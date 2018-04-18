Mellanox Improving Its Execution Just As Another Cycle Seems To Be Ramping Up

Although I suspect that Mellanox (MLNX) management would be loath to admit it, the involvement of Starboard has seemed to light a fire under them with respect to margin improvement and increased candor about the business. The margin improvements are particularly notable, as they have a disproportionate impact on valuation, and it increasingly looks like these improvements are coinciding with another up-cycle in the business. All of that is good news for shareholders, though these shares have had a good run of late relative to the semiconductor sector, and I wouldn't call the valuation strikingly cheap.

Beating Their Own Higher Bar

Mellanox management raised its own guidance mid-quarter by about 8% and still managed to just beat it with 33% year-over-year and 6% sequential revenue growth. Growth continues to be driven by the very healthy Ethernet business, where Mellanox saw 70% yoy growth on continuing strength in 25G+ and switching. Infiniband saw 6% growth, with 41% growth in the EDR business, as high-performance computing and AI deployments are starting to contribute more growth to the business.

Although gross margin declined from the year-ago level (by almost three points), the company more than made it up for that with tighter operating expense control. R&D spending declined by more than 10% as a percentage of sales, while SG&A spending declined about 4% as a percentage of sales. Thos

e improvements drove a pronounced increase in non-GAAP operating margin - up 1,200 bp yoy and 480 bp qoq.

Management was a little cautious with respect to guidance, which on balance I consider to be a good thing. In particular, the numbers for the back-half of the year seem a little soft, as does guidance for Infiniband. That likely disappointed more momentum-driven investors, but I have no issues with a little caution early in the year.

Will Infiniband Pick Up Again?

Infiniband has increasingly taken a backseat to Mellanox's Ethernet business as a growth driver. With guidance for modest growth at best for this product in 2018, that doesn't seem likely to change soon. Still, there are some valid drivers that could lead to better results down the road. It's early, but it looks like high-performance computing and AI-based deployments are picking up a little better than expected, and that could feed more revenue growth into Infiniband later this year if it persists.

It also looks as though the threat from Intel's (INTC) Omni-Path (there are multiple variant spellings; I'm going with Intel's) is diminishing. Omni-Path seems to be losing momentum among the top supercomputing installations, and Mellanox management indicated that it is winning back business from customers who left to try Omni-Path. With 200G rolling out later in 2018, that gap should widen further.

Ethernet Continuing To Build

Mellanox has done a very good job of building up its Ethernet business over the last couple of years, and that momentum looks set to continue in 2018, as management is looking for switch revenue to double. The company is also doing well with accompanying product lines like NICs, boards, and cables. That performance is all the more impressive, given the ongoing efforts from Broadcom (AVGO) to protect and grow its Tomahawk Ethernet switch business. With Mellanox pushing on to 200G and 400G, I like their leverage to ongoing growth in demanding deployments.

There is room for more than one strong player here, but Mellanox has definitely been executing on its vision to be the "alternative of choice" to Broadcom, and it looks as though momentum in the 25G+ products will continue to deliver strong growth over the foreseeable future. In particular, it looks as though a much broader swath of "Tier 1" and "Tier 2" cloud providers are now moving to 25/50/100G Ethernet, expanding Mellanox's addressable customer base and revenue opportunity.

The Opportunity

The strong performance of Mellanox's stock has made the valuation argument more difficult, but the combination of revenue growth and expanding margins is a powerful one for valuation multiples. Mellanox shares are already ahead of my DCF-based fair value (based on long-term assumptions, including high single-digit revenue growth and 20%-plus adjusted FCF growth), but there is still some upside on a revenue growth/margin basis.

Having followed the semiconductor sector for a while, I've come up with a model that uses revenue growth and operating margin to drive a "fair" revenue multiple. It's certainly not a flawless approach, as it is driven in large part by sentiment (what the market is generally willing to pay for given levels of growth and margin) and shows cyclicality, but it nevertheless has worked pretty well for me. To that end, Mellanox's fast-improving margins now support a forward revenue multiple closer to 4x, driving the fair value into the $80s.

The Bottom Line

Mellanox shares are a more difficult call for me now. The company has absolutely made meaningful improvements to its margins, and I think there could be more upside in this revenue re-acceleration. On the other hand, these developments are all pretty well known now, and I can't see how the shares are remarkably cheap. As I generally like to buy at unreasonably low valuations, Mellanox is more of a hold to me now, but it's a hold where I'd definitely look again if there were another pullback in the market.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AVGO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.