OncoSec: The Underlying Science Of ImmunoPulse Powers A Potential Winner

Even in those earlier times, finding the really outstanding companies and staying with them through all the fluctuations of a gyrating market proved far more profitable to far more people than did the more colorful practice of trying to buy them cheap and sell them dear. - The Father of Growth Investing (Philip Fisher)

OncoSec (NASDAQ:ONCS) is a bioscience - focusing on the therapeutic development to manage various difficult-to-treat cancers. The company has a promising gene-delivery technology that is powering its early-stage pipeline. In the past 52-week, the share price increased by $0.40 to trade at $1.64 as of 2:25 pm ET (for over 32% profits). In this report, we’ll elucidate the underlying fundamentals for investors should take a second look at this $83M market-cap company. Perhaps, it can be a potential addition to your own portfolio.

Figure 1: OncoSec stock chart. (Source: StockCharts)

Fundamental Analysis

Based in San Diego, CA, OncoSec is developing an interesting pipeline by harnessing the power of its proprietary (ImmunoPulse) technology. Prior to discussing ImmunoPulse, it’s imperative for investors to realize that cancers are highly difficult to treat because they are quite adept at escaping the immune detection (and to become treatment resistant). The aforesaid property is is due to their ability to quickly mutate their cellular targets.

Notably, the working of Immunopulse can be analogous to the Trojan horse utilized to siege Troy. Accordingly, both entities employ a vehicle delivery - of either intelligence or soldiers - inside the targets for destruction. In a series of steps (as depicted in figure 2), the genetic materials (coding for the body’s immune or defense intelligence) are ingeniously shuttled inside cancerous cells. In the first step, the genetic materials are injected directly into the tumor for localized destruction. Second, a burst of short-duration electrical impulses is applied to increase the cell membrane permeability.

Of note, cell membrane has an overall negative charge. And, the calibrated electrical impulses also harbored a negative charge itself, thereby exerting a repulsive force to spread out the membrane for the Trojan’s entry.

Third, the genetic materials (entering the cells through the small pores created) are picked up by cellular machinery for the synthesis of critical molecules: proteins, cytokines, antibodies, and mediators needed for an aggressive counter-invasion of these rogue cells.

Figure 2: Electroporation technology (Source: OncoSec)

Based on early promising clinical results, OncoSec is advancing an enriched pipeline of mono and combo -therapies to treat the highly difficult-to-manage cancer (melanoma), as shown in figure 3. The said skin cancer is quite difficult to manage, as it has an elevated relapse rate post-treatment. Years into remission, melanoma can come back in odd places like heart valves or the brain. As alluded, the application of Immunopulse in combo with another drug can cure melanoma at its roots due to the explicated underlying science.

Aside from the investigation of solid tumors, the company is experimenting with the treatment of the tough to manage cancer (triple negative breast cancer). We noted in the prior research on Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX),

It’s extremely difficult to treat triple negative breast cancers - tumors that are unresponsive to hormones (estrogen and progesterone) as well as the blockage of the growth protein (HER2/NEU). By being unresponsive to the aforementioned targets, these tumors are quite aggressive and have limited treatment options. Consequently, most of these cancers often progress to their advanced stages, and spread to elsewhere (a phenomenon called metastasis). Hence, it is much effective to neutralize these cancers via either CAR-T or combination treatments.

Figure 3: Therapeutics pipeline. (Source: OncoSec)

For the 3-month period ended on Jan. 31, 2018, (as depicted per figure 4), OncoSec recorded $10.7M ($0.31 per share) in revenues losses compared to $5.4M ($0.27 per share) declines for the same period a year prior. Moreover, the company had $17.9M on top of the $20.8M equity financing for the period mentioned. As of Feb. 28, 2018, there was $36.7M. The firm stated that they should have adequate cash to fund operations for another year based on its $21.0M quarterly spending. Nonetheless, we expect more dilutive financing to occur in either this quarter or the next.

Final Remarks

OncoSec can be a big winning speculative buy for investors wishing to diversify into a promising investment. The company is embarking on a new route of innovation via the ingenious application of electrical impulse, to deliver genetic materials (that give our immune system an edge in fighting resistant cancers). This is certainly a prudent approach that can bear fruits - at least just as well as the gene-based delivery via NAV Technology of Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX). Despite the limited early data, if the company can demonstrate strong clinical outcomes this stock can appreciate multiple folds. Last but not least, there are pertinent risks investors should be aware of. For a small bioscience like OncoSec, the primary concern is whether the molecules in-development will pass its clinical trials. If the drug fails to post positive data, the stock can tumble over 50%. Conversely, if the data report is positive, investors can expect the stock to catapult to the new high by similar (or greater) magnitudes.

