March Jobs Data Was Underwhelming

Rates and the Fed's balance sheet unwind could drive the narrative for financial markets in the second half of 2018.

The March 2018 jobs report was not as strong as expected, yet it did not dampen the stock market. Given a strong earnings season nothing may hurt the market at this juncture. The economy added 103,000 jobs, falling shy of the $193,000 new jobs economists had expected:

The world's biggest developed economy added 103,000 jobs in March, below a forecast of 193,000 in a Reuters survey. The slower hiring failed to obscure the broad health of the US labour market which, according to the Fed is on track for the lowest unemployment since the 1960s. Monthly payroll gains averaged 202,000 in the first quarter of the year, faster than the 182,000 logged in 2017, and the hiring remains firm enough to keep the unemployment rate steady at 4.1 per cent, the lowest level since December 2000.

The jobs number was down from the 313,000 jobs added in February. Manufacturing, healthcare, mining and professional business services delivered the lion's share of the jobs gains. Manufacturing jobs were up 22,000, yet not as strong as the 32,000 manufacturing jobs created last month. Healthcare jobs were up 22,000, in-line with average monthly increases over the past year. Mining jobs increased 9,000 and professional business services were up 33,000.

Of note is that retail jobs fell 4,000 after a very strong February. There has been a fear that as more retail transactions are done online that it could put in-store workers out of jobs. However, there has been little change in employment in the retail sector over the past year.

Unemployment Rate Remained At 4.1 Percent

The unemployment rate was steady at 4.1 percent, the same as the prior two months and down from 4.5 percent in the year earlier period. An unemployment rate of 5.0 percent or less is considered full employment and bullish for the economy. Prior to the past few months the U.S. economy has not seen unemployment rates this low since late 2000. Rates this low portend a white hot economy, and one would expect inflation to shortly follow.

In a tight labor market employees should be demanding higher wages. Average hourly wages were $26.82, up 2.7 percent Y/Y. That was slightly up from the 2.6 percent pace from last month. It was also not has high as the 2.9 percent wage growth exhibited in January that sent markets into a tailspin over rate hike fears. The Goldilocks economy - low unemployment and low inflation - still appears to be taking hold. That is great for the stock market. The easy money over the past decade has driven financial markets to unforeseen heights and no one wants to see the punch bowl removed.

President Trump's tax cuts didn't hurt either. The president had been tweeting about stock market gains most of last year. I assumed the tax cuts were to spike markets to new heights, and they did. Whether or not they will trickle down to average workers remains to be seen. Nonetheless, the president has been selling the benefits of the tax cut to average Americans. Economists expect tailwinds from the tax cuts. They have already added to corporations' bottom lines. There is a potential for risk assets - stocks and real estate - to continue to rise, but for whose benefit?

Will The Fed Remain Preemptive?

Over the past decade the Fed's easy money policy has been accommodative to financial markets. That could be coming to an end. Last month Fed Chairman Jerome Powell hiked rates one-quarter point and signaled more rate hikes were ahead. The Fed projects inflationary pressures will move up and believes gradual rate hikes would be prudent. While the tax cut delivered an immediate jolt to the bottom line of corporations, future rate hikes may not impact the economy until next year.

The Fed wants to be preemptive in tamping down inflation, yet wants to spur personal consumption expenditures (PCE) above 2 percent. The Fed projects PCE inflation of 1.9 percent, 2.0 percent and 2.1 percent in 2018, 2019 and 2020, respectively. PCE was 1.7 percent last year, and there is a school of thought that the Fed should wait until it sees the whites of inflation's eyes. Of note, the Fed's balance sheet was at $4.4 trillion in early March, down from a peak of $4.5 trillion in October 2015. Its gradual unwind could send long bond prices lower and rates higher. A spike in long rates could hurt financial markets long term.

Conclusion

Investors appear to have shaken off rate hike talk from the Fed. Financial markets may not be able to shake a spike in long rates due to the Fed's balance sheet unwind. Sans more stimulus, I expect financial markets to decline amid out-sized volatility. Investors should avoid financial markets while the Fed removes the punch bowl.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.