Capitalizing On Big Data's First Stumble

The recent media coverage can be viewed as more of mass enlightening to the new normal in big data.

Facebook (FB) was recently hit by a data scandal that smashed the stock down 20% from recent highs. Some of this reaction may be due to overblown fears of regulations and user disengagement, while other parts may be justified. Regardless, it's important to always view a stock's price relative to its fair value to avoid jumping in to an overpriced company.

We'll look at the possible impact of this data scandal on Facebook's fair value according to some experts. In addition, we'll see how the idea of allowing users to pay to secure their data might affect Facebook's valuation from here. With both scenarios in mind, it appears Facebook may have some hidden value to investors who are gutsy enough to capitalize on the recent pullback in shares.

How Does Facebook Stay in Business

Before discussing valuation, it's important to understand how Facebook makes its money. Surprisingly, not many people paid attention to Facebook's source of cash, including the Senators who recently questioned Zuckerberg during a Congressional hearing.

"If a version of Facebook will always be free, how do you sustain a business model in which users don't pay for your service?"

Over 98% of revenues originate from digital advertising. Revenues shot up 47% to $40.65B from the year prior and are forecast to grow another 36% to $55.2B according to Yahoo Finance.

In fact, in the U.S. alone, Facebook operates in a duopoly in digital revenues with Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL), owning 21% and 40% of U.S. market share, respectively. This dominance is largely due to Facebook operating as the media to which advertisers can reach and target consumers. Facebook collects and leveraging user data so that advertisers can target in on those most likely to buy a specific product or service. To some this is a shock - hence why the recent Cambridge Analytica mishap is such a big story right now. So, what happened?

In 2014, nearly 270,000 Facebook users participated in a personality quiz called This is Your Digital Life. By clicking this link, users shared a trove of information about themselves, including birthdays, likes, clicks, private messages and hometown. In addition, users unknowingly allowed collection of data from every one of their friends, which was allowed by Facebook at the time. This networking effect resulted in the number of effected Facebook users to jump from the 270,000 that took the quick to between 30M and 87M that had their data collected.

Compared to the 3 Billion Yahoo accounts that were hacked back in 2013, a small population Facebook users finding out their publicly available data was captured doesn't appear so damaging. This explains why Facebook has been adamant against calling this misstep a breach, hack, or leak, instead referring to it as a data misuse. What's the big deal?

The Dark Side Big Data

User data captured by the quiz's app developer was sold to Cambridge Analytica, a company who builds personality profiles for targeted political ads. For starters, this was a breach of contract by the app developer. The bigger shock is that the Trump Campaign then hired Cambridge Anlaytica who may have used user data to sway voter opinion with ads targeted to individual's beliefs and preferences. Further speculation has floated around this data being mined by Russian "fake news" outlets to further disrupt the 2016 Presidential Election.

Underlying concerns are less about how or if data was collected. Data is created and collected by someone (typically advertisers) with nearly every click of your mouse on the internet. Instead, this story brings to light the impact big data can have on our society and whether we should be careful about how this data is shared. This story also proves just how powerful Facebook's is as a platform. It's no surprise that advertisers go to Facebook because they know that is where consumers eyes are focused and where data is available to predict behaviors.

However, It's not the data that is the enemy, but how it's used. Therefore, restriction and hurdles may be placed on who has access to Facebook's data, which shouldn't affect the "honest" advertisers who represent 98% of Facebook's revenues.

Fortunately, analysts aren't fazed by the story and users don't seem to care.

"We did a study that showed engagement hasn't pulled back… Ad buyers are locked in. I think the earnings are going to be good. I think it's a catalyst for the stock to go higher."

Others, including GBH Capital, see a limited hit to revenues of 3% moving forward. Regardless, damages appear to be contained and the stocks 20% drop from recent highs may be overdone. The stock has since recovered to the mid $160's, still 15% below highs. As investors, it's important to view pullbacks as an opportunity to buy at a discount. As smart investors, it's even more important to compare this new price to the company's fair value and growth potential to determine if a deal exists. We'll look at this next.

