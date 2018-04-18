On Seeking Alpha Disclosures

It has been brought to my attention by Seeking Alpha staff that my name was briefly mentioned in an article alleging connections to certain business entities related to biotech investor Dr. Phillip Frost. I was not aware of the article's existence until Seeking Alpha notified me personally, as the author of the piece never contacted me for comment before publishing.

I was asked by Seeking Alpha to write an article repudiating any business relationship with any of the companies or IR firms noted in the article, and that I have never made a false disclosure of position or business relationship regarding any article I have had published on Seeking Alpha. I am doing so now.

Here's my explanation.

Frost is commonly known as the Warren Buffett of biotech, and he frequently takes positions in small biotech firms and sometimes brings them public. Most people have a “guru” or two that they track. I am a Frost follower-lite, so to speak, as following his portfolio is not my primary investment strategy nor interest. I reserve a small amount of capital for speculative biotech stocks, and I write about them when I find them interesting or if they touch me personally, for example if someone I know is suffering from a disease that a company is developing a promising drug for.

When I do cover biotech, I have generally written about Frost companies because that’s who I like to follow in the biotech sector, just like I have “gurus” who I follow regarding precious metals markets. Just because I follow a gold guru for example and write about gold does not mean he pays me to write articles about gold.

The last time I covered a stock Frost was involved in on Seeking Alpha was 2 years ago, not counting Teva Pharmaceuticals.

The brief portion of the article that mentions my name says that I am originally from South Florida, perhaps hinting that I have some sort of connection with Frost because that’s where he happens to live. The only problem is that I haven’t lived there for 16 years and moved away when I was a teenager, and I have never met nor talked with Frost, nor even knew who he was 16 years ago.

The other accusation concerning me states this:

He…posted articles in October calling attention to Riot Blockchain, right before that company’s shares began a big move upward.

As strange as it was not to have been contacted before the piece was published, I couldn’t help but lightly chuckle at the strangeness of the assertion that I was somehow connected with Riot Blockchain.

It seems silly to state the obvious here, but here goes. Riot Blockchain mines bitcoin. The shares of Riot Blockchain are therefore tied to the price of bitcoin. When bitcoin skyrocketed, so did Riot. When bitcoin crashed, so did Riot.

Bitcoin Close Price data by YCharts

Blockchain articles were getting traffic and interest at the time so I covered the Nasdaq-listed blockchain company. There’s not much else to it.

While I consider myself a decent writer, I think it’s a stretch to think that I have the power to manipulate the price of bitcoin with a single article. If I could do that I’d be much richer than Frost.

What wasn’t mentioned in the article was that I covered Riot again on January 9th in an article about blockchain companies that was bearish on the price of bitcoin. That article began this way:

People are comparing cryptomania with the late 90’s dot com era, but the comparison is missing one important difference. During the dot com era the craze wasn’t zeroed in on one specific application of the internet. Money was flying into every stock purporting to do any kind of business using the internet. Cryptomania suffers from a unique and very focused tunnel vision. Even within the single blockchain application to currency, most of the focus is being dedicated to a single currency…

Not only did I call bitcoin a bubble craze when bitcoin was at $15,000 and Riot at $25.77, but an even crazier tunnel-vision craze than the dot com bubble. But yes, I wrote an article on Riot in October, back when articles on blockchain were in high demand. I have written many articles on bitcoin since long before Riot even existed as a public company. One of my many bitcoin articles even mocked bitcoin's fall.

Finally, the article mentions that I coauthored research pieces on the site Market Exclusive two years ago. The author mentions that these were weekly roundup articles. Some were, but many were detailed research pieces on FDA panel meetings reviewing drug candidates. Some of them involved poring over hundreds of pages of FDA panel transcripts, but I was not paid by any investor relations firm to write any of them. Besides Teva, the only company that was at all related to Frost in that series of about 20 companies was Opko Health, which had received a complete response letter from the FDA at the time.

I’m not sure what else to say other than to reiterate that I was never paid by any IR firm for any article I have ever written. I am only paid by site owners or site managers for freelance work.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OPK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.