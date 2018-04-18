Odfjell Drilling Looks Tempting For Transocean

Transocean should consolidate its leadership position in the North Sea by acquiring Odfjell Drilling.

Harsh-environment segment in North Sea set to herald wider floater market recovery in 2019 as Transocean looks to scrap further rigs, said Upstream Online.

Offshore drillers could be at the bottom and it is perhaps time to invest in this battered sector again for the long-term, using any weakness.

Investment Thesis

Transocean (RIG) is one of the best offshore drillers with a record backlog of about $12.3 billion as of 04/17/2018 - not including options that could add over $8 billion - after the acquisition of Songa Offshore.

RIG is my most significant long-term investment in the offshore drilling sector, and I recommend accumulating the stock for the long-term and, above all, ignore what I call the "market noise" which tends to darken the picture unnecessarily. RIG has done quite well recently after tumbling in February to $9+ despite Transocean again beat analysts' estimate in the fourth-quarter. The stock is back to $12.

However, it is also indispensable to trade a good part of your holding to take advantage of the volatility attached to the offshore drilling sector.

The offshore drilling industry is not doing exceptionally fantastic even if oil prices look bullish. Offshore drillers are visibly grappling to survive while waiting for a potential recovery that appears elusive due to oil operators slow to contract again, and a persistent rig oversupply keeping day rates at a rock bottom.

Nonetheless, oil prices are beginning to get a solid momentum lately and are solidly trading above $65 per barrel after reaching a high of over $72 a barrel a few weeks ago. Consequently, rig contracting activity and utilization are on the rise; asset values are increasing. Optimism starts to get some serious momentum.

Despite an apparent tendering slowdown in 4Q'17, the market has not been lifeless either, and we have witnessed signs of a nascent rig market recovery developing this year as the Transocean's fleet status seemed to indicate (I highly recommend reading it before concentrating on the company balance sheet). Unfortunately, it is insufficient to turn optimistic yet.

The conclusion is that offshore drillers could be at the bottom and it is perhaps time to invest in this battered sector again for the long-term, using any weakness. Yes, I said it previously but maybe this time it is more convincing, and Jeremy D. Thigpen agrees.

As we move into 2018, we see a handful of near-term opportunities in the Gulf, primarily driven by the independents. We are also encouraged to see recent ultra-deepwater tenders for some of the majors and regions around the world, indicating long-term sentiment is shifting for the better. In conclusion, today's outlook is certainly more encouraging than it was a year ago.

The caveat lector is that this recovery comes at a cost and it is called sinking day rates to entice offshore drilling that would not have happened otherwise. Thus, it is essential to follow the slow recovery in this battled sector, one contract at a time and be extremely patient.

The North Sea challenge - The harsh-environment floaters' segment.

The North Sea is a mature oil and gas important sector. Oil and gas production from the two primary producers – Norway and the United Kingdom – has peaked for quite some time now, and the remaining reserves to be exploited are smaller and more technically challenging than those developed in the past, thereby shortening potential returns.

As several fields come to an end of their commercial production, the decommissioning of offshore platforms and the accompanying bills are looming on a scale not seen before anywhere in the world.

While the North Sea drilling market is still far from what one might call robust, small signs of recovery are starting to burgeon in the floater HE segment which is mainly a semisubmersible segment.

However, lower-end rig rates are seeing no sign of increasing, seemingly having reached a price floor, thereby making exploration investment more attractive in 2018. This idea has been recently challenged by Upstream arguing that Transocean is about to retire more floaters in this segment which may trigger a faster recovery with a quicker increase in day rate.

Harsh-environment segment in North Sea set to herald wider floater market recovery in 2019 as Transocean looks to scrap further rigs Drilling players expect a rig market recovery to kick in next year led by the harsh-environment segment where dayrates have reached around $300,000,

Note: Because my article relates to Transocean, I will comment mainly here on the semisubmersible HE segment.

Transocean acquired Songa Offshore in a $3.4 billion deal, after receiving approval from its shareholders on January 18, 2018. The company was clever because this acquisition provided visibility and above all cash flow.

Before the deal, Transocean owned or had partial ownership interests in a fleet of 39 MOD units consisting of 26 ultra-deepwater floaters, seven harsh environment floaters, two deepwater floaters and four midwater floaters.

