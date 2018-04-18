Daily Risk Report: Flattening Yield Curve

Situation Today

Recently there has been some discussion about the yield curve, i.e. the bond market yield curve for US Treasuries. Specifically, the topic of discussion has revolved around what seems to be a flattening of the curve. In that regards, many have wondered about the meaning of all this, potential implications for investors and what this might indicate for economic growth.

But in simple terms, what is this flattening of the yield curve telling investors?

Yield Curve Dynamics

Since the crisis of 2008 - in the recovery and growth phase that has followed - the yield curve has been "normal", that is upward sloping. An upward-sloping curve indicates that investors require greater rates of return for longer-termed loans in order to be compensated for risk and inflation. Short-term bonds thus carry lower yields to reflect the lower risk from shorter commitment of funds. With expectations for growth and an expansionary economy, upward pressures are put on inflation which causes the yield curve to steepen, with it being ever more steep as inflation is expected to rise. The opposite happens when the economy slows down, with inflationary pressures subsiding and investors expecting the Fed to cut rates. This can result in a downward-sloping ("inverted") curve where investors bid up the long-term bonds (driving down yield and thereby the long-end of the yield curve) to capture the bonds' relatively high-paying interest before rates drop further.

Somewhere in between those scenarios there is the flat curve. The yield curve dynamics are therefore similar to a see-saw; it slopes upward and steeply in the early stages of economic growth/recovery, and as the economic cycle moves towards its later stages the curve gradually flattens when the Fed raises (short-term) interest rates, growth slows and inflation expectations come down, until it may start to slope downwards when/if the economy slows significantly or enters a recessionary period.

The New York Fed describes it in the following manner: "...a tightening of monetary policy usually means a rise in short‐term interest rates, typically intended in the end to lead to a reduction in inflationary pressures. When those pressures subside, it is expected that a policy easing will follow. Expected future short‐term rates are important determinants of current long‐term rates. Thus, long rates tend to respond to a monetary tightening by increasing, though given that a policy reversal is expected, they tend not to increase by as much as short‐term rates. Thus, a simple explanation of the predictive power of the yield curve for future output growth is that a monetary tightening both slows down the economy and flattens (or even inverts) the yield curve." And "A rise in short‐term interest rates induced by monetary policy may lead to a future slowdown in real economic activity and demand for credit, putting downward pressure on future real interest rates. At the same time, slowing activity may result in lower expected inflation. By the expectations hypothesis, these expected declines in future short‐term rates would tend to reduce current long‐term rates and flatten the yield curve." (Source: New York Fed)

Current Yield-Curve Flattening

Since 2016 the Fed has been steadily raising rates (see picture below, source St. Louis Fed), albeit slowly and not in a significant manner.

As a result, short-term yields have risen and - in tandem with the yield curve dynamics explained above - the curve's steepness has diminished, the spread between long-term and short-term bond yields shrunk, and the yield curve overall become flatter. (Source: Bloomberg)

The interesting development here though is the decrease in long-term yields while short-term yields have risen (from February 9, 2018 to April 9, 2018). As explained earlier, "long rates tend to respond to a monetary tightening by increasing, though given that a policy reversal is expected, they tend not to increase by as much as short‐term rates". This would imply that long-term yields should have risen in that period (at least by a little). But since the opposite is true we must infer that the negative factors outweigh the upward-pressuring ones, i.e. "future slowdown in real economic activity and demand for credit" and "slowing activity [that] may result in lower expected inflation" are dominant forces causing the long-end of the curve to drop. That is, this flattening of the yield curve may be signaling that the market is expecting a future economic slowdown and lower inflation (with corresponding downward pressures on future short-term rates) - short-term rates are still rising due to the Fed's tightening monetary policy but long-term yields drop since investors demand less compensation for longer-termed loans due to lower inflation expectations (that may be synonymous with an economic slowdown).

Conclusion

So, what is this flattening of the yield curve telling investors?

In simple terms, it is signaling to investors that the economy may be slowing down. With rising short-term rates due to the Fed's tightening monetary policy long-term yields have responded by declining a little as the inflation premium decreases with growth prospects diminishing.

Overall, the curve is still not flat - it is just less steep. The economic cycle seems to be entering its later stages with the economy gradually transitioning. The "see-saw" is functioning as one would expect, going from a steep line to a flatter one as the economy grows further away from the down of '08.

This may still only be a temporary flattening and it does not necessarily mean that the yield curve will invert. Other factors may also cause the drop in long-term yields, e.g. flight to safety from a more volatile stock market. But all in all, investors should consider the current yield-curve flattening as a modest reminder of how economic growth may slow down with potentially lower upward pressures on future rates and inflation in the near term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.