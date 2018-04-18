IBM: Buy The Weakness

One of Wednesday's biggest losers was International Business Machines (IBM), which is down more than 7.5% after the company's first quarter earnings report. While Big Blue beat on the top and bottom lines, investors did not like the margin story or the reiteration of guidance. Personally, these concerns seem overblown to me, so the drop in the stock provides an opportunity for long-term investors.

First, it was nice to see revenue growth, even if it came primarily thanks to a weaker dollar. When IBM was reporting 20-plus quarters of revenue declines, some based on the stronger dollar, there were many who said IBM couldn't use currencies as an excuse. Well, you can't have it both ways, so now we should celebrate another strong revenue quarter. Cloud revenues are still growing at more than 20%, and strategic imperatives revenue was up 12% and is nearly half of the current business.

I certainly understand the concern over disappointing margins. However, this is a process, one that is not going to fix itself in just a couple of months. It has taken IBM years to get the revenue story turned around, and we are now seeing the fruits of those efforts. It will take a few quarters to get expenses in line as well. The revenue issue was the major one, and now that it has been dealt with, management can focus more on the bottom line.

Part of the reason for the decline in shares is that even though IBM beat for Q1 adjusted EPS, guidance was only maintained for "at least $13.80" for the full year vs. a street average of $13.84. Given we aren't even a third of the way through the year, I had a hard time seeing management making the type of adjustment to full-year guidance. Don't forget that in 2017, even at the Q3 report, IBM was still giving the same guidance it had been all year. It wouldn't surprise me if we get the same forecast for Q2 and perhaps even the Q3 report this year. I'd be much more worried if guidance was cut, but that wasn't the case here.

With the decline in shares, one major item to focus on is the capital return plan. IBM's annual yield is now back above 4.00%, and this is before an expected dividend raise that likely will come by the end of the month. IBM generates more income for investors than US treasuries currently, along with more potential for upside in the coming years. Additionally, the fall in the stock allows the buyback to be executed at lower prices, reducing the share count faster than if shares were still above $160. This provides an additional benefit to EPS, and also will help dividend raises moving forward. With $3 billion left on the buyback at the end of Q1, it would not surprise me to see the authorization increased or a new buyback announced in the coming quarters.

In the end, I think the fall in IBM shares provides a good entry point for long-term investors. Now that the revenue story has stabilized and is improving, the company can turn its focus to the bottom line. Guidance was maintained just like it was multiple times last year, so there shouldn't be too much of a disappointment on that front. With a decent dividend raise coming, investors are looking at a roughly 4.3% yield in the next year, plus a stronger buyback at lower prices. IBM shares rallied in the two weeks prior to earnings, so this pullback puts shares right back where they were in early April, and in the past few years, buying under $150 has been the best strategy.

