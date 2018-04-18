BT Group Plc: Stay The Course

BT (BT), Britain's largest telecom, has been cheap since the Brexit referendum in the summer of 2016. While Brexit and the devalued Pound initially caused BT to drop, the company's "accounting irregularities" with its former Italian business unit, as well as declining revenue from a few important business segments, caused BT's shares to stay low and keep dropping.

Shares have since jumped a whole $2 per share, but even now BT is quite cheap. BT still yields a very generous 5.7% and trades well below its average 10-year valuation. Although BT's position is far from ideal, BT also is priced so low that it can be forgiven if results are less than stellar. This article takes a look at BT's latest financial results, and why income investors should consider BT a "buy" despite the company's lackluster performance.

Revenue continues to decline

In fourth quarter 2017, BT's revenue ticked down another 2%. Most of BT's revenue comes from four businesses: BT Consumer, Business and Public Sector, EE (a major cellular carrier that BT acquired over a year ago), and finally Global Services.

BT Consumer, which is the namesake, consumer-facing cellular carrier, managed to have flat revenue, although EBITDA dropped 4% on heavy investment in high-speed broadband upgrades. Average revenue per user increased, but that was more than offset by declines in fixed line communications. BT is expanding its fiber optic network and extending its coverage to rural areas of Scotland and Wales that do not have high-speed mobile Internet. The completion of both of these projects could go a long way to capitalize on the growth of mobile data traffic.

EE revenue increased 4%, with post paid revenue up 6%, but average revenue per user down by 1.9%. EBITDA from EE slipped by 6% on a heavy "investment" in smart watches and "premium handsets." Management expects a "strong recovery" from EE next quarter.

The business and public sector division continues to struggle. Revenue here dropped 5%, with EBITDA dropping another 8% year on year. Much of the company's business and public sector contracts are for fixed line voice services, and those are simply going away. There was considerable growth from "IP voice," but it was not enough to offset the declines of the legacy business.

The overall picture is that the consumer business is at least treading water revenue wise, but the business and public sector division, which is very fixed-line oriented, continues to drag down revenue and earnings. Eventually the "IP voice" will be able to offset declines from the fixed line business, but that may be some time away. In addition to that, management has cited a broader trend of moving away from traditional voice and text, and toward mobile data, which has effected revenue negatively. If that's the case, then it looks as if BT has yet to properly monetize and capitalize on the growth of mobile data.

Valuation

Although that trend is concerning, it isn't the end of the world for BT. In fact, at this point, BT's rock-bottom valuation more than compensates. According to data from FAST Graphs, BT has averaged 11 times trailing earnings over the last 10 years. As of today, however, BT trades at just 9 times trailing earnings, a discount of 18%. That, coupled with its generous 5.7% yield, make BT a buy even with the company's lukewarm performance factored in.

If you're looking for yield, BT is a great place to get it. Consider that most traditional high-yielding stocks are also highly levered. BT, like most big telecoms, has quite a strong balance sheet. Debt is only 0.5 times EBITDA, compared with AT&T (T) and Verizon (VZ), which both typically have debt which is at least two times EBITDA. BT is dirt cheap, and you will get a reliable dividend.

Conclusion

Investors are right to be concerned about BT's sliding revenue. Listening to management's latest commentary, one gets the impression that management does not have any immediate solutions. However, I'm confident that, over the next couple years, the consumer-facing carriers (BT consumer and EE) will be able to turn things around to meaningful growth by building out the fiber optic network to take advantage of growth in data traffic. It has been a painful transition for BT, and one that the company has not adapted to particularly well, but I believe it will get there.

At this valuation, it is easy to be forgiving. I recommend BT for investors that are looking for yield from a dependable brand name. There's potential for significant capital gains for whenever the company does turn around and achieve dependable revenue growth. In the meantime, you'll get paid a generous 5.7% yield from a company that has a very strong underlying balance sheet.

