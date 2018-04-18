My Fiancé Wants A Rock For Her Birthday: I'm Buying A Thousand Shares Of Tiffany And Letting Them Pay For It

Thanks to its relative low capitalization, Tiffany may already be on the buyout list of the biggest luxury companies.

With its new talented CEO Alessandro Bogliolo and a new growth strategy, the company is set for another 5 to 10 years of market outperformance.

The terrific historical performance of its stock chart is a clue every investor should consider.

Very few luxury brands are more recognizable and valuable than Tiffany.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF), the iconic American jewelry company with about two centuries of successful history, has scattered all the benchmarks since its IPO in 1987, with a terrific performance.

However, a disappointing 6% decline in its top line between 2016 and 2017 caused a big selloff of the stock price, which dropped by over 35% in 12 months and bottomed at around $60 per share in July 2016 (creating a wonderful entry point for long investors).

Sales recovered during the last year, boosting its gross profit at a record $2.6B. The stock regained all the previous drop, but unforeseen problems convinced the owners that a change in top management was due. Last October, the talented Italian top executive Alessandro Bogliolo became the new Tiffany & Co.'s CEO.

After managing the Italian top-class jewelry brand Bulgari for almost two decades, Alessandro Bogliolo now appears to have a clear plan to revive Tiffany’s brand appeal, boosting long-term growth and market penetration.

The six pillars of Tiffany’s growth strategy

During his recent conference call, Mr. Bogliolo proposed his vision of how he would shape the company.

The outcome of our strategic review, he said, is a set of six priorities, that will be totally focused on as we move forward.

First priority: Amplifying an evolved brand message.

Communicating a new message, in order to attract more customers, and paying particular attention to the targets of marketing campaigns will lead the brand to a higher self-consciousness and will allow customers to feel more confident about the products they are purchasing. Therefore, marketing will play a key role in the new Tiffany. This could mean more S&A expenses, but also top line and gross profit growth.

2. Second priority: Revamping product offerings and enhancing in-store presentations

Tiffany is going to put its army of talented craftsmen to work. Naturally, a new brand message implies a matching product offering, together with a renewed organization of product presentation inside the stores, in order to enhance the visual effect of the merchandise.

An example of the point outlined above is the renovated fourth floor of their New York Flagship store.

3. Third priority: Focus on delivering a seamless omni-channel customer experience

On-line sales are growing much faster than at brick and mortar shops, even in the jewelry sector, where a big competitive advantage can be built thanks to the strength of this brand. Tiffany has been doing business this way for the last few years by partnering with on-line retailers like NET-A-PORTER.

Now, it looks like its CEO intends to accelerate this process in order to match customers’ growing and evolving demand.

4. Fourth priority: To calculate a more efficient operating model

Tiffany will revamp its IT systems to enhance company’s productivity, through a better understanding of the processes and relations within the group and the value chains. This is a must for every company, especially international complex organizations like Tiffany. The fact that A. Bogliolo has decided to take this step means that he has identified a vulnerability in the company’s organizational model and intends to fix it. Once he accomplishes that, we can expect better margins and increased efficiency.

5. Fifth priority: To inspire and align a dynamic organization to succeed

It is important to encourage a competitive culture within Tiffany’s crew, in order to align the spirit of the group with the new challenging targets Alessandro Bogliolo is setting. This could mean paying more attention to the internal clients and increasing the knowledge shared within the organization.

6. Sixth priority: To strengthen its competitive position and lead in key markets

It is clearly the final target of all the previous five points. The bottom line is that Mr. Bogliolo believes that

the Tiffany and Co. brand is healthy, but it also has tremendous opportunities to grow.

Tiffany is able to execute A. Bogliolo’s strategy

All the challenges outlined above imply changes and/or investments that will inevitably impact Tiffany’s cost figures in the short term.

Nevertheless, the company has a comfortable financial position with $1.3B in cash and a total long and short-term debt of $1B.

During the past year, its free cash flow has grown by over 40%, reaching almost $700M. Its operating margin has reached an outstanding 23% in the last quarter, vs. 20% a year ago.

Due to this improving profitability, it appears that Tiffany will be in a perfect position to benefit from the US government tax cuts in the years to come.

It’s highly likely that the new CEO’s strategy will be properly executed.

The future dynamics of the jewelry business

A new business strategy may be a necessary step for all the luxury and jewelry companies nowadays and it is refreshing to see that Tiffany is somehow anticipating the trend.

In a 2014 McKinsey study, the authors describe how, in the next few years, the jewelry business will depend on brand power and differentiation more than ever before.

This seems to address points 1 and 2 of Tiffany’s plan.

Another remarkable point emphasized in the research is the growing importance of on-line sales, expected to grow two or three times faster than general sales and reach 10% of the total jewelry sales by 2020. Tiffany is aware of that and points 3 and 4 of its growth strategy appear to fit this scenario.

Tiffany stock is cheap

Despite the fact that we are talking about one of the most recognizable and historical luxury brands in the world, today Tiffany’s ordinary shares still appear cheap, compared to its competitors.

With the stock traded in the range of $95-$100 as I am writing this, the total capitalization of the company is less than $12B. There are companies like Kering (OTCPK: PPRUY) or Richemont (OTCPK: CFRUY) that could easily find the funds necessary to buy Tiffany out at, let’s say, $200 per share, if they wanted.

Price-to-sales ratio is fair enough at less than 3 and price-to-book ratio is between 3.5 and 4, which is very underrated if we consider that Tiffany does not account in its balance sheet any goodwill or intangible assets.

Conclusions

Tiffany & Co re-emerged from a couple of underperforming years and its new talented CEO, Alessandro Bogliolo, just engineered a challenging growth strategy to boost the future sales of the company.

Given the terrific potential of Tiffany’s brand and its cheap valuation, the company looks poised to grow considerably, as long as Mr. Bogliolo manages to properly put his ideas to work.

Its brand value alone accounts for almost half of the company’s total cap and it is not considered in the $3.2B total equity value the company is reporting.

With the stock currently traded around $100, I am definitely buying my first thousand shares of TIF. (My fiancée will have her Tiffany ring and it will be paid for by the proceeds of the first dividend I get).

This price level constitutes a valuable entry point for long-term investors too, looking for stocks able to beat the S&P 500 index over the next 5-7 years.

