REIT Gainers: Select Income, Global Medical, New Residential Investment, And Whitestone

$5K invested in the lowest-priced five top-yield real estate stocks showed 11.04% fewer net gains than from $5K invested in all 10. High price big stocks took over the REITs.

Of the 50 Top Real Estate stocks, NLY, CIM, TWO, GNL, NRZ, WMC, NYMT, EARN, GOV, and ORC averaged a yield of 12.93%.

The Real Estate sector has nine component industries. The top 50 firms selected by yield represented all of them.

Select Income REIT led by net gains and estimated price growth while Orchid led by yield. Top 10 gainers: MTGE, EARN, STWD, CHMI, GOV, SNH, WSR, NRZ, GMRE, and SIR.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated 19.6% To 37.3% Net Gains For Top Ten Real Estate Stocks To April 2019

Three of ten top dividend-yielding Real Estate stocks were verified as being among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They're tinted gray in the chart above). Thus, our yield-based forecast for the Real Estate sector stocks was 30% accurate.

Projections based on estimated dividend returns from $1000 invested in the thirty highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2018-19 data points. Note: one year target prices from one analyst were not applied (n/a). Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to April, 2019 were:

Select Income REIT (SIR) was projected to net $426.25, based on target price estimates from five analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 17% less than the market as a whole.

Global Medical REIT (GMRE) was projected to net $347.99, based on dividends, plus a median target price estimate from four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 1400% opposite the market as a whole.

New Residential Investment (NRZ) made the list with a projected net gain of $278.19, based on the median target price estimate from four analysts, plus their estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 34% below the market as a whole.

Whitestone (WSR) was projected to net $265.85, based on a median target estimate from seven analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 4% more than the market as a whole.

Senior Housing Properties (SNH) was projected to net 260.26, based on dividends plus a median target estimate from eleven brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 59% less than the market as a whole.

Government Properties IT (GOV) netted $255.10 based on mean target price estimates from seven analysts plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 10% more than the market as a whole.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CHMI) was projected to net $223.40 based on dividends, plus target estimates from three brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate's volatility 78% less than the market as a whole.

Starwood Property Trust (STWD) was seen to net $216.54 based on the median target price estimate from eight analysts plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 69% less than the market as a whole.

Ellington Residential (EARN) was projected to net $209.63, based on dividends, plus target price estimates from three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 60% less than the market as a whole.

MTGE Investment (MTGE) was projected to net $195.91, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 80% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 26.26% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 99% opposite the market as a whole (thanks to GMREs strong opposition to the market).

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

Top 50 April Real Estate Sector Stocks By Yield

Actionable Conclusions (11-20) Yield Metrics Ranked 10 Top Dividend Real Estate Stocks

Top ten Real Estate Sector equities selected 4/13/18 by yield represented three of nine constituent industries. Top yielding stock, Orchid Island Capital (ORC) [1] was the first of five Diversified REIT representatives.

One office REIT placed second, Government Properties IT (GOV) [2].

The other diversified REIT industry representatives placed fifth, seventh, ninth and tenth. They were: Western Asset Mortgage (WMC) [5]; Global Net Lease (GNL) [7]; Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) [9]; Annaly Capital Management (NLY) [10].

Finally, Four of the top ten were residential REIT representatives. They found themselves in third, fourth, sixth, and eighth places: Ellington Residential (EARN) [3]; New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT) [4]; New Residential Investment (NRZ) [6]; Two Harbors Investment (TWO) [8], to complete the top ten April Real Estate sector team by yield.

Actionable Conclusions: (21) Top Ten Real Estate Equities Showed 9.26% To 28.45% Upsides To April, 2019; (22) Downsides From Lowest Were None

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Predicted An 11.04% Disadvantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Real Estate Sector Stocks To April 2019

Ten top Real Estate dogs were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten Real Estate dogs selected 4/13/18 showing the highest dividend yields represented four of nine industries constituting the sector.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Projected 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield Real Estate Dogs (23) Delivering 14.25% Vs. (24) 16.02% Net Gains by All Ten, Come April 2019

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Dividend Real Estate kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 11.04% less gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The eighth lowest priced Real Estate top yield equity, New Residential Investment (NRZ), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 26.95%.

The five lowest-priced Real Estate top yield dogs as of April 13 were: New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT); Orchid Island Capital (ORC); Western Asset Mortgage (WMC); Annaly Capital Management (NLY); Ellington Residential (EARN), with prices ranging from $5.92 to $10.80.

Five higher-priced Real Estate dogs were: Government Properties IT (GOV); Two Harbors Investment (TWO); New Residential Investment (NRZ); Chimera Investment (CIM); Global Net Lease (GNL), whose prices ranged from $12.25 to $17.35.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend stocks and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article, this glossary instablog to interpret my abbreviated headings, and this instablog to aid your safe investing. -- Fredrik Arnold

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Healthcare dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from Indexarb, YCharts, Yahoo Finance; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call from Yahoo Finance. Outdoor city dog photo taken from barkpost.comdogslife.com.au.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MNR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.