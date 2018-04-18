United Financial Bancorp's (UBNK) CEO Bill Crawford on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call April 18, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Marliese Shaw - EVP & IR

Bill Crawford - CEO & President

Eric Newell - CFO

Analysts

Mark Fitzgibbon - Sandler O’Neill

Collyn Gilbert - KBW

Matthew Breese - Piper Jaffray

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the United Financial Bancorp Incorporated Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to turn the conference over to Marliese Shaw, Executive Vice President and Investor Relations Officer. Please go ahead.

Marliese Shaw

Thank you, Ted. Good morning everyone. Welcome to our first quarter conference call. Before we begin, we would like to remind you to read our Safe Harbor advisement on forward-looking statements on our earnings announcement.

Forward-looking statements by their nature are subject to risks and uncertainties. Certain factors could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. Our comments today are intended to qualify for the Safe Harbor accorded by that advisement.

And now, I would like to turn the call over to Bill Crawford, our CEO and President.

Bill Crawford

Thank you Marliese and thanks all of you for joining us on today’s call.

Today I’ll make few high level comments and then turn the call over to our CFO, Eric Newell. Actually discussed management is focused upon response and achieving a 1% return on average assets, assuming a 10% effective tax rate in the second half of 2019 on a run-rate basis.

In the first quarter of 2018 United Financial Bancorp Bank achieved earnings of $0.31 per diluted share, 89 basis points from deferred assets and 11.25 return on tangible common equity. That's worth of 2.08% NIE to average assets ratio. And those results are driven primarily by fee income and expense control.

On a year over year basis, these earnings results produced 15% earnings per share growth, 10% growth on total deposits, 9% growth in non-interest bearing deposits total loans, intangible book value plus dividends. The net interest margin has declined and Eric Newell our CFO, will cover this in detail.

As we are building our 2018 and 2019 earnings plan in late 2017, the company was coming off three consecutive quarters of double digit loan growth with the gradually improving net interest margin.

Since the Tax Reform Act was passed in late December, we've seen a flattening of the yield curve and credit spreads are compressing a bit and we've seen more deposit loan pricing competition.

In the first quarter of 2018 the company experienced higher loan payoffs anticipated from customers selling commercial real estate and C&I credits improving upon their existing pricing grids.

Historically, the first quarter loan growth is seasonally slower, but we are seeing strong momentum in her loan and deposit pipelines. However, given the current environment we are pulling back on previously planned investment and expense growth.

We stated on our last earnings call that we would tie expense and investment growth in the company to revenue growth. And if you analyze our first quarter 2018 expense growth, you can see we're following through on that statement.

Our financial improvement targets remain the same. We're just planning on getting there somewhat differently and that's basically with somewhat lower loan growth, a lower margin and lower expenses.

Overall, we think this is a more conservative path to our financial improvement targets. We are being disciplined around asset quality and margin, instead of chasing diluted asset growth in this highly competitive environment.

We are pleased with the 6% annualized deposit growth achieved in the first quarter of 2018. We are seeing strong production in checking unit sales in our retail bank and commercial cash management teams have strong pipelines with larger commercial core deposit opportunities.

Our IT investment is helping us drive new commercial deposit wins and we recently negotiated significant cost savings on our core provider contract. Asset quality, capital and liquidity remains strong and stable.

I will now turn the call over to our Eric Newell, our CFO.

Eric Newell

Thank you Bill and good morning. This morning I'll discuss the results of the quarter enlighten differed from the company from initial expectations, as well as add some color around what we're seeing for the remainder of the year.

Importantly though, our goal of achieving high single digit earnings per share in 2018 and attaining a 1% ROA in the back half of 2019 remains unchanged. And then decline to 2.9% from 2.98% in the length quarter or NIM basis points.

We estimate that 6 basis points of this compression is due to the tax equivalent yield impact, resulting from the lower special rate tax rate applied in the first quarter of 2018 in comparison to the length period due to tax reform.

Without that adjustment our, our pro forma NIM would been 2 basis points lower than a length period. As you likely are aware, the reported NIM of 2.9% is lower than what the company's forecast reflected for the full year in 2018.

