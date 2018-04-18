Southwest Georgia Financial: A Play In The Economic, Agricultural And Population Growth Markets

As potential for expansion into neighboring counties in the State of Georgia remain an opportunity, I believe the company is undervalued by as much as 40% for 2018.

With a rebound in the agricultural markets and shift in population trends, the company has shown solid growth in its core lending and banking business segments.

Investment Thesis

Given that most financial services companies including Southwest Georgia Financial (SGB) rallied following the 2016 elections on the prospects of tax reform and higher fiscal spending, the bank's price action was fairly stagnant in the proceeding 2017 rally that pushed up valuations by roughly 100% in the case of most other financial institutions. During this time, Southwest Georgia Financial's share price rose only slightly and was swinging within a rather right range even as its overall operating environment improved.

As the bank operates in key agricultural markets in the State of Georgia, where population trends favor organic growth and a recovery in the agricultural markets presents a renewed demand for real estate, construction and operational loans for farming, the company seems to be undervalued by as much as 40% when looking at even the lowest of growth rates for 2018.

When coupled with a lower effective income tax rate and potential expansion into neighboring counties with a higher agricultural and population growth presence, I believe the company is primed to approach its fair value range and presents a good investment opportunity for 2018.

Business Overview

The bank's loan profile includes commercial lending to businesses and agricultural operations, consumer loans and real estate construction financing. The company has seen a significant rise in lending activities as a recovering business environment persists, pushing total loans to over $327 million as of their latest report, a 13% rise over last year.

The bank's deposits business has been seeing steady growth over the years, totaling just over $397 million. Interest-bearing deposits comprised of 68% of total deposits with money market deposits taking the largest share but non-interest-bearing deposits continue to grow at a faster pace of 9.4% indicating a good shift in interest income vs. expense moving forward.

The mortgage business is a key driver in the company's lending operations and alongside real estate construction loans make up almost 75% of their loan portfolio and as certain trends help boost population and construction, these businesses are set to continue with a steady increase.

Agricultural Rebound

The bank operates in counties in the state of Georgia with high agricultural output of cotton, peanuts and some vegetables. As the cotton market consumption continued to rise in the United States, the local market is enjoying a consumption bump from 0.6 million metrics tons to 0.7 million metric tons after a significant fall in recent years. This, alongside tax incentives for farmers recently passed in the latest tax overhaul present a key opportunity for cotton farmers spending increases which attribute higher income for the bank.

In the peanut market as well, the 3.8% rise in consumption in 2016 after a 4.3% rise in 2015 is allowing for greater spending and loan facilitations for increased output. Certain vegetable markets as well have seen improved demand locally and around the United States and higher spending should help the bank's loan portfolios.

Population Growth

The state of Georgia is the 10th fastest growing state, growing 1.19% annually from 2005. The bank has recently begun offering services in Lowndes county which is experiencing higher population growth at a 1.46% rate over the same period. As these counties expect higher engagement as a recovering agricultural market attracts more farmers, Southwest Georgia Financial will enjoy a higher operational environment. Population growth trends can further assist the company's expansion into other neighboring counties in the region and help boost their overall business.

A key aspect for the company's growth is the average age of population in their core operating counties, which stands around 34.5 years of age. This age, on average, represents a good financial starting point as deposits and savings are set to increase with age and the average family most likely owning a mortgage, according to the bureau of labor statistics. As the majority of counties are rural, it is likely to see this population age into retirement rather than be replaced, presenting a good base of aging population with their children and newcomers creating opportunities for initial loans and account deposit growth.

Economic Stability

As a younger population is experiencing a healthier overall economy since the global financial recession, deposits and savings accounts are rising and fueling a higher loan volume environment. Individuals are saving and borrowing more for homes, vehicles, school tuition and farming activities. As technology takes over key aspects of farming activities, wage inflation in the industry is proving to be a welcomed bump for farming businesses, even though they might retain less workers as they once did.

