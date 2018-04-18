No, Tesla's Warranty Costs Did Not Fall In 2017

The author also claimed that Tesla spends less on warranty costs than other carmakers, so it must be superior in quality.

Recently, Seeking Alpha contributor ValueAnalyst published an article saying that (1) Tesla's (TSLA) warranty costs (as percentage of its revenues) were falling, and (2) that it was below competition and (3) that this would prove that Tesla's quality is superior to competition. In this article, I will kindly challenge all of these three points and prove them wrong.

1. Tesla's auto warranty percentage actually ROSE in 2017

Here is what ValueAnalyst claimed (I added italics):

"Tesla's revenue (i.e. denominator) grew by 68 percent from the year-ago period, while provision for warranty (i.e. numerator) increased by a lower 62 percent. As a percentage of revenue, provision for warranty declined from 2.5% in 2015 to 2.2% in 2016 and to 2.1% in 2017, illustrating Tesla's continuous improvement."

Here is my rebuttal to this. Tesla's total revenues in fact grew by 68% in 2017, up from $7.00 billion to $11.75 billion; however, a big chunk of this growth came from acquisition of SolarCity. Tesla's energy segment posted a revenue of $1.12 billion in 2017 up significantly from $181 million in the prior year, thanks to its acquisition of SolarCity.

If we exclude this and only focus on the company's automotive revenues, automotive sales grew from $5.59 billion to $8.53 billion, an increase of 53%. Leases grew by another 45% and the company's total automotive revenue grew by 52%. ValueAnalyst was correct about one thing though: the company's warranty costs rose by 62%; however, there is one caveat here too. Tesla doesn't break its warranty costs by segment since the company is known to tell as little information as possible in its SEC filings. Here is what Tesla's 10-K says about the company's warranty costs:

We provide a manufacturer’s warranty on all new and used vehicles, production powertrain components and systems and energy products we sell. In addition, we also provide a warranty on the installation and components of the solar energy systems we sell for periods typically between 10 to 30 years.

So their warranty costs include their vehicle warranties as well as energy products. So how do we strip the energy warranty costs in order to get a true estimate of the company's automotive warranty costs? I went back to last year and found the last 10-K SolarCity ever published before getting fully acquired by Tesla. There, we see an interesting statement there:

However, for the solar energy systems under lease contracts or power purchase agreements, the Company does not accrue a warranty liability because those systems are owned by consolidated subsidiaries of the Company. Instead, any repair costs on those solar energy systems are expensed when they are incurred as a component of operating leases and solar energy systems incentives cost of revenue.

So one would expect SolarCity's (in other words Tesla Energy) warranty costs to be lower than average since it expenses repairs as incentives or cost of revenue (included in gross margins). SolarCity had a warranty balance of $32 million at the end of the year but only posted $314k in actual claim costs.

For last year, Tesla's provisions for warranties was $248 million. Let's assume that $40 million of this figure was for the energy business, given the track record of SolarCity prior to being acquired by Tesla. Since the company's automotive revenues were $8.53 billion this comes down to roughly 2.43% which is higher than the 2.00% reported in the article. It also marks an increase from 2016's 2.10%. If we include leases in the calculation (which takes us into the non-GAAP territory) we are looking at 2.16%, still higher than average.

2. Tesla doesn't spend less on warranties compared to competition

In 2016, BMW's warranty costs were higher than usual because the company had to allocate €678 million for a couple known issues including the infamous airbags supplied by the Takata group but if we don't count that one off year, BMW's warranty spend typically averages around 1.9% and 2.0% which is below what Tesla spends.

As ValueAnalyst pointed out, Daimler, GM, Ford and others typically spend around 2% of their revenues on warranties. I don't challenge that; however, I challenge that Tesla's warranty costs are below competition since we established it to be 2.34% for last year.

3. Even if Tesla were to spend less on warranties, this doesn't mean its quality is superior

Well, even if Tesla ended up spending less than competition on warranties, it still doesn't mean that the company's products are superior in quality because it's not apples to apples. Other car companies build ICE cars while Tesla builds BEV cars. ICE cars have 10,000 moving parts that might break or require servicing while a typical BEV mostly consists of an electric engine and a huge battery. There are far fewer parts in BEV that might break or require servicing. By the very nature of its business, Tesla's warranty costs should be lower than competition even if its products are not of superior quality.

Let's look at Tesla's warranty statement from its latest 10-K:

We provide a four year or 50,000 mile New Vehicle Limited Warranty with every new vehicle, subject to separate limited warranties for the supplemental restraint system and battery and drive unit. For the battery and drive unit on our current new Model S and Model X vehicles, we offer an eight year, infinite mile limited warranty, although the battery’s charging capacity is not covered. For the battery and drive unit on our current new Model 3 vehicles, we offer an eight year or 100,000 mile limited warranty for our standard range battery and an eight year or 120,000 mile limited warranty for our long range battery, with minimum 70% retention of battery capacity over the warranty period.