Several factors have contributed to this difference. First, we experienced the high level of prepayments and escalation of CPRs across our investment portfolio and loan products in the first quarter, which had the effect of realizing deferred costs during the quarter that normally would've been recognized over a longer period of time.

This contributed to about 5 basis points of NIM compression from my original expectation. We’re seeing our CLO portfolio called away from us due to a meaningfully lower spreads in the AAA tranches in the market. A phenomena on that, we're also seeing our loan portfolios.

Customers are able to reduce the rates and the competitor institutions due to compressed spreads compared to several months ago. We frequently see competitors offering rates at a 150 to 160 basis points over the NIM rate.

Given our funding mix and cost of funds, our risk adjusted return models show the affirmation spread as diluted to NIM, ROA and ROE. Secondly, we attribute the remainder of the NIM to a cost of deposits that was higher than expected due to shorter than expected deposit product repricing trends after FLMC [ph] rate increases as well as unfavorable experience compared to our initial expectation.

Well one may induce that some of the first quarter long customer behavior maybe idiosyncratic to the period. We continue to see customers taking advantage of lower spreads which contributes to higher prepayment speeds in recognition of deferred costs, resulting in our view of NIM stability at the level we show in the first quarter for 2018.

We're also taking advantage the swap markets on our wholesale funding portfolio to have some duration which will assist them adding asset sensitivity to the balance sheet and a rising interest rate environment.

And looking at profitability, we have five levers we can utilize, maximizing yields on earning assets in a way that is responsible to risk and return, strategically responding to our markets to minimize increases in the cost of funds, selling deposits effectively, fee income growth and finally expense management.

The first two levers are largely driven by what the market is giving us. Longitudinally is difficult operating environments and spread drives 85% of our revenue and the yield curve flattening that has occurred over the last year was causing the company to closely evaluate assets through that we are willing to consider for origination since it is important to drive incremental asset growth, but it's supportive or creative to our NIM and aspirational ROA and ROE goals.

We have found great success in our efforts to sell deposits more effectively over the last few years as demonstrated by the 10% deposit growth the company has achieved year over year for the past two consecutive years in a low growth deposit market, where United generally already has top market share.

The company opened its Hartford branch location this past Monday and announced a Greenwich Connecticut location earlier in the quarter, both of which should support our deposit gathering efforts. We have another de novo branch in the pipeline that should support our efforts here as well.

Finally, expense management efforts have also been successful. In the last earnings call, I mentioned that if revenue do not come in as expected, expenses would be contained in that flat length quarter non-interest expense results are reflective of that prior statement.

Taking all of this under consideration and management's responsibility to maximize profit and it's challenging operating environment and in light of our continued expectation to achieve high single digit EPS growth in 2018, 2019 as well as achieve 1% ROA in the back half of ’19, we are reducing our NIM forecast to be flat the first quarter results, decreasing our loan growth goals in response to market dynamics and reducing our net interest expense forecast.

The results of these actions will keep our earnings picture for 2018, 2019 contact. The slower loan growth allows the company to more efficiently fund its loan growth as well as allowing for us to be more selective than we have to do originally for our books to find those opportunities that are creative to MIM, ROA and ROE.

Thank you for your time this morning and the management team and I will be happy to answer questions you have.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instruction]. The first question will come from Mark Fitzgibbon with Sandler O’Neill & Partners. Please go ahead.

Mark Fitzgibbon

Hey guys. Good morning. First, Eric, I wonder if you could help us think about what the net loss on LP Investments is likely to look like for the remainder of this year?

Eric Newell

Well, I don't specifically comment on that. I would say it's in the – I mean its incorporated in these forecasts for the fee income. But I would say that first quarter, as you saw last year on LP offices or was a little muted. So, I think you could use that concept the share as well.

Mark Fitzgibbon

Okay. And then secondly, do - net interest margin assumptions assume any rate hikes or changes in the yield curve?

Eric Newell

No changes in the interest rates or the yield curve are contemplated in our forecast.

Mark Fitzgibbon

So if the Fed were to hike say, a couple more times this year, what would your margin assumption than be a little bit lower?

Eric Newell

Well, when we look at the positioning of our interest rate risk, I wouldn't say that we are neutral to a minimally liability sensitive. I feel confident that our NIM would be fairly close to where I work currently forecasting with changes to a market rates due to some of the actions we're taking on the liability side to get some duration there.