Economic stability in the United States also pushes interest rates higher, which in turn fuels interest income for the bank. After the Federal Reserve began raising interest rates in late 2015, they've continued to do so as we see a bump in inflation and a full labor market environment. As interest rates are expected to rise an additional 75 to 100 basis points in 2018, the bank should enjoy the higher income and their emphasis on non-interest-bearing deposit accounts should limit the growth in their interest expense and boost income.

Balance Sheet: By The Numbers

The company is well capitalized with $489 million in assets as loan growth continued to push higher with over $11 million of that in cash. The company has a common equity tier 1 ratio of 12.64% and a total risk-based capital ratio of 13.55%, which puts them in compliance with federal capitalization standards.

Debt, however, is a slight hindrance on the company's overall performance as they hold $29 million in long-term debt, boosting interest expense. As most financial institutions hold a considerable amount of debt to equity on their balance sheet, I believe this will not be a crippling issue as interest rates rise given the nature of interest income growth but remains something to keep an eye on moving forward.

Risks

As most financial institutions do, SGB relies heavily on the health of the US economy, which affects wages and savings, which fuels their loan portfolios and liquidity. A downturn or economic recession from any one of the longer-term risk factors can result in lower business volume for the company. As they remain in a small (niche) market, they are less diversified and are heavily exposed to 5 counties which rely heavily on agriculture and population growth, two factors that have a rather cyclical nature.

Although longer-term trends remain favorable for the bank as agriculture markets rebound and the State remains an attractive place to raise a family, there is an inherent risk associated with the limitations of the bank's target customers.

Another risk the bank faces is underperforming loans due to the large amount of real estate loans they provide and their inherent risks. In their most recent filings, for instance, they saw a 680% bump in nonperforming loans and assets to represent around 0.5% of their total loan portfolio, to the sum of $1.5 million. As it remains a risk with any financial institution that provides a majority of their loans to real estate and commercial ventures, it's something to keep a close eye on when quarterly statements get released.

In this particular case, regarding the 680% increase in nonperforming loans, I've reached out to Kei Advisor, which handles the bank's business and investor inquiries, about the nature of the large bump and was told that one client was responsible for ~$1 million of the aforementioned $1.5 million number and that the loans were well collateralized. (See additional disclosures.)

Valuation

The bank trades at rather low multiples given the inherent agricultural risk it faces and limited revenue streams, as it currently trades at around 13.6x TTM earnings after reporting EPS for 2017 of $1.49, or $1.86 excluding the one-time impact from the new tax reform bill. Given the population trends and their ability to continue and expand to other counties alongside the lower effective tax rate in 2018, I believe the company will show a 4% growth rate in EPS for 2018.

As the aforementioned population trends and agricultural rebound aided by recent tax provisions kick in, I believe a healthier multiple to earnings to fairly value the company can be around 15x 2018 EPS. A 4% growth rate in EPS from $1.86 comes to about $1.93, which presents a fair value of $28.95 per share, higher by just under 40% from current prices.

Investment Conclusion

As Southwest Georgia Financial remains under the drag of uncertainty, preventing it from capturing the full effect of the market rally on behalf of tax reform and a better operating environment, it has underperformed peers. Given its operating environment is improving with a rebound in the agricultural markets and their potential expansion into neighboring counties, I believe the company is undervalued by around 40% based on 2018 numbers.

As most financial institutions already rallied on behalf of both the aforementioned tax benefits and the rising interest rates environment, I believe an investment in Southwest Georgia Financial can deliver a better reward than traditional banks with less risk to international and other markets. As the company pays out $0.44 in dividend for a 2.17% yield, it offers a better passive income opportunity than most banks and higher than broad market indexes.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SGB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Beyond the contact with Kei Advisor mentioned in the article I was not, am not and will not work directly with or on behalf of Southwest Georgia Financial in any way. The contact was for information only and presented in full through the article. For follow up articles and more original, in-depth research pieces, please consider following Pinxter Analytics.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.