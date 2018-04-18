Examining Pembina Pipeline's Growth Potential

The company is expected to increase its adjusted EBITDA by nearly 50% this year and should be able to grow it further in the coming years.

A few months ago, I briefly discussed the growth potential of a Canadian pipeline giant known as Pembina Pipeline (PBA). I feel though that readers will benefit from a much more in-depth look at each of these projects in order to make a more informed decision about whether or not to make an investment in Pembina Pipeline. Thus, that will serve as the focus for this article, followed by a brief update on the stock valuation to show if the company would be a good investment today.

As I mentioned in a few recent articles on the pipeline industry, the companies in it make their money by transporting oil or natural gas (Pembina mostly transports gas) for their customers under long-term contracts that last for between five and 25 years. While this does have the effect of insulating pipeline companies from fluctuations in commodity prices, it also somewhat limits their growth potential. This is because the pipeline company can only raise its prices to the extent specified in the contract. Thus, its opportunities for revenue growth are largely limited to the instances when an existing contract terminates and a new one begins or when it secures new business for its unused capacity. This is one reason why pipeline companies often try to grow their capacity by constructing new pipelines as Pembina is currently doing.

Duvernay

Pembina announced the Duvernay project back in late 2015. At the time, the company's intent was to construct a CAD$125 million ($99.51 million) shallow cut gas plant near its natural gas terminal in Fox Creek, Alberta, Canada. This plant would be capable of processing 100 million cubic feet of natural gas per day. The plant would be, upon completion, capable of separating out 5,500 barrels of natural gas liquids (such as propane, butane, and ethane) from the input supply. This plant was completed and entered service on November 1, 2017.

In February 2017, Pembina was awarded a twenty year service franchise for a northern swath of the Duvernay formation by Chevron (CVX). Under this agreement, Pembina will essentially be the sole proprietor of field midstream infrastructure in the 360 sq. mile resource-rich area. This agreement prompted the company to realize the need for more processing and pipe infrastructure so on November 6, the company announced that it would invest approximately CAD$290 million ($230.88 million) to construct more infrastructure at the Duvernay site:

raw product separation and water removal infrastructure

a condensate stabilization facility with approximately 30,000 barrels per day of raw inlet condensate handling capacity

a 100 million cubic feet per day gas processing facility with approximately 5,000 bpd of propane-plus liquids capacity (this is identical to the earlier discussed gas facility)

a 10-inch condensate pipeline lateral that will connect to Pembina's Peace Pipeline system

This entire expansion project is expected to be completed in mid-late 2019 and will greatly expand the company's presence in the Duvernay region.

Source: Pembina Pipeline

One of the nice things about this project is that Pembina is not constructing this infrastructure as speculation. It already has a commitment to utilize it by virtue of its twenty-year contract with Chevron. Thus, Pembina is assured that these facilities will generate revenue and return on investment upon completion.

North Central Liquids Hub

On December 1, 2017, Pembina Pipeline announced the development of a new liquids hub just outside of Dawson Creek, British Columbia, Canada. This CAD$320 million (CAD$150 million of which will be paid by Pembina) ($254.76 million and $119.42 million, respectively) is intended to provide separation and stabilization services for the liquid condensate leaving the Cutbank Ridge Partnership gas fields nearby.

The Cutbank Ridge Partnership is a joint venture between Encana (ECA) and Mitsubishi Corporation (OTCPK:MSBHF) that is working to develop the Montney Formation in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta. The formation contains high amounts of shale gas that has recently become accessible due to advancements in hydraulic fracturing. This company will therefore serve as the customer for this hub and thus we can be certain that it will also be producing revenue and cash flow upon its completion sometime near the end of this year.

Prince Rupert LPG Export Terminal

One of Pembina Pipeline's largest growth projects is the Prince Rupert LPG Export Terminal. This CAD$250 ($199.03) to CAD$270 million ($214.95 million) project was approved by Pembina in late November and is expected to be completed and brought online sometime in mid-2020. The terminal will be constructed on Watson Island, British Columbia and unlike some other energy infrastructure projects, has the full support of the provincial government.

Source: Pembina Pipeline

The scale of this project is immense as the company has already received approval to export 25,000 barrels per day of liquid propane gas. What is more, this is a long-term permit, which is quite beneficial as it ensures that Pembina is guaranteed to get more than a few years of use out of this terminal. After all, it would be quite disappointing if the company invested the money to construct this facility only to fail to earn it back (plus extra, of course).

Pembina also appears to have a secure source of LPG to feed this terminal. In its most recent investor presentation, the company stated that its own massive Redwater fractionation complex would provide the lion's share of the fuel for export. However, it does not have firm commitments from any shipping firms yet to take the fuel away from the terminal and to its eventual destination. While this is probably a problem that Pembina will resolve as we get closer to its planned start date, it is something that will potentially cause problems for the project's economics if it is not resolved.

This project also offers benefits for Canada's energy companies aside from Pembina. As the facility is located on the west coast of British Columbia, it provides easy shipping access to the rest of the Americas as well as the rapidly growing Asian markets. The nation's energy producers will thus be able to access these markets via this terminal and obtain new sources of demand for their LPG. Those firms wishing to do this will have to pay Pembina Pipeline for the use of this terminal. The terminal could therefore serve as a potential competitive advantage for Pembina in addition to a revenue generator in this way.

Financial Growth

As investors, we are naturally most concerned with the impact that these projects will have on Pembina's bottom line. Fortunately, here we do see some promise. As we can see here, Pembina Pipeline had an adjusted EBITDA of CAD$1.705 billion ($1.357 billion) in 2017. The company expects to be able to increase that to CAD$2.55 billion ($2.030 billion) to CAD$2.75 billion ($2.189 billion) in 2018. This represents a low-end growth rate of 49.56% year-over-year.

Source: Pembina Pipeline

Please note that this growth is largely due to the projects completed in 2017. As relatively few projects are coming online this year though, I do not expect to see significant growth in 2019 until the already discussed Duvernay II project comes online in the third or fourth quarter of 2019. Once all the projects discussed in this article come online, it is certainly possible that Pembina Pipeline will be generating close to C$3 billion in adjusted EBITDA.

Valuation

The best way to value Pembina is to value it like a master limited partnership, even though the company is actually structured as a corporation. This is due to the fact that it largely acts like an MLP and has substantial amounts of depreciation that negatively impacts its earnings, which is somewhat different than a standard corporation. As such, the typical metric used to value these companies is price-to-discounted cash flow. However, using the standard definition, Pembina's distributable cash flow is actually negative since its capital expenditures in 2017 exceeded earnings plus depreciation. However, we can use price/cash flow as an alternative ratio to value the company. As of the time of writing, Pembina Pipeline trades at a price/cash flow ratio of 11.5. Here