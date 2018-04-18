CEO Huang Sells Nvidia, Insiders Sell, And You Should Too

One of the best companies in the world, but its expectations are just too high.

Investment Thesis

I wanted to put the record straight on Nvidia (NVDA). Nvidia is one of the best companies of our time (with fierce competition for the top space). My argument has been and continues to be that its share price leaves no room for savvy investors to profit from and that Nvidia’s realistic medium-term potential, of say, the next 5 years is more than accounted for already.

Every decade, new investors come to the market and become enchanted with the 'new era' of tech, and inevitably end up overpaying for the sexiest companies. Going into Nvidia's Q1 2019 earnings in the coming weeks at close to $150 billion mcap, the stock is more likely than not to disappoint its shareholders.

Valuation

Right off the bat, for those very few readers left who I have not fully antagonized previously when discussing Nvidia’s current valuation and emphasizing that most blasphemous topic of Nvidia’s stock 'price', I will not add further insult by arguing that AMD (AMD) is any sort of realistic competitor to Nvidia.

Incidentally, the case remains that numerous studies, such as those performed by James O'Shaughnessy, have shown time and time again that mean reversion works. And most importantly, that the P/S ratio is a very good indicator of a group of stocks’ likelihood to disappoint investors; with the higher the P/S ratio, the greater investors’ expectation, and the smaller their actual return – with very tight correlation in the findings. The inverse is also true: stocks with the smallest P/S ratios have the least investor expectation and the greater the shareholder return.

Back on Nvidia, how can investors seriously think that when a stock is priced nearly 3 times more expensively than its own 5-year average, there is any opportunity left to profit downright confounds me. Even without any elaborate further thinking, just by looking at the price that investors have paid for Nvidia over the past 3 years, should inform readers that 'the secret' is out. Nvidia is a great company, with not only a highly promising future, but that its GPUs are leading the technology revolution into the new era. But everyone knows this already. Nvidia's stock price has already leapt by no less 10 times in the past 3 years.

Furthermore, let's take Nvidia's outlook for Q1 2019. Nvidia expects its revenue to be roughly up 50% YoY, with greatly expanded non-GAAP gross margin at 63% and benefitting strongly from the recently enacted U.S. tax law, allowing its tax rate to be only 12%; which should make last year's non-GAAP EPS of $0.85 look paltry by comparison. However, even if Nvidia where to deliver a stunning $2 dollars of non-GAAP EPS in Q1 2019, and a ground breaking $8 of non-GAAP for FY 2019, it doesn’t take a lot to see that at close to $240 per share, shareholders are getting close to 3% forward earnings yield - which is not a lot considering the risks of investing in a public company.

Insider Ownership

Whenever I argue about Nvidia's valuation, investors always comment back to me that CEO Jensen Huang is a genius and is a phenomenal leader and that they want to profit alongside him. However, so too does everyone else. In fact, we can see from the new proxy released a few days ago, that CEO Huang has already sold a small portion of his holdings (roughly 4% of his holding, down to 3.87%). And why wouldn’t he want to diversify his position? He clearly understands his company's opportunity versus its current valuation.

Moreover, it is not only CEO Huang who brought down their Nvidia holding in 2017; the rest of the insiders cumulatively (excluding Huang) have brought down their ownership also. In more detail, at the end of January 2017 insiders held 1.15% of Nvidia, however, in January 2018, insiders as group (excluding Huang) have brought down their collective ownership of Nvidia by 40%. Now, this starts to materialize into a certain picture.

I truly understand Huang wanting to diversify his holding of Nvidia - it has done wonders for his wealth. But the rest of the insiders? Do all of the insiders really have better opportunities to increase wealth outside of Nvidia? Well, collectively, they certainly appear to think so. Which makes me question further why, if those who understand Nvidia best from the inside (excluding Huang) brought their undoubtedly biggest holding down by 40%, wouldn't readers of this post do the same?

Takeaway

No matter how passionate readers are about their Nvidia holdings, a lot of that passion comes from their stock having performed wonders for them in the past 18 months. It is only human nature to become enchanted with a company that has offered us a rewarding investment - to expect these feelings to continue for the foreseeable future.

The problem with the stock market is that when everyone 'expects' miracles, anything less than a miracle means that the stock has a tendency to disappoint in the near-term. Again, just to repeat what I said at the beginning. Nvidia is a phenomenal company, doing wonders for our society. Yet its stock price remains elevated and offers investors more risk than reward at its current valuation.