Facebook's Conservative Valuation

A discounted cash flows analysis (DCF) is commonly used by investment firms and professionals to determine a stock's fair value based on future returns to shareholders. Since going public in 2012, Facebook's cash flows have jettisoned more than 5-fold. Revenues have accelerated at a similar clip, placing Facebook in a duopoly with Google in the digital advertising space. A lot of this must do with Facebook's continued attraction of new daily users to its platform.

Image Source: Statista.com - Daily Active Users Worldwide

Revenues are expected to continue to grow 36% in 2018 and 26% in 2019 according to Yahoo Finance. Beyond that, Facebook's growth may begin to decelerate with overall digital ad revenues. Digital ad revenues are forecast to grow 10% next year and slowly decelerate to 7.5% in 2021.

Image Source: Statista.com - Digital Ad Spending Worldwide

With this information in mind, and adding the recent bearish estimate for a 3% revenue hit due to Cambridge Analytica, we can build out a decelerating revenue forecast for FB. Using an 8-year model, we'll assume FB reaches the longer-term industry forecasted growth rate of 7.5% growth in the 8th year.

Image Source: Generated by Author using earnings reports and statista.com data

Two trends will likely accelerate growth above this forecast and therefore make this analysis conservative. These include the push into new markets, notably Africa with over 40% current annual growth, and the accelerating ad spending per user.

Facebook is a very sticky platform. People use its network because their friends are there. The more of your friends on your network, the more you can connect and the greater draw for new users. These types of networks grow organically from the slow draw of interest from within an individuals' network. Eventually, the flywheel begins to accelerate as friends of friends adopt the platform and so on. For the time being, Linked-in and Instagram are the only comparable networks to Facebook in scale and opportunity. And Facebook owns Instagram, making its moat quite large.

Ad revenues per user in Q4 topped $5 to $5.07 for the first time in 2017. This trend is likely to continue to drive revenues higher even if user growth slows (which doesn't appear to be the case either). Facebook's analytics and artificial intelligence continue to unlock value to advertisers. As the hit rate of advertisements increase, so will the price Facebook charges.

The result is a doubly compounding growth of more users each earning Facebook greater revenue to the company's top line. These two factors make the above revenue model conservative. We can prove this by taking Facebook's revenue per user data for $20.21 this past full year, assuming its growth decelerates from 26% down to 3.2% by 2021, or the approximate forecast global inflation. We can also take the 20% global user growth rate and assume it decelerates to 1.3% by 2025, or the rate of forecast global population growth. The results are projected revenues of $158B by 2025, well above our 2025 model revenues of $137B.

Image Source: Data compiled by Author from Statista.com and Facebook's earnings reports

We'll take the more conservative revenues estimate of $137B by 2025. (It is worth noting that the model showing $158B by 2025 results in a fair value estimate of $209, all things held equal per below)

Next, we'll dive into the financials. SG&A, R&D, and cost of goods sold have all been declining over the past 3 years as a percent of revenue. We'll assume regulations increase spending as a tradeoff for more protective measures for Facebook's data. Better management of content moving forward to prevent hate speech, racial discrimination, and fake news will hit opex as well. For this analysis, we'll assume 2017 operating costs remain flat moving forward as increased spending offsets any continued operating efficiencies moving forward. This may be conservative considering operating margins have been on the rise since 2015, climbing from the low 40's to the mid 50's as of last quarter.

Capital Expenditures have been gradually increased to account for Facebook's recent spending campaign to maintain its data. Billions of hours of videos, nonstop image uploads, and the spider web of likes and messages require increased data storage facilities. New ventures into AR/VR, video content, and global web connectivity will continue to push capex beyond current growth rates. For these reasons we'll assume a ramp-up in CAPEX to 17.5% of revenues, before a tapering back down to recent averages of 16.5%.

