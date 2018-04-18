Icahn Is A Win For Both VMware And Dell Shareholders

Noted activist investor Carl Icahn wades into the Dell (DVMT) and VMware Inc. (VMW) merger and acquisition arena just as things are starting to heat up about a potential decision. Icahn and Dell's CEO Michael Dell have squared off before, when Michael Dell took his company private back in 2013, so we have some historical reference points. Dell Technologies Inc. stock, which was created to track VMware's stock, should lag VMware even more with news out, but the gap between the two stocks should close over time or after a deal announcement comes down the pipe which clears up the uncertainty.

Carl Icahn recently purchased a medium position in VMware which is currently below the 5% mark that would need official public disclosure. He joins other major VMware shareholders including Jericho Capital who labels a potential reverse merger between VMware and Dell as a "terrible deal" for VMware shareholders. Means Dell currently owns approximately 80% of VMware, after the closing of the EMC deal from 2016, it has the majority of voting rights no matter what, so Icahn and Jericho Capital plan to voice their opinions on any upcoming deal to sway the majority of the minority voices.

Icahn bought VMware shares over Dell's tracking stock DVMT most likely because of the voting rights that VMware shareholders receive, whereas DVMT shareholders have zero voting rights. I see Icahn being a very vocal voice of support for VMware shareholders over the coming month or two as he works to get shareholders the best deal possible from Dell's CEO Michael Dell, who has a history of M&A deals where the opposing side seems to continually get the short stick.

What makes Icahn's entrance even more interesting is that he battled Michael Dell back in 2013 when the CEO took Dell private. Again back in 2013 we had a case of the majority of the minority voting issue that resulted in legal battles in Delaware that Icahn eventually lost. What is interesting is that even though Icahn failed in preventing Dell's privatization, he still won by getting shareholders an increase in the purchase price of their shares along with a $0.13 cent special dividend. Icahn was able to win these concessions even though Michael Dell has posted what had before appeared to be a "best and final offer".

Now Icahn enters into the fray against Dell again with all the knowledge and information that came from the 2013 fight. Icahn, I would imagine, is more confident on his chances to score additional shareholder value this time around as I would think he would hate to lose to Dell again in another public battle. I think both VMware and Dell's tracking stock DVMT both have tremendous upside regardless of whether a deal happens or not, which is a rare win-win scenario in my mind. Adding Icahn into the mix I think helps boost both the floor of potential scenarios as well as the upside potential as well. He was successful in winning shareholders additional value in Dell's privatization deal even though he lost. How well could shareholders have done if he had won his battle and Dell had to pay a premium to take his company private?

VMware has had a wave of good news to start the week from a report over the weekend concerning the Dell and VMware deal potentially failing, along with the newest reports of Icahn's entrance into the scene. Here is what the recent great news has meant for both VMware and Dell's tracking stock for VMware DVMT over the past week.

VMW Price data by YCharts

A couple of very nice jumps for both VMware, as well as DVMT, as VMware outperforms in the near-term as DVMT continues to lag as the gap between the two stocks continues to grow.

Here is how the two stocks have traded since the Dell and EMC deal closed on September 7th, 2016 when the DVMT tracking stock was first created.

VMW data by YCharts

DVMT opened on September 7th at $45.07 and closed at $48 a share while VMware's stock opened that day at $73.28 and closed at $72.76 which means the spread between the two stocks started at approximately 38% and closed around 34%. Since then, the gap has widened to around 40% at times with buyers stepping in at those times to aggressively buy DVMT stock until the gap between the two stocks closed to a level closer to the historical average.

Currently, as I finish writing up this article, VMware stock is trading at $136.51 while DVMT's stock is trading at $76.09 with a gap of over 44%, which is a much bigger gap than the stocks have historically traded at. This means that VMware will be the big winner over the near-term while deal news breaks and developments happen while DVMT should continue to lag. However, over a longer time period, investors should expect the gap to close to more historical levels around or even below a 40% gap, which means DVMT shareholders will be in a position for bigger gains farther down the road when things quite down. However, with all the possible deals that Dell and VMware are exploring including mergers, reverse mergers, public and private offerings etcetera, much remains up in the air until the details of a potential deal become clearer.

Carl Icahn can only be good news in my mind for VMware and DVMT shareholders as he will most likely create additional shareholder value whether a M&A deal with Dell happens or not. There might be a lot of action over the next month or two leading up to earnings reports for the companies at the end of May and beginning of June when hopefully most of a potential deal's details will be more public. I remain long both VMware and DVMT. Best of luck to all.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VMW, DVMT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.