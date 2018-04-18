Noble Corporation's 2024 Bonds Offer 8.75% Yield To Maturity

Noble Corporation (NE) saw a tremendous downturn in its business because of the energy recession. The company's stock prices plummeted, and bond prices fell into double digit yield territory. As the sector begins to recover, Noble's 2024 maturing bonds are still priced under par at 95 cents on the dollar. By factoring in the bond's coupon rate of 7.75%, the bonds are yielding 8.759% to maturity. The bond's coupon and yield offer a wonderful opportunity for fixed income investors looking to get in on the energy recovery.

Source: FINRA

Noble's income statement reads like a true horror story. In the span of two years, from 2015 to 2017, the company's revenues fell from $3.35 billion to $1.24 billion. Operating costs were volatile due to heavy impairment related write-offs. If impairment is removed, however, the company has been able to reduce its operating expenses to $1.28 billion from $2 billion in 2015. Still, this has not been enough to avoid operating losses and a net loss of nearly half a billion dollars in 2017.

Source: SEC 10-K

Noble's balance sheet reads like a typical energy company, especially on the asset side. A combination of impairments and depreciation have driven down the value of property, plant, and equipment. This is significant due to PP&E being the most significant long-term asset to factor in either refinancing or restructuring. Despite the earnings hardships, Noble was still able to reduce its long-term debt by over $240 million in 2017.

Source: SEC 10-K

Noble's ability to reduce its debt in future years depends on its ability to generate cash. Despite a decline of $1.3 billion in operating cash flow from two years ago, Noble still generated free cash flow of $342 million in 2017. This was the primary driver behind the company's ability to repay $300 million in debt.

Source: SEC 10-K

What makes Noble's debt situation look more promising is the company's debt maturity schedule. As it currently stands, Noble does not have $300 million in debt come due until 2024. In fact, 75% of the company's long-term debt does not come due until after 2023. This theoretically makes Noble's ability to service its debt quite manageable even if it repeated 2017's operating results multiple times.

Source: SEC 10-K

In fact, Noble's financial operations are not expected to turn around right away. Analysts are expecting the company's 2018 and 2019 earnings losses to be steeper than 2017's. It's not until 2020 that analysts are expecting Noble to make notable earnings improvements. While investors may find this disheartening, the information can be used to forecast cash flows.

Source: NASDAQ

Based on the capital expenditures estimates provided in the company's 2018 guidance, investors can begin to craft a financial model of what the next five years should look like. For accuracy, investors should expect the company to pay $72 million in dividends per year. This reflects the average payout to non-controlling interests over the previous three years. By putting everything together, Noble should be able to fund its debt pay-downs out of cash flow generation over the next five years and have over $700 million remaining. It's important to note that the company appears to be well on its way in 2018 as Noble has already redeemed its remaining 2019 notes.

Source: Combined Q1 2018 Guidance with Earnings Estimates

With its 2018 and 2019 notes already paid off, Noble Corp is poised to continue its accelerated debt repurchases as the energy sector recovers. Debt investors holding below par valued bonds should see their prices continue to recover while the high coupon rates provide great income for their patience.

CUSIP: 65504LAP2

Price: $96.10

Coupon: 7.750%

Yield to Maturity: 8.621%

Date of Maturity: 01/15/2024

Credit Rating (Moody's): Caa1

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long Noble Corp's 2024 maturing bonds.