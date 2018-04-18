The Hidden Risk In Pivotal's IPO

Pivotal's Cloud Foundry platform which helps enterprise software developers build products that run on private and most major public clouds is gaining customers quickly and may be as important in the future as Oracle and IBM are today.

In February, Dell filed form 8-K with the SEC stating that it is exploring strategic alternatives to monetizing and optimizing its structure. The impact on Pivotal is unknowable.

Private equity firm Silver Lake Partners owns 24% of Dell and a substantial stake in Pivotal. Analysts say that Silver Lake is looking for better returns on its Dell-related investments.

Money raised by Pivotal will stay with Pivotal. But the IPO provides a way for cash strapped Dell and investor Silver Lake Partners to monetize at a later date.

Pivotal Software, largely owned and controlled by Dell, will begin trading on the NYSE April 20. It aims to raise around $500 million by selling 33.1 million shares at $14-$16.

Background:

Pivotal Software (PVTL) is expected to start trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday. When the startup was spun off from EMC in 2013, the New York Times called it a well-financed competitor to Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Web Services. It boasted $1 billion working capital on its balance sheet and 1600 employees on day one. The majority of its shares were owned by EMC, VMware (NYSE:VMW) and General Electric (NYSE:GE). Since then it has brought on Michael Dell, Dell Technologies (NYSE:DVMT), private equity firm Silver Lake Partners, (instrumental in funding Dell’s acquisition of EMC,) Ford (NYSE:F), and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) as investors.

As we approach the IPO, Pivotal's major shareholders are Michael Dell, Dell Technologies, Silver Lake Partners Investment Funds and EMC each with 351,028,548 beneficially owned shares according to the S-1 filing. Other significant shareholders (greater than 5%) include VMWare (VMW) (also controlled by Dell), "An Affiliate of General Electric," and the Ford Motor Company which own 88,416,325 shares, 38,830,152 shares and 35,033,418 shares respectively. Of these, GE has said it would be selling part of its allotment in the IPO.

It's worth noting that Pivotal has two classes of shares, Class A and Class B. Though they are valued the same from a financial perspective, Class B shares, which will be owned only by Dell, have 10 votes per share while Class A shares will have one vote per share.

From the S-1:

Dell Technologies will own, indirectly through its subsidiaries (including VMware, Inc.), 175,514,272 shares of our outstanding Class B common stock, which will represent approximately 70.1% of our total outstanding shares of common stock and approximately 95.9% of our combined voting power immediately after this offering (or approximately 95.6% if the underwriters exercise their over-allotment option in full).

In other words, Pivotal will be a "controlled company" as defined by the corporate governance rules of the New York Stock Exchange.

That being said, Pivotal's S-1 states,

We do not intend to transfer any net proceeds we receive from this offering to Dell Technologies, Dell or their respective affiliates, other than payments in the ordinary course of business under one or more of the agreements described under "Certain Relationships and Related Party Transactions.

This was likely stated to assuage would-be investors' fears of the opposite; however, Pivotal, and even Dell, have no control over what Silver Lake might do after the IPO if it wants to reduce its investment in Dell and the companies it controls.

In January 2018, Bloomberg News reported that Silver Lake Partners may be seeking an exit from Dell.

It goes to follow that if Silver Lake decided to sell a significant amount, or all, of its Pivotal shares, at once, the stock price would likely tumble.

Dell's Precarious Position

Dell went from being a $7 billion private tech company to one of that became markedly bigger when it acquired data center conglomerate EMC in 2015 for $67 billion. Needless to say, it did a good amount of borrowing. Dell seemed to be comfortable with making payments on its debt until recently. Things changed when the new tax law took effect earlier this year. Instead of being able to deduct actual interest expenses, it can now deduct interest expenses limited at 30 percent of its income.

Moreover, according to Credit Insights, Dell has a new, unanticipated, additional tax bill (on cash and other assets held overseas) of around $480 million per year over the next 5 years, and as much as $6 billion over time.

These new taxes affect Dell's financial agility. While it's reasonable to believe that Dell wouldn't want to take from, or negatively affect, its young offspring (Pivotal), even if things got tough, the mere possibility of that happening should spook investors. We have seen this happen when it comes to the relationship between Dell and VMWare over and over again.

Pivotal by the numbers

Were it not for the aforementioned, Pivotal's success in positioning itself as "the platform on which modern enterprise software will be built" is extremely attractive. The tools it offers on its open source based Cloud Foundry Platform-as-a-Service which enable developers to build applications that work across, and on, all major public clouds -- Amazon Web Services, Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Cloud Platform, Microsoft Azure -- and company-owned private clouds are almost unrivaled. They are used by six of the 10 largest automobile manufacturers, seven of the top 10 banks, and half of the 10 largest insurance companies.

Pivotal, which was spun-off from EMC, in 2013 has grown quickly. Its revenues have grown from $280.9 million in FYE 2016, to 416.3 million in FYE 2017, to $509.4 million in FYE 2018.

Its profits have grown impressively from $93.5 million in FYE 2016, to $181.9 in FYE 2017 to $281 million in FYE 2018.

Its gross margins have grown from $33 million to $44 million to $55 million from 2016-2018.

Here are the vitals:

Source: Pivotal's S-1

Though Pivotal is still losing money, it's to be expected of a 4 year old start-up. (There are articles indicating that Pivotal was founded much earlier, but they are confusing its origins from consulting company Pivotal Labs which EMC acquired in 2012.)

Conclusion:

Pivotal would be an easy buy on its opening day buy if the price was right ($14-$15) and the possibilities of Silver Lake Partners, and maybe even Dell, flooding the market with shares over the next year weren't so great. As it is, it's probably worth waiting for that to happen and buying the stock at that time at a bargain. Pivotal's Cloud Foundry has a solid chance of becoming the foundational platform on which modern applications are built and being based on open source software it presents an excellent alternative to anything AWS, Google Cloud Platform Microsoft and Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) have to offer.

Tempting as it is, I'd recommend staying on the sidelines for now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.