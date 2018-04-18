Milking The T-Mobile/Sprint Merger Mania

In the only M&A deal that seems more drawn-out than a soap opera and more laborious than the delivery of a baby, it was reported last week that talks between Sprint (S) and T-Mobile (TMUS) are being raised from the dead once more. This news has drastic implications for equity holders, but particularly those of Sprint, and I believe both longs and shorts in the name must change their strategy in light of the news.

Indeed, the shares of both Sprint and T-Mobile spiked on the news, as many (if not all) analysts assume that a tie-up between the two would be both mutually beneficial and inevitable:

These merger talks necessitate a change in the approach to your position in Sprint (and possibly T-Mobile), as I will detail here. Most important is the fact that Sprint is already trading right around the price that T-Mobile was willing to offer in November of 2017, when the deal seemed likely to close. As a reminder, that deal pegged the value of Sprint "at market", which in the fall of 2017 was right around $6.50 per share; other analysts have placed the standalone value of the company at around $4 per share. Importantly, Sprint is currently trading around $6 per share ($5.95 as of writing). This has a huge implication: if the negotiations proceed as before, the value of Sprint equity is already close to the previously negotiated take-out price, and likely above the value of Sprint on its own. As before, we can essentially surmise that both Sprint and T-Mobile are fairly stubborn, and will draw this process of negotiating out. What are the implications for investors? Here are a few:

Equity investors in Sprint (both long and short) are unlikely to make much in share gains/losses if the deal materializes as previously planned. Your total upside/downside is on the order of 10-20%, if the takeout price is indeed in the vicinity of $6.50 per share. Selling volatility rather than being outright long or short the stock of Sprint may allow for much larger gains, with less downside risk. This is all dependent, of course, on the length of time between now and the consummation of the deal; the longer the negotiation, the greater the reward. And with the history between these two companies, we can expect that any negotiation will be lengthy.

As a reminder, I previously advocated for this strategy in a Seeking Alpha article; following my advice in that article would have been profitable for shorts, and would have severely curtailed the losses of long investors in Sprint. Here's how, for example, an investor wishing to sell a covered call on Sprint's stock would calculate their returns:

Thus, by selling at-the-money options, an investor can guarantee approximately 6% return on their investment in 45 days by selling the June option. After looking at the numbers, I'm actually quite surprised how relatively small the difference is between the premium received in selling the June option (~6%) vs. the premium from the August option (~9%); you're only getting 50% more premium for selling an option that covers nearly 3x the calendar! Regardless, these options prices are fairly large, for an equity that we are fairly certain is close to its takeout value, and also for one without a specified end to the negotiations.

Here's what the difference in the two strategies yields. On the left, we have the result of holding the stock of Sprint, assuming a buyout at $6.50 which is announced in 6 months. On the right, we have the result of selling the June $6 covered call (annualized for the next 6 months), until the takeout announcement. As calculated, your return increases 62% by selling covered calls, even after accounting for the difference in share price.

It's important to understand what makes this situation different from blindly selling volatility on other stocks: we have an idea (although not a concrete one) of what the final value of the stock of Sprint is likely to be, as given during the negotiations last fall. Thus, if we sell options at or near that price, we are unlikely to see losses that are substantially out of proportion to the rewards from writing premiums. Of course, it's always possible that something unexpected happens, like T-Mobile deciding to offer $8 per share for Sprint; however, I believe that if that were the strategy, T-Mobile would have already offered an outrageously high price like that during the last round of negotiations.

In conclusion, I believe that selling volatility in the direction of your view of Sprint's equity (bullish or bearish) is superior to holding the stock for this specific situation: Sprint's equity price is unlikely to be drastically different at takeout, while options premiums are high enough to rationalize selling the volatility.

As a final word, I would like to add that options trading should only be undertaken by experienced investors, and that naked options are really best left to professionals; however, I think this situation offers a unique opportunity for investors to used covered calls to both decrease their risk and increase their potential gains.