So basically the biggest cost item in Tesla's warranty statement is the battery warranty that lasts for "eight years on infinite miles" however it doesn't cover the charging capacity of the batter. So if your battery suddenly loses much of its capacity for whatever reason (let's say the cold weather in Norway) Tesla doesn't cover that. In addition to that, if the battery gets damaged by an accident, it will be mostly covered by your insurance, so what exactly does Tesla's "8 year infinite miles" battery warranty cover? In summary, ICE car makers have to spend more on their warranties by the very nature of their business and the very fact that their cars have 10,000 moving parts.

If we dig further into Tesla's 10-K, we find something more interesting (emphasis added by me):

In addition to the New Vehicle Limited Warranty, we currently offer for Model S and Model X a comprehensive maintenance program for every new vehicle, which includes plans covering prepaid maintenance for up to four years or up to 50,000 miles and an Extended Service plan. The maintenance plans cover annual inspections and the replacement of wear and tear parts, excluding tires and the battery.

In this statement the keyword is "prepaid". Tesla sells people a maintenance package that handles a lot of the maintenance work. This 4 year prepaid service plan costs anywhere from $2,300 to $2,700 for Model S and Model X buyers, which means 2-3% of the car's purchase price. By selling this package, Tesla can reduce its warranty costs significantly without improving its product quality, in other words pass some of the warranty costs to the customers. Tesla bulls always say that electric cars are more economic because one doesn't have to spend much money on maintenance or oil changes but this looks to be not the case since Tesla's warranty costs are about the same as the industry if not slightly bloated and it charges people as much for regular maintenance as everyone else. So where is Tesla's superior quality?

By the way, this year Tesla already announced two major recalls with one being as big as 123,000 vehicles, so I expect the company's warranty costs to skyrocket during the fiscal year of 2018.

If companies like GM and Nissan broke their warranty costs by ICE and Electric Vehicles, it would be nice to take a look at it and see how much less it costs to service and repair electric cars, on average, in comparison to ICE cars produced by the same company. Unfortunately, we don't have access to this information. In January of this year, Applied Energy (a scientific journal) published a study where researchers tested a bunch of ICE, BEV and hybrid cars over a period of several years in different countries such as the US and Japan to see total cost of ownership. They found that it costs 20-25% less money to maintain an electric car just because it has fewer moving parts and requires less repairs, not because their quality is superior.

CarMD looked at data from more than a million car repairs conducted in 2015 to create a list of top 10 most common car repairs that happen. Notice that most of these issues would be non-existent in an electric car, so by definition, its warranty cost should be a lot lower than an average ICE car.

10. Evaporate emissions (EVAP) purging solenoid (replacement)

9. Evaporate emissions (EVAP) purge control valve (replacement)

8. Spark plug and spark plug wire (replacement)

7. Mass air flow sensor (replacement)

6. Ignition coil (replacement)

5. Thermostat (replacement)

4. Fuel cap (replacement or tightening)

3. Spark plug and ignition coil (replacement)

2. Catalytic converter (replacement)

1. Oxygen sensor (replacement).

In conclusion, Tesla's warranty costs per car (as percentage of car's value) should be about 20-25% lower than other car makers even if its quality is about the same. If Tesla spends as much on warranty as everyone else, its quality must be worse than everyone else.

Conclusion

This article was written as a rebuttal to the aforementioned article, as I'm addressing the three main thesis points in that article. We've established that after taking SolarCity out of the equation, Tesla's warranty costs per car aren't falling and they are not really below the industry average. Also, the author of that article argued that having lower warranty costs than average would prove that Tesla's quality is superior, but this is not really the case since every car Tesla produces is BEV and by definition, it has fewer moving parts and should require fewer repairs. Also, Tesla is a younger company and most of its cars on the road today are younger than the average car company which should result in lower warranty costs.

The US stock market was been in a raging bull market between 2009 and 2017 and almost every stock under the sun appreciated greatly during this time. Tesla became a public company in 2010, so the company was "born into the bull market", as the saying goes. Tesla has never seen a day of the bear market and its past stock performance should be viewed in this light. In the beginning of 2018, we got some volatility and Tesla lost a big chunk of its stock price and it's already down almost $100 from its 52-week high price. The main investment thesis in Tesla is that the bull market will continue on raging for another several years because strong secular multi-year bull markets tend to be good and generous to "hype stocks" that are not valued based on fundamentals but "ultra optimistic future prospects" that might or might not come true.

The investment thesis offered to us by bulls in Tesla has always been the idea that Tesla will somehow be able to find a more efficient, cheaper, better way of making cars and beat the existing competition at their own game by utilizing full automation, having absolutely the best car in the market at the best price range and it would simply disrupt the entire industry like how Apple did to Nokia/Ericsson/Motorola who used to dominate the cell phone market at the time. This is not happening as of right now, and there is no reason or proof to think that this will happen anytime soon. Since all the successes Tesla might or might not see in the future are already priced in, I believe this to be a good short candidate.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are also long GM.