Acuity Brands: Turnaround Imminent

Acuity Brands (AYI) provides lighting solutions primarily to the North American industrial and construction industry. I last wrote about this company when it was trading at high multiples. The company was experiencing massive growth as the cost effectiveness and energy reduction properties of LED fit well with the industrial construction boom.

Things change. The stock price is now more than 50% off its highs as AYI has experienced declining profit margins and slower growth despite that it serves an industry that is experiencing high growth and continued bright forecasts. There are several catalysts in place that indicate a turnaround in stock price is imminent.

Opportunity Due To Stock Price Decline

Management has been less than stellar in forecasting earnings as most quarters have resulted in misses but they have an excellent record of growing revenue and earnings. These earning misses may have led to over correction.

AYI Revenue (Annual) data by YCharts

Let's take a look at the stock chart.

AYI data by YCharts

The stock price is below the simple 200 day moving average and therefore in a downtrend. Interesting to note that AYI's stock price remained in an uptrend, above its 200 day moving average, even during the industrial construction slump of 2010.

Industry Position and Outlook

AYI is the market share leader in North American lighting solutions for industrial and commercial construction. I think the number one catalyst for share price appreciation is the company strategy of leveraging its position in lighting in order to expand into the higher margin area of holistic lighting solutions and building maintenance data analytics.

The company introduced Altrius last May, a combination IoT software and cloud platform service that gathers raw data and provides smart lighting solutions. AYI recently acquired Lucid Design Group, a building analytics company doubling down on this strategy.

AYI derives half its revenues from new construction and half from renovation. Revenue growth has slowed down from prior years to just 1% for the two most recent quarters. The most recent earnings report explained that revenue growth has been impacted by heavy competition in the lower end lighting products sold at national chain stores and by conditions in the industrial construction industry.

The lower end lighting products represent 20% of total revenue. AYI beat out competition by lowering prices in this category. The price cuts resulted in lower earnings with lower margins. To address demand for lower end products without advanced features the company is rolling out a new line of low cost products.

The slowdown in industrial construction appears to be short lived. AYI will be a laggard in benefiting from the current construction cycle as lighting products are used toward the final stages of construction as demonstrated in Zach's industry outlook stats. The outlook for the U.S. industrial construction market is extremely positive with a heavy backlog of large projects in the works. The outlook for lighting solutions is even more positive with a forecasted CAGR of 21.5% over the next five years.

I expect that as ACY has previously gained from demand fueled by cost savings and green energy interest it is now positioned to benefit from even more cost savings opportunities for customers from analytics but other beneficial elements such as health benefits of altering lighting, smart cities, smart campus, intelligent parking solutions along with the decreasing cost of LEDs.

Shareholder Friendly Management

In the words of CEO Vern Nagel at the last conference call, "We have purchased over $1 billion worth of shares, almost 15 million shares, over the last decade plus we have done acquisitions totaling about $1.1 billion. We have returned dividends probably north of $300 million."

The company board of directors recently authorized a new 6 million share repurchase plan which is unlikely to be completed in the next 12 months without new financing if the company makes another acquisition. Speaking of acquisitions, the recent Lucid purchase as is generally the case for AYI was completed from free cash flow as are the dividends.

Evidence for the likely recovery in stock price is the disconnect between rising free cash flow and the stock price.

AYI data by YCharts

Valuation

AYIs stock price seems to be in concert with its gross profit margins.

AYI data by YCharts

The rise in S G & A seems to have leveled off.

AYI data by YCharts

Management has implemented a cost cutting program but realizes that more meaningful improvement on profitability will have to come from market acceptance of the new products.

Conclusion

New higher margin products and growth in an adjacent industry are compelling catalysts. AYI has a history of making the right moves to remain the market leader and appears to be poised to gain from the IoT wave in construction. Applying a PE of 16 to analysts' estimates results in a stock price of about $155.

AYI is dependent on the success of its new products. Further risk is that there is no guarantee that the construction industry will continue to flourish.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AYI over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.