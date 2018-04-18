IBM: Nothing To See Here, Buying The Dip

Seeing another year of flat earnings per share, expectations are very low at just 11-13 times earnings, while finances remain very reasonable by all means.

Revenue growth in dollar terms is showing up, but that is solely the result of the weakening dollar, as margins are now coming down a bit as well.

IBM has seen constant currency growth come to a halt in the first quarter, reversing some of the enthusiasm which showed up in recent quarters.

IBM (IBM) has officially turned the corner; at least, that was the narrative. The first quarter results for the year of 2018 show that there still is some work to be done. The reduced performance has cut the valuation of the shares again, which have now fallen to levels below the $150 mark, to the point at which the earnings yield and potential triggers compensate for the reduced top-line sales growth performance, at least in my book, making that I am slowly initiating a small position again.

Softer Start To 2018

IBM reported a 5.1% increase in first quarter sales to $19.07 billion which looks better than it is, as all of the growth is driven by the impact of a softer dollar. Growth was pretty constant between all of the divisions of the company as sales of cognitive solutions were up 5.8% to $4.30 billion, global business service revenues increased by 4.2% to $4.17 billion, and technology and service and cloud platform revenues rose by 5.0% to $8.62 billion. The smaller systems business posted a 7.5% increase in sales to $1.50 billion as financing revenues were unchanged at $405 million.

As always, the mathematics behind the reporting is very "funny" as IBM announced that so-called "strategic imperatives" grew sales by 15% in dollar terms to $9.0 billion, while cloud revenues were up 20% to $4.2 billion. As these two segments combined make up $13.2 billion in sales this quarter, which is $1.9 billion more than the same quarter last year, that suggests that sales of the legacy business came in at $5.9 billion.

With total revenue growth reported at roughly $0.9 billion, this suggests that the legacy business lost more than a billion in sales on a now less than $6 billion quarterly run rate, and that is despite the pretty strong currency tailwinds enjoyed by the company.

Margins Take A Beating

While sales growth was aided by the dollar, the organic performance was not that impressive. Disappointing is the performance in terms of margins as gross margins were down 60 basis points to 43.2% of sales, driven by margin pressure across most business units.

Pre-tax margins in the seasonally softer first quarter were down 180 basis points to 6.0% of sales, in part driven by gross margin pressure, but really driven by higher selling, general & administrative expenses, as well as lower intellectual property income and higher interest expenses. Note that IBM already includes interest expenses in its operating income line. If we add back these interest expenses, margins would be nearly 90 basis points higher.

The company reported GAAP operating profits of $1.3 billion (after adding back interest expenses) yet posted a net profit number of nearly $1.7 billion (or $1.82 per share) following a tax refund, which obviously is not really a representative and sustainable path going forwards. While IBM's tax position is complicated enough as it is already and normally appears low (in a situation which does not seem very sustainable), the situation was furthermore impacted by the change in tax legislation of course.

For the year, IBM sees GAAP earnings in excess of $11.58 per share, with adjusted earnings seen north of $13.80 per share. The difference is explained by amortization charges, acquisition-related costs, as well as the impact of pensions and tax reform, as these items are not split out in further detail. Following the disappointing reaction in the shares, which are re-testing the $150 mark at the moment of writing, shares trade at 11-13 times earnings, depending on your preferred accounting metric.

To put the numbers into perspective, IBM reported adjusted earnings of $13.80 per share in 2017, as GAAP earnings were much lower as a result of the impact of the changed tax legislation. While earnings per share could increase a few pennies, IBM is again setting itself up for a year of flattish earnings per share growth.

While critics point out that IBM is quite leveraged, the reality is that this might be a bit exaggerated. The company holds $13.2 billion in real cash, equivalents, and marketable securities. While the company has $46.4 billion in debt and another $16.8 billion in pension liabilities, it has real financial assets which support these borrowings. This includes $29.1 billion in financing receivables as well as $5.1 billion in prepaid pension assets. If we add all of this up, net debt stands at $15.8 billion, which is a very manageable amount, given the targeted $12 billion free cash flow guidance for the year.

What Now?

In January, I wrote an article named: "IBM: Growing again, driven by the dollar". In the final quarter of last year, top-line sales were up by 3.5% as the dollar was less of a tailwind at the time, but at least constant currency growth was still up a percent, now having fallen back towards the flat line again. Ever since, shares have fallen from $165 to $150 on the back of the disappointing organic growth as the dollar continues to provide a greater tailwind as the currency remains weak. Reality is that 2018 is going to be another transition year, in a transition which really has been going on for a decade now, yet the good news is that the cash flow is very strong at just 11-13 times earnings, for a very compelling earnings yield.

On the negative side, the company is not gaining any ground in terms of sales, even as the legacy business continues to shrink as management remains very promotional in terms of its comments and wording/commentary in the press release, which does not really match with the factual performance.

On the bright side, the financial position might be more solid than it looks (to some), given the large and relative safe financing business, while the earnings yield of 7-9% is very compelling by all means in this rate environment. Triggers could be further restructuring, finally some organic growth, a change in top management, or perhaps even activist involvement. Risks include the continued reliance on buybacks, although that is coming down as it seems that management is more focusing on the operations today rather than financial engineering (read buybacks) which has been a real area of focus in recent years.

Trading at levels below the $150 mark, I am tempted to slowly initiate a very modest position again, solely on the argument of the valuation and some of the potential triggers mentioned above.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in IBM over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.