Johnson & Johnson: Good Start Of The Year But Valuation Is Still Not Cheap Enough

Despite the recent de-rating from 19x to 15.8x NTM P/E, the stock is still trading at premium to the peers and I would not see any rush to jump in.

The corporate signals have been mixed with some positive messages related to Pharmaceutical Division but still unexciting outlooks for the Consumer Healthcare and Medical Devices Divisions.

On April 17, 201, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) reported better-than-expected Q1 2018 results, fueled mainly by a solid performance of the key growth drivers in the Pharmaceutical division.

Q1 2018 results

Johnson & Johnson reported Q1 2018 sales of $20B, 3% above consensus expectation, while EPS of $2.06 were $5c higher than consensus, driven by a higher than expected Gross Margin and by lower other expected other operating income.

FY 18 guidance has been upgraded to sales of $81-81.8B, as a result of higher expectations for the organic growth in 2018 (3-4% growth vs. previous 2.5-3.5%), while EPS guidance of $8-8.20 was reiterated.

Main takeaways from the quarter

The corporate signals from the Q1 2018 results have been mixed. The performance of the key growth drivers in the Pharmaceutical Division has been excellent, but the organic growth rates of to the Consumer healthcare and the Medical Devices franchises has been not great.

The main takeaways from this quarter have been:

The performance of Johnson & Johnson in the Immunology division has showed some weaknesses in Q1 2018. Remicade sales were $1389M, 7% below consensus, driven by increasing pricing pressure from the biosimilars competition in Europe. In addition to that, Stelara sales were $1061M, 3% below consensus, driven by a solid performance in Crohn's Disease, which has been compensated by some pressure in the psoriasis space for the competition of Taltz and Cosentyx.

Oncology franchise sales were $2311M. Imbruvica sales were $520M, approximately in line with consensus, but showing excellent growth and increasing market share in both U.S. and ROW while Darzalex sales were $432M, 9% above consensus, as a result of a strong uptake in 1st line multiple myeloma in U.S. and EU after the positive results reported from the Phase III trial ALCYONE in 1st line multiple myeloma (in combo with Velcade).

Xarelto sales were $578M, 9% below consensus, driven by some inventory destocking and some pressure on rebates in the managed care channel. I still believe that the Xarelto will accelerate over the coming quarters with the label expansion in CAD/PAD after the successful COMPASS study in Secondary CV Prevention.

On the negative side, Actelion sales were only $585M, $20M below consensus, driven by a lower than expected growth for Opsumit and Uptravi.

Lastly, Medical Devices and Consumer sales were $6.75B and $3.40B, in line with consensus.

DCF Valuation

I discussed here the methodology behind my DCF Valuation for Johnson & Johnson. In this article, I update my analysis on the basis of the recent earnings release to see if the stock is trading with an attractive risk-reward, after the recent pullback.

Here are my key assumptions for the estimates of sales, EBITDA margin and FCF:

Source: Bloomberg & My Own Valuation Model

As you can see, these estimates are slightly above consensus, as a result of my bullish assumptions behind Xarelto and Darzalex.

Source: Consensus Comparison vs. My Own Valuation Model

To generate a DCF Analysis, I used two different methodologies:

PERPETUITY GROWTH METHOD: I used reasonable assumptions about the perpetual growth rate and the WACC. In details, I used a perpetual growth rate of 1%, which is lower than the Bloomberg assumption (i.e. 2%) and I assumed a WACC of 7.5%, which is lower than the peers' estimate (i.e. 8%).

Source: Bloomberg

As can be seen in the table above, Johnson & Johnson is undervalued by only 6% based on the Perpetuity Growth Model.

EBITDA MULTIPLE METHOD: This analysis reveals a similar result for Johnson & Johnson's valuation, because the company looks undervalued by only 5%. I still assumed an EBITDA exit multiple of 12x, which is higher than Johnson & Johnson's historical EV/EBITDA valuation, as shown by the following tables:

Source: Bloomberg

Source: Johnson & Johnson's Current vs. 5-year average EV/EBITDA (absolute analysis) - Bloomberg

Multiples Comparison

Lastly, Johnson & Johnson has traded historically at 16.5x NTM (next twelve months) P/E, which was in line with the diversified biopharma group. Today, Johnson & Johnson is trading at slight discount to its 5 years average historical P/E on an absolute basis but at slight premium on a relative basis, as shown by the following analysis.

In particular, the stock is trading at 15.8x NTM (next twelve months) P/E, which is at 8% of premium vs. peers.

Source: Johnson & Johnson's Current vs. 5-year average P/E (absolute analysis) - Bloomberg

Source: Johnson & Johnson's Current vs. 5-year average P/E & EV/EBITDA (relative analysis vs. Big Pharma peers) - Bloomberg

Conclusion

The key investor takeaway is that the corporate signals have been mixed, with some positive messages related to Pharmaceutical Division but still unexciting outlooks for the Consumer Healthcare and Medical Devices Divisions. Despite the recent de-rating from 19x to 15.8x NTM P/E, the stock is still trading at premium to the peers and I would not see any rush to jump in the name.