Based on the recent tax legislation, I've penciled in taxes of 25% moving forward. Finally, a perpetuity rate of 3.0% is used. The 3.8% long term GDP forecasts from PwC was weighted toward the broken out and slower 2.0% forecast for developed countries to arrive at this number.

Based on this DCF analysis, the recent FB connection has lowered shares below fair value. This likely stems from fear of users abandoning the platform and lowering ad revenues or tight regulations that could hurt Facebook's bottom line profit.

Instead, I believe the public shock of how much big data is beginning to influence our lives will wash away as we become accustomed to the new norm. Tighter scrutiny and protection will be enforced by the companies owning the data to avoid public fallout. The scary, but truth is that only these tech companies who own and originate the data understand how to manage and use it. This includes Facebook who will tighten its own filter for who has access to its data and develop new tools to protect against misuse; misuse being fake news, discrimination, etc. These efforts and the shrinking shock effects of this story should keep regulators at bay.

The next big questions for shareholders is whether Facebook begins offering a paid subscription to users interested in protecting their data. This could actually be a positive for shareholders, which we'll explore next.

Zuckerberg Hints at Future

During a recent Congressional hearing on this matter, Zuckerberg was questioned by Senators and mentioned the idea of a paid subscription twice. The amount of the subscription is anyone's guess, but initial numbers floated out are for $11 per month. The offering would be an optional buy in by users of the platform to eliminate ads from their homepage by opting out of allowing their data to be shared. Zuckerberg before Congress:

"A number of people suggest that we should offer a version where people cannot have ads if they pay a monthly subscription, and certainly we consider ideas like that. But overall, I think that the ads experience is going to be the best one."

Time will tell how or if this plays out, but we can analyze a hypothetical on this impact to Facebook's business.

Facebook Upside with Paid Subscribers

For some users, $11 a month is a steep price to pay for keeping up with their friends' digital lives. This includes those in developing countries and those who frequent the site less than daily. Therefore, we'll assume only 3% of daily users in developed countries opt to pay the $11 per month. This results in a surprisingly expensive $132 per annum, well above the current $21 that Facebook made per user in 2017. The net results is $109 additional per user, since the $21 in ad money would be lost from these paid subscribers.

This move would not only give consumers a sense of choice, but also provide a noticeable bump to Facebook revenues, more than offsetting any loss in revenues from this recent data misuse. Based on these number, over 6 users can leave for every 1 user that subscribes to an ad free experience. For investors, these odds are in the favor of a Facebook that could potential grow revenue greater than expected.

Assuming Facebook rolls out this paid subscription service late this year, 2019 revenues should see a nice bump. Around 275M of users are in the developed countries of the U.S. and United Kingdom. 68% of these users are daily users. If we assume the 3% of users convert to the subscription service, the net result is 5.6M paying users at a net revenue of $109 per annum, or $610M in additional revenues; a 1% increase to 2019 forecast revenues of $66.5B.

Summary

There will always be a version of Facebook that is free.

The biggest concern now for Facebook is how regulators will respond to the recent media outcry against it. The truth is that big data is here to stay, so Facebook's ad business is going nowhere. What's important now is how society decides to protect itself against the influence of data used as "behavioral modification". The worst thing to happen is for law makers to misunderstand the businesses of social tech companies and strap unnecessary restrictions and regulations on their operations. Data is simply a tool. The decision to weaponize it or use it for good is up to society and these companies.

The influence of big data has slowly been multiplying in the shadows and woven its way into the fabric of how the world operates. So much so that most consumers, including Senators, aren't even aware of how it's being used for profit. It would be a dangerous game to play for regulators to attempt to strangle something so misunderstood by them.

As an optimist, my bet is on tech companies regulating themselves and continuing to benefit society in the most meaningful ways. This includes finding ways to profit for themselves. I'm a buyer and believe shares will rebound into the $180's mid-year from here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in FB over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.