Mark Fitzgibbon

Okay. And then on loan pipelines, I think Bill in your comments you mentioned that the pipelines were real strong. Can you share with us the size of those and maybe the mix. as well as mortgage pipeline also Bill, if that's possible?

Bill Crawford

What I would say, we typically see this where first quarter our numbers are slower and faculty budget around 15% of our total production to happen in Q1. We are seeing the normal strengthening we would expect, in our commercial pipelines. So we don't really put a number out there.

What I would say is, you've seen us grow loans at pretty good rates over last several years and usually second quarter a strong one for us and so it's third quarter. And so we feel good about what we see there. Eric I want you talk about the mortgage business.

Eric Newell

Yeah, I mean mortgage, it certainly -- we're seeing an improvement from the pipelines that we saw in the first quarter. Although I would note that as a market because we're a rising interest rate environment you are seeing lower production levels this year, I think is the expectation than last year. However, we're a purchase shop, so I think you're going to see less – you are going to see more purchase as a percentage of total production than REFI.

Bill Crawford

Back to the commercial business, we're less worried about production probably what's a surprise a little bit last quarter were just pay offs, getting customers, selling commercial real estate and people moving down to pricing grid. So that was probably worth our issues in production.

Mark Fitzgibbon

Thank you.

Operator

The next question comes from Collyn Gilbert with KBW. Please go ahead.

Collyn Gilbert

Thanks. Good morning, gentlemen.

Bill Crawford

Good morning.

Collyn Gilbert

Eric, just to touch on the NIM first and just some of the interest rate commentary that you just said, so that you kind of see the balance sheet now neutral to minimally liability sensitive. But I think in your most recent IRR disclosures, if it with a 200 basis point increase in rates, I thought it showed like NII going up about 5%, which would suggest modest asset sensitivity.

So just trying to sort of reconcile those disclosures is where you're seeing the balance sheet now going from here?

Eric Newell

I don't have that disclosure right in front of me, but if I recall correctly, I believe that was a shock 200 basis points is, you know, that would be an instantaneous shock a whereas, when I think of interest rate risk positioning, I look at it from more of a ramp perspective.

Collyn Gilbert

Okay

Eric Newell

Like what we think would generally happen, 25 B, I think the market expectation, we're going to have 25 basis point movements, maybe two or three more this year. So I looked at that from that perspective.

Collyn Gilbert

Okay. So I guess, then in because I think -- I don't have it right in front of me, but in terms of the, there's very short duration nature of your assets, right? I think, what was it like 40 some odd percent reprices?

Eric Newell

Yeah 40, I think we are approximately 45% of our loans are tied to a LIBOR and Prime.

Collyn Gilbert

Okay. So I'm just trying to structurally get the asset liability sensitivity here, just seems like he'd be more asset sensitive than what, how to balance sheets playing out. Is it - I'm just trying to understand that a little bit better?

Eric Newell

As a percentage of our total funding, you have our wholesale funding book, which is also extremely short. And we're, I would say the majority of that book, repricers is under three months. So we are taking actions there to extend the duration on our wholesale funding book to get some asset activity in a way that we are doing that is, we are can go into the swap market and get better funding through swaps and just going straight to the [indiscernible]. And we're also taking advantage of that very, very flat yield curve.

Collyn Gilbert

Okay, that's helpful. And just tying back to mortgage banking, so just understanding, you kind of, you've given the guidance and the color for fee income for the year, I mean is that assume, I presume that the mortgage banking kind of stays at these robust levels?

Eric Newell

Yes. I think what we're trying to do is defend our mortgage banking revenue contribution in a way that gets us closer to that 10 quarter average that we have on the investor deck. We are kind of falling behind there in the last couple quarters. And that was largely due to just a lower level of produces.

And so, we've been having some success in building or finding those producers, bringing them online and then you can also see that as a percentage of our loan sold year over year is almost double than it was the year prior.

So I think you're going see, I'm not going to say that you're going to see a doubling, but you know, I was just thinking about, we are trying to keep robust mortgage banking revenue and that certainly is contemplated in our fee income line.

