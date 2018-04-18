What Is Berkshire Hathaway Worth?

The underlying businesses are the comprised of some of the best-of-the-best companies, and Warren Buffett continues to add to his collection of wonderful companies.

A shares are worth $373,700 and B shares are worth $249. At the end of 2017 the price to book was 1.4, still reasonable.

Berkshire Hathaway is neither cheap nor expensive. Berkshire Hathaway is reasonably priced and should continue to appreciate in the long run.

I've seen a lot of articles written about Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) valuation, so I decided to throw my hat into the ring. Benjamin Graham taught us that price is what we pay, but value is what we really get. In other words, price does not equal value. Therefore, I will refrain from using the the stock investment prices inside the insurance subsidiary to determine the value of the insurance subsidiary. Buffett also told us that the insurance company's float is very valuable. He told us about the importance of keeping the float cost to a minimum, if not negative. How will all this be accounted for in Berkshire's value?

Warren Buffett uses the annual percentage change in per-share price-to-book value as a rough measure or gauge of its performance. Berkshire's book value performance versus Berkshire's market value performance from 1965 to 2017, a 52-year time horizon, is shown in Berkshire Hathaway's 2017 annual report. The book value compounded at a rate of 19.1%, the market value compounded at 20.9%, a difference of only 1.8 percentage points. After 52 years the ending market value amount is 2.2 times the book value amount. Therefore, a small difference in percentage points over a long time period still has a significant impact on the ending value. Nonetheless, book value changes can be useful as an approximation of the year-to-year changes in Berkshire's intrinsic valuations.

A better way to understanding Berkshire's valuation is by analyzing the non-insurance subsidiaries net earnings and the insurance subsidiary's valuable float. We'll first review the earnings, then the float. Below are the 2015 to 2017 net earnings of each of the five businesses that make up Berkshire Hathaway:

(In Millions of Dollars) 2015 2016 2017 Insurance - underwriting (1) (2,219) 1,370 1,162 Insurance-investment income (1) 3,917 3,636 3,725 Railroad (2) 3,959 3,569 4,248 Utilities and energy (3) 2,083 2,287 2,132 Manufacturing, service and retailing (4) 6,208 5,631 4,683 Finance and financial products (5) 1,335 1,427 1,378 Investments and derivative gains and losses 1,377 6,497 6,725 Other (826) (343) 30 Tax Cuts and Job Acts of 2017 29,106 0 0 Net Earnings attributable to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders 44,940 24,074 24,083

Source: Created by author with data from 2017 Annual Report (pg. K-32).

Berkshire valuation is dependent primarily on the five businesses that I numbered in the chart above. We can apply a reasonable multiple to the railroad, utilities and energy, manufacturing, service and retailing, and finance and financial products, but let's leave out the insurance subsidiary for now. We'll answer the insurance subsidiary question later.

Berkshire owns some really valuable companies with strong moats. Therefore, the multiple could be a high one. Nonetheless, I'm going to keep it simple and apply a multiple of 18 to the above four businesses, excluding the insurance business. The net earnings have been fairly stable and consistent, so we can apply the 18 P/E to determine the valuation. For example, the railroad should be worth at least $71 billion ($3,959 million x 18). In 2009 Berkshire acquired BNSF for $35 billion and the BNSF had $2 billion in after-tax earnings, which makes for a 17 P/E. The Union Pacific was valued at $104.72 billion with a P/E of 23.17 as of April 3, 2018. If I use the UP's P/E of 23.17 then BNSF would be valued at $91.7 billion. Since interest rates won't stay low forever, let's stay with a more conservative P/E of 18. Conversely, we can argue that utilities should have a lower multiple than 18 since they are regulated.

In any case, I want to show that with an 18 multiple applied to all the businesses, except for the insurance, we would only capture about half of Berkshire's market value or $244.5 billion. The A shares would be each worth about $148,700 and the B shares each about $99. Again, that's only about half of the current market value. Where's the other half? You won't get it by applying a high P/E to the insurance net earnings, even if you were to normalize the earnings to account for the volatility due to hurricanes and other one-time macro events.

When Berkshire elected Ajit Jain and Greg Abel directors and made each Vice Chairman, Buffett commented that each of them would run roughly half of the company. In other words, Buffett felt the insurance company earning power was worth at least half of Berkshire's valuation.

I believe the best way to determine Berkshire's insurance business valuation, without resorting to the investment stock portfolio to determine valuation (remember we should refrain from using price to determine valuation), is to apply the float value methodology that was pioneered in 1999 by Paine Webber's Alice Schroeder. Mrs. Schroeder has since left Paine Webber and most of you probably will remember her for her outstanding biography on Warren Buffett.

