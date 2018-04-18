Hartstreet: Newfield May Be The Best Oil Producer In The Bakken

Improving well productivity is being seen across all US plays, and some operators have done a better job of this than others.

Improving well design has continued to increase oil production per well. This has occurred targeting lesser geology, and on pads with producers already completed. These two variables should decrease oil and natural gas production significantly. Better well design places more resource in contact with the wellbore. The idea is simple. More frac's close to the well bore breaks up more rock. This releases more oil. Operators use to think more production would occur from existing fractures, but production improvements have been accomplished through tighter stage and perf clusters. So turn the rock close to the wellbore to rubble, and pack with sand. Although this is a general way to look at completion design, it provides and idea as to why operators are more successful at lower oil prices. Newfield (NFX) is an operator that continues to outperform on a production per foot basis. This is true in all of its plays. While there may be more interest in its SCOOP/STACK leasehold, its Bakken acreage has shown a significant improvement in oil production YOY. This has been accomplished in the face of dwindling core locations, and less productive geology. We expect NFX to continue to outperform going forward, as it's well design may be the best in the Bakken.

We recently did several analyses of oil production from unconventional US plays. This includes the Permian. We broke this into the Delaware and Midland basins. We also covered the Eagle Ford and Bakken. In the Bakken, we saw the best oil curve from Newfield (NFX). Newfield has always been one of the better operators with respect to well design. It has had other issues, but it has been ahead of the technological curve. Well design and oil production is just one of many variables to consider, but it is extremely important in seeing where the industry is going. If an operator continues to outperform wells of other operators adjacent to the location, we see the under performing operators mimic that design. This is the EOG Resources (EOG) effect. It was doing huge, sand heavy frac jobs in areas operators said had too high of pressures. EOG proved the industry (or at least a large number of competitors wrong) wasn't looking at the situation correctly. The physics changed with the engineering, and we are still seeing its effect.

Newfield and EOG (EOG was still a great deal better) had outperformed in ND when the first horizontals targeting the middle Bakken were taking place. Newfield was working NE McKenzie, while EOG had a Parshall Field focus. Early results do not prove it will continue this into the future, but it has been consistent. In ND, Newfield is the best operator based on oil production over the first 12 months of well life. This is based on locations completed in 2017. We pulled the data on 803 horizontals from 15 publicly traded companies. Continental (CLR) is the most active followed by Exxon (XOM), and Whiting (WLL).

Source: Welldatabase.com

Continental produced the most cumulative barrels of crude, but also completed the most locations. All of the operators are color coded to match the chart above. Whiting was second in oil production followed by Oasis (OAS) and Conoco (COP).

Source: Welldatabase.com

Newfield had the best oil curve in 2017. It was followed by Marathon (MRO), WPX Energy (WPX), Oasis and Conoco.

Source: Welldatabase.com

In 2017, NFX completed 23 horizontals in ND. The majority of its horizontals will produce over 200 KBO in the first year. Two or Three locations could surpass 300 KBO.

Source: Welldatabase.com

NFX mainly completes long laterals in the Bakken/Three Forks. The majority of ND horizontals are approximately 10,000 feet. Two locations are over 11,000 feet.

Source: Welldatabase.com

Fifteen of its completions were in McKenzie and eight in Dunn.

Source: Welldatabase.com

2017 Dunn County wells outproduce those in McKenzie. This is due to the four McKenzie locations west of the Nesson Anticline. The other 19 completions are considered core. As a percentage, Dunn horizontals are closer to the best geology. Its outperformance is due to both well design and excellent geology.

Source: Welldatabase.com

In summary, NFX had the best 2017 average oil production in the Bakken. The majority of its horizontals will produce more than 200 MBO. It has the best oil curve of all 2017 operators. Some of this is due to geology, but it continues to have one of the better well designs of unconventional US operators. We expect NFX to outperform going forward. It continues to produce a consistent well design that outperforms adjacent locations by a wide margin. This should drive gains as NFX perfects design in Oklahoma.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NFX, CLR, EOG, MRO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