Collyn Gilbert

Okay. That’s helpful. And then - so great commentary on expenses, I mean, I know you guys did indicated last quarter that if you weren't going to see the revenue growth that you could pull back on expenses.

I'm impressed with how quickly you've done that. I mean in the quarters time to change course here is pretty, is pretty impressive and surprising also. So what, can you just talk a little bit more about kind of what's going into the reduction in your expense outlook?

Eric Newell

Yes, certainly. When we built the plan, our two year plan in the fourth quarter of last year, we had contemplated a lot more revenue growth and that was supported by people that were producing that revenue.

And since that revenue became more challenging, so you come by that was accretive to NIM, ROA and ROE we decided to slow the anticipated build of people and also the associated compensation way those people to reward their production.

And we also took a look at some of the contemplated projects in the shared service areas and made some decisions on what can we do to defer some of these projects that don't take that risk to our goal of the EPS, high single-digit EPS growth in ‘18 or ‘19 as well as our 1% ROA goal.

So, a lot of that expense build that we talked about in the last earnings call was all anticipated and it wasn’t but, that’s why I was very confident in telling you on the last call that, if the revenue didn't come the way we expected it of the expenses wouldn't come in. And you saw that actually happen this quarter.

Collyn Gilbert

Okay, that's helpful. And then just one final question, I think you're now guiding to an 8% tax rate in 2019 and I think you guys had said maybe a 10% rate before. So just curious as to why the drop are you anticipating more investments coming on?

Eric Newell

I think it's that we reported in a 8% ETR and our forecasts was 10% percent or if 10% to that. I would say that, because we had the tax reform that came in very late last year, and annualized ETR is an estimate and there’s a lot of input that go into that.

And our team spent 30 days trying to get a homeowner estimates as much as we can. Admittedly this year I then you're just going to see some volatility on our ETR. I know that sometimes frustrating for your models. But there's – we don't have to file a tax return until September and that's where I just climbed from spinal. But right now based on our estimate, our best I guess maybe 10% ETR for 2018.

Collyn Gilbert

Okay. All right. I will leave it there. Thanks guys.

Eric Newell

Thanks Collyn.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. The next question comes from Matthew Breese with Piper Jaffray. Please go ahead.

Matthew Breese

Good morning everybody.

Eric Newell

Hi Matt.

Matthew Breese

Just a follow-up on Collyn’s expense question. I just wanted to get a sense for the breakdown where those reductions are going to happen. How much do you think will be tied to salaries and compensation revenues and how much from the contemplated projects?

Bill Crawford

Well, it's not that they're going to happen. It won't happen. So keep in mind that, that number I was giving you was expected spend. So it's not like I've already bought it or we've already bought it. We're just not going to buy it over in a deferred it. I would say that, the great majority of it is as people in compensation.

Matthew Breese

And is that from variable rate compensation or just slung down new hires?

Bill Crawford

Both. Correct.

Matthew Breese

Okay. Got it. Okay. And then hoping you guys could just go back to your commentary around loan competition and what you're seeing for spread compression and just give us a better sense for the extent of which we've seen those spreads comprise.

So I know you said, I think it was 150 to 160 basis points. What was that six months ago? And if you could touch on some other asset classes like commercial real estate and to what extent spreads some compressed air as well. That'd be helpful?

Bill Crawford

I think the commercial real estate, and it's certainly where you see the most compression. And that's when I think about the 150, 160 over that’s their asset class that we're thinking of in terms of investor.

I would say that six months ago, we could probably more easily do 200 over. Maybe 190 to 200 over or maybe even 180 to 200 over. So you're seeing about 20 or 30 basis points compression. But interestingly enough, I think we saw kind of a step down in spreads right in January, like right in the New Year where we saw it in our CLO portfolio.

Insurance companies are accepting AAA tranches at sub 100 spreads. And so that causes the CLO managers, so basically called the whole deal and reprice it. So we're not participating in that just because it's not a creative to our return metrics and I think you’re are seeing a similar phenomenon happened within the pre portfolio, whereas a sponsor for it actually reduced their interest rate, even though we’re a higher interest rate environment because spreads have come in so much.