We have been in a low interest rate environment for quite some time, but over the next 10 to 15 years we should expect higher interest rates. Note that a low interest rate environment creates an upward price bias on both the Berkshire insurance subsidiary and the non-insurance subsidiaries (the latter through a higher P/E.) I will try to be more conservative by assuming interest rates are a bit more normal and higher. Below are my input assumptions (which I feel are conservative) that I used for the insurance subsidiary valuation:

LT government bond rate at 5% (I assumed a conservative rate going forward. Lower is aggressive and higher is conservative.)

Return on float at 5% (I assumed a conservative 5 percent, but Buffett will likely exceed this return over the long term. Lower is conservative and higher is aggressive.)

Corporate tax burden of 1%

Outstanding A shares - 1,644,615

B shares divisor - 1,500

Surplus as Regards to Policyholders - $170,000

Cost of Float (vast majority of the years it's been negative cost, which means float is free, but not so in 2017) - I used a negative 0.50%. Below are my calculations of Berkshire's cost of insurance. The cost of insurance is calculated by dividing the insurance gains or losses by the float amount, all available in Berkshire's 2010-17 annual reports. For example, in 2017 the insurance subsidiary incurred $3,239 million in losses. If I divide $3,239 by $114,500, the float cost is 2.83%. In most of the years, the insurance subsidiary makes a profit, but not so in 2017.

2010 (3.06%) (negative, so it means Berkshire is being paid to hold the float)

2011 (0.55%)

2012 (2.22%)

2013 (4.00%)

2014 (3.18%)

2015 (2.09%)

2016 (2.33%)

2017 2.83% (positive, so it means it cost Berkshire to use the float)

Deferred Income Tax Liability - $56,607 (I am assuming that Berkshire will realize only half the $56,607 liability, or $28,304, because of Berkshire's buy and hold strategy.)

Float Amount - $114,500

Float Growth Rate - 2% (I am being conservative by using 2% over the long term. In most years the growth has been well over 4%. For example, from 2010 to 2017, the float growth rate has been 8.2% annually.) Below are my year-to-year calculated growth rate based on the float amounts reported each year in Berkshire's annual reports from 2010 to 2017:

2010 to 2011 7.2%

2011 to 2012 3.6%

2012 to 2013 5.6%

2013 to 2014 8.6%

2014 to 2015 4.5%

2015 to 2016 4.4%

2016 to 2017 25.0% (A large percentage increase because of a one-time $10 billion premium from AIG.)

Under these conservative assumptions, the insurance company is valued at $370.054 billion. If you add this amount to the $244.530 billion non-insurance businesses the total valuation for Berkshire is $614.58 billion, resulting in the A-shares being valued at $373,700 and the B shares being valued at $249. If Berkshire stock price was at these valuations at the end of 2017, it would have had a price-to-book of 1.76. Is that a reasonable price-to-book value?

From 1985 to 2014, Berkshire Hathaway average price-to-book was 1.58. After I included 2015 to 2017 numbers, the price-to-book dropped to 1.57. Anytime Berkshire stock goes over 2.0 it's expensive. In 1989, 1994, and 1995 the price-to-book ratios were all over 2.0, so the stock was expensive. When the ratio is under 1.2, Buffett has indicated Berkshire would likely repurchase some shares at or below the 1.2 level because the stock would be considered very cheap. In 1987, 2009, 2011, and 2012 the price-to-book ratio was less than 1.2. Those years were windows of opportunity to buy. So that's your range from 1.2 to 2.0 with the average being about 1.6. At the end of 2017 the price-to-book was 1.4, so it was neither cheap nor expensive. Even if we assume the price was equivalent to the calculated value, the price-to-book would be 1.76, which is still reasonable.

In summary, Berkshire Hathaway is still reasonably priced and should continue to appreciate in the long-run. The underlying businesses are comprised of some of the best-of-the-best companies, and Buffett continues to add to his collection of wonderful companies with enduring earnings and strong moats. In addition, the culture of the company makes it very difficult for some new firm or person to duplicate. Its hands-off management style also makes it very attractive for other great companies to consider Berkshire Hathaway as their future home, even after both Buffett and Munger are long gone.

Notes: Here is the source of float methodology with the exception that I modified to include 50% of the tax deferred liability, which Alice Schroeder had included in her 1999 Paine Webber report.

Insurance Valuation = Present Value of Float + Statutory Capital + 50% of Tax Deferred Liability

Capitalization Factor = Discount Rate (Buffett uses the LT Government Bond Rate) - Float Growth Rate

PV of Float = Float Amount * (Return on Float - Cost of Float - Corporate Taxes)/(LT Government Bond Rate - Float Growth Rate)

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.