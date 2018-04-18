Don't Fall For This REIT's 14.8% Misleading Yield

The REIT recently tried to bail out one of its struggling tenants.

Washington Prime Group, Inc.'s (WPG) 14.8 percent dividend yield is a sucker's yield and income investors may want to stay far away from this mall REIT. The real estate investment trust has a high degree of cash flow risk and a high-risk lease portfolio filled with struggling department store retailers. Avoid.

I get that a lot of dividend investors are attracted to high dividend yields. A 14.8 percent yield, for instance, surely is appealing, at least on first glance. However, a nearly 15 percent dividend yield is also a major tell: The market likely expects a dividend adjustment to the downside and/or major cash flow problems down the road.

When that dividend cut finally comes, investors often look at significantly lower share prices. So while the high dividend may be paid for a while before the axe falls down, capital losses can vastly exceed dividend distributions. In other words, whenever you see a company with a 14.8 percent yield - as is the case with Washington Prime Group -, it is time to be extremely cautious.

I have written a piece on Washington Prime Group last months, titled "This 16.1%-Yielding REIT Is A Value Trap" in which I pointed to the REIT's high-risk lease portfolio and unsafe cash flow going forward. I said this about Washington Prime Group:

The problem for Washington Prime Group is that it has exposure to Sears, J.C. Penney, and Macy's (M) (and other struggling retail companies) - three retailers that are aggressively reducing their store count. Though the mall REIT has reduced its dependence on distressed retailers in the last three years, the company still has a large number of stores leased to such companies. Problems could even compound if smaller retailers shut down stores that haven't been on the radar yet.

Reuters reported in April that Washington Prime Group, together with another investor, tried to bail out one of its larger department store tenants, Bon-Ton. The retailer with about 250 stores filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in February and is a big tenant for Washington Prime Group.

Though the company has reduced its exposure to Bon-Ton in recent quarters, the REIT still has significant number of stores leased to the retailer.

Source: Washington Prime Group Investor Presentation

Bon-Ton is only the latest victim in the retail space. Toys 'R' Us filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last year, aiding negative investor sentiment in the mall sector.

A REIT that tries to bail out its tenants because it depends on its leases is clearly on the wrong track. In any case, a Bon-Ton liquidation is a major negative for Washington Prime Group.

The Market Is Not Very Hopeful

Washington Prime Group's shares currently sell for ~4.4x 2018e funds from operations and are priced at a 14.8 percent yield.

WPG Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

The market clearly expects the company to slash its dividend, which has only become more likely as Bon-Ton heads for liquidation and its assets are sold off piece by piece in order to compensate creditors.

Your Takeaway

Washington Prime Group's 14.8 percent is a big, fat red flag and investors should want to stay far away from this mall REIT. Washington Prime Group has a high-risk lease portfolio including a lot of department store retailers that have made news in 2017 in terms of store closures. A Bon-Ton liquidation is another defeat for the struggling mall REIT, and things are not going to get any better anytime soon in my view. Since there is no major positive catalyst for the REIT's shares, there is no reason to consider this high-risk REIT right now. Stay away.

If you like to read more of my articles, and like to be kept up to date with the companies I cover, I kindly ask you that you scroll to the top of this page and click 'follow'. I am largely investing in dividend paying stocks, but also venture out occasionally and cover special situations that offer appealing reward-to-risk ratios and have potential for significant capital appreciation. Above all, my immediate investment goal is to achieve financial independence.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JCP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.