On the other side, Songa Offshore fleet consisted of 7 semi-submersible drilling rigs. Four hi-spec semis are under long-term contracts with Statoil (STO) in Norway, while three older rigs are currently cold stacked and are quite old, dating from 1984 to 1976.

Transocean Floaters' fleet counts now: 39 + 7 Songa Offshore

Total: 46 rigs.

Transocean sold its Jack-up fleet to Borr Drilling last year.

Category Operational En Route Ready stacked Cold stacked Under Inspection On standby Under Construction Drillships 6 1 4 9 0 1 2 Semi-Submersibles 15 1 0 7 0 0 0 Total 21 2 4 16 0 1 2

For the ones who want to look at the Transocean recent FSR, please see my recent article.

Transocean's acquisition of one of its North Sea rivals, Songa Offshore, is the perfect example of a positive collaboration between two strong offshore drillers.

Now, the question is if Transocean would be in a better position if it acquires another North Sea rival such as Odfjell Drilling.

I believe Transocean should acquire Odfjell drilling (depending on the price, of course) for a few good reasons that I will present below based on the last 4Q'17 presentation.

1. Odfjell Drilling fleet status is perfectly adapted to Transocean business model.

Odfjell Drilling Ltd (OB: ODL) is the manager of five Semisubmersibles and three Drillships

Deepsea Bergen Deepsea Atlantic Deepsea Stavanger Deepsea Innovator (Owner Island Drilling) Deepsea Aberdeen Deepsea Metro I (owner Deepsea Metro Ltd.) Deepsea Metro II (Sold for $210 million on 03/29/2016 the Chafon Shipping) Deepsea Guarapari - Under construction at Sete Brasil (owner).

Odfjell Drilling owns four 6 generation semisubmersibles (1,2,3,5 above.) which are operational with a contract backlog ("firm") of $1.32 billion as of April 18, 2017 (Estimated by Fun Trading.) Odfjell has an additional $1.3 billion in priced options.

The calculation includes the LOI awarded by Statoil for six firm wells in the North Sea, for an amount of $160 million, starting early first-quarter 2019.

2. Odfjell Balance sheet is attractive with a net debt of just over $1 billion.

Odfjell Drilling group (3) 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 Total Revenues in $ Million 167.2 148.9 148.4 164.7 178.4 171.0 Net Income in $ Million 21.2 -74.7 -7.5 11.0 17.8 14.0 EBITDA $ Million 90.9 75.9 53.3 70.2 77.6 67.0 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 12.7% 0 0 6.7% 10.0% 8.2% EPS diluted in $/share 0.11 -0.38 -0.04 0.06 0.09 0.07 Cash from operations in $ Million 45.5 61.0 24.5 46.7 38.8 53.0 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 4.6 5.7 9.7 7.0 3.2 7.5 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 40.8 52.3 17.8 39.7 35.6 45.5 Cash and short term investments $ Billion 189.4 174.9 173.8 148.3 177.8 166.0 Long term Debt in $ Billion 1,464.4 1,412.2 1,320.6 1,319.1 1,294.7 1,233.6 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 198.7 198.7 198.7 198.7 198.7 198.7

Note: Helene Odfjell controls 71.45% of the shares through Odfjell Parners Ltd.

Odfjell Drilling group owns three distinct segments:

Mobile Offshore Drilling Units segment (four contracted semisubmersibles). Drilling & Technology segment Well Services segment

After analyzing Odfjell Drilling in details, I came to the conclusion that Transocean should try to acquire Odfjell Drilling to consolidate its leadership position in the North Sea.

The relation with Statoil will be re-enforced and Transocean will add Aker BP as a new client,

On 21 November 2017, Odfjell Drilling entered into a drilling and well alliance agreement with Aker BP. The agreement has a total duration of 5 years plus 5 optional years.

Along with Kuwait Oil Company ("KOC") for the Well Services.

Odfjell Drilling group has been awarded a contract in January 2018 to provide tubular running services, downhole drilling tools, drill pipe, pressure control and wellbore clean up equipment for all of KOC’s drilling and workover operations.

Well Services was one of three successful bidders selected to provide these services both onshore and offshore. The firm duration of the contract is 5 years, based on call-off services. The contract commenced in January 2018.

