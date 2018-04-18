Cyanotech: An Opportune Moment To Buy

However, for investors who believe management's re-inoculation will be successful, now could be a great time to consider buying into the business.

Bad news shook investor confidence in Cyanotech (NASDAQ:CYAN), an algae-centric company known for selling Astaxanthan and Spirulina. Management announced on April 13th, after the market closed, that the company had been forced to undertake an extensive cleaning of some of their ponds on the Kona Coast of Hawaii. The move will significantly affect the company’s production of Spirulina for approximately two quarters which, when paired with rising costs associated with the cleaning, is expected to bring near-term harm to the enterprise. For investors drawn to the company’s business model, now is the time to take a deep look, but uncertainty surrounding the magnitude of Cyanotech’s hit could mean that the downside in the near-term isn’t over.

A value-impairing announcement

Growing algae is difficult. It requires just the right temperature, the right amount of rainfall, and the right amount of sunlight. If any of these factors are off, or if contaminants affect the ponds, or if there’s an absence of fresh water, the result can be suboptimal production and/or a low-quality product. According to Cyanotech, a number of factors have converged that negatively affected the nutrient level in the company’s ponds.

First, in order to preserve fresh water, the County of Hawaii decided last year to disable their water pumps and restrict the water supply to the business. In order to correct this, management tried to implement undisclosed water-saving strategies, but it’s now believed that some of these, while well-intentioned, may have actually hurt Spirulina production more than it helped. Not only this, but according to the company, the winter months seen this year created an environment of high rainfall and low temperatures. As a result, low sunlight also created issues for Cyanotech’s ponds.

To correct its nutrient levels, the business has decided to perform a re-inoculation of its Spirulina ponds. This will restore nutrient levels to where they need to be, but the downside is that the work won’t be completed until sometime in the middle of May. That will effectively render production impossible between the start day of the work and then. High costs associated with the re-inoculation will also hurt the firm considerably for the two quarters ending in the first quarter of its 2019 fiscal year.

Management has not provided a precise outlook for sales of Spirulina as a result of these changes, but it’s worth mentioning that the product, sold in both a packaged form and in bulk, accounted for $12.69 million, or 39.6%, of Cyanotech’s sales in 2017. In the first three quarters of the business’ latest fiscal year, sales stood at $9.62 million, or about 37% of overall revenue. In the graph below, you can see that Spirulina has become more important to Cyanotech over the past few years (though this latest year’s figures are lower than last year relative to sales).

Just when performance was looking strong

I’ve watched Cyanotech on and off ever since shares surged following a segment about Spirulina that appeared on the Dr. Oz show in 2011. According to the show, taking 3 to 4 grams of the product every day can help to restore important vitamins and minerals, and since Cyanotech was the only provider that utilized deep sea water, its Spirulina products contained all 94 trace minerals and elements.

Although I’ve kept up with Cyanotech over the years, two things kept me from buying shares. The first was that there was considerable uncertainty over whether its products were just fads that would eventually fall into irrelevance, or if the Dr. Oz effect was permanent. Ultimately, I concluded the latter to be the case, but the second issue that kept me from buying shares was that profits were never impressive. Despite modest profits in the years immediately following the product’s debut on Dr. Oz, the past few years have seen the company incur net losses. In the graph above, you can see what I mean.

That said, I started to think in recent months that now might be a good time to consider buying a piece of the business. If you look at the chart above, for instance, you’ll see that revenue has trended up in the three most recent quarters reported compared to the same three quarters a year earlier, and in the one below, you can see that margins have expanded considerably in recent years. Due to cost of sales declining relative to revenue, Cyanotech’s gross profit margin jumped from 38.6% of sales to 44.1%. General and administrative costs fell from 19.6% to 15.9%, and selling and marketing costs dropped from 19.3% of sales to 17.5%.

As a result of these improvements, Cyanotech’s bottom line turned from a loss of $0.942 million in the three quarters of the preceding year to a gain of $2.08 million. Operating cash flow has fared really well too, growing from $0.892 million to $1.468 million. These changes are attractive, but now that sales will be hit, likely considerably, due to its re-inoculation, and now that costs will rise as well, these margins will be impaired for at least two quarters.

Takeaway

Management’s announcement pushed shares of Cyanotech down 16.8% on Monday and this shouldn’t surprise the company’s shareholders. Going two quarters where Spirulina production will be impaired is significant for the business. In the near-term, as investors wait for and digest additional data that comes out that will tell of the magnitude of the hit, shareholders should expect uncertainty. That said, for those who like the company and who expect the re-inoculation to fix the nutrient issue afflicting Cyanotech’s ponds, now would be a great time to consider piling in.