And so, we frequently are presented with an opportunity to keep an asset, but we have to take a 150, 160 over and it really pairs up our NIM, ROA and ROE. And so sometimes we make a choice to let that asset off their books.

Eric Newell

Matt we have something called the look to book ratio. And that's really how many deals are we looking at and how many are we booking? Essentially we've seen that ratios extend out. And so Dave Paulson’s - his team, Dave runs our commercial bank.

They just have to look at a lot more deals to find the ones that we're going to put on the balance sheets that where we like to credit and it's supportive of our NIM and ROA goals. And so, essentially our team's just having to work harder to get to those wins that make sense for us and we're passing on more deals as a result.

Matthew Breese

Got it. Okay. And are you seeing the increased competition from insurance companies or banks or both?

Eric Newell

It's really all over the place.

Matthew Breese

And does that mean to get more looks at deals you have to extend geography or the size of loans that you would look at?

Eric Newell

It's really just, we continue to work harder on our networks. And just working, starting to source deals, we're not planning on significantly expanding headcounts, is probably just working a little smarter and a little harder as we go forward in time.

And I think on the loan side, our team does a very good job of coming through there. The other piece to it is with a lower loan growth, we can fund that loan growth more efficiently if we are going to drive loan growth into the low double digits, we’ve also got to have funding that make sense for that.

And so, when you think about what's happening with funding in the banking world, what's happening with two-ten spread, we could grow high double or low double digits, but it just wouldn't be attracted to us. So we think our current plan is a better plan, given the environment we're seeing currently.

Matthew Breese

Got it. Okay. That leads to my last question, which is does the slow down a loan growth prospects to make a little bit be a little bit - show a little bit less deposit beta. For instance, I noticed that the online money market rate dip this week and I was just curious if the guidance and actually like that are tied to each other?

Eric Newell

Absolutely Matt. If we have - because of the growth that we have in our core markets in terms of deposit growth, I mean, if u look at the FTIC fund rate deposits, I think over the last five years or the markets that we sit in generally grow, 1% to 2%.

And in the market – in the times that we're in, we generally have top market share. So as, in order for us to fund a much higher loan growth, we need to either pay up for it or we need to go find it elsewhere.

And you know, obviously if we're finding it elsewhere or paying up for it, you're going to have higher betas. So I've certainly, helps us reduce the reliance that we could have on higher beta deposit sources.

Bill Crawford

And Matt like I said in my comments, our commercial team is what we've been able to do with the cash are high enough is looking at larger commercial deposit opportunities to positive lends now. So that's one of the benefits of our IT investment is being the chase to go more complex commercial deposits. And so, I'm looking forward to our results there.

Matthew Breese

Okay. That's all I had. Thank you.

Operator

Next question is a follow-up from Collyn Gilbert with KBW. Please go ahead.

Collyn Gilbert

Hi guys, sorry. I stepped off for one second. And I don't know if Matt – if you guys covered this with Matt and I apologize if you did. But, just the expansion, did I hear you say correctly that you're, you're moving, you're going to open a branch in Greenwich. Is that right?

Bill Crawford

Correct. Yes, we announce that in first quarter.

Collyn Gilbert

If you could kind of talk about or just remind us of what the initiative is there and why Greenwich?

Bill Crawford

We have a commercial team, we have in Fayetteville County for while. We liked the results we're seeing there. Obviously, it's a terrific market. And so our customers essentially want us to start a physical presence there. So we're in Greenwich and we'll have the one with their location right now in Fayetteville County.

But really it's just an extension of what we've been doing on the commercial side there for the last couple years. It's not - we're not planning a significant retail presence there, those credentials are designed to support commercial, private banking and business banking.

Collyn Gilbert

Okay. And that for a second, if you don’t mind when?

Bill Crawford

Fourth quarter.

Collyn Gilbert

And the second location. When do you think that'll come online?

Bill Crawford

For expense planning purposes which is included in our forecasts, it's also in the fourth quarter.

Collyn Gilbert

Okay. That’s it. Thanks guys.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Bill Crawford for any closing remarks.

Bill Crawford

Okay. Well thank you for your continued interest in our company and we'll look forward to talking to you next quarter. Take care.

Operator

The conference is now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.