a good acquisition pace and have an eye towards diversity in a sector where there is not much diversity. Even if they were not the cheapest, I would prefer them. That they trade at a discount is just the cherry on top.

Conclusion

Going forward, I anticipate that gaming companies will continue to monetize their real estate holdings. They are sitting on a lot of value and it only makes sense for them to tap into it.

For REITs, this means high value properties with tenants that have comfortable levels of cash-flow. With state governments becoming more liberal towards gambling, there are real risks of overbuilding creating a competitive environment that tightens the margins of tenants. That is something REIT investors will want to keep an eye on. Currently, the tenants of these three REITs are all on solid ground.

In my opinion, MGP is not investable due to the one-sided relationship with MGM. I remain long GLPI and have an eye on VICI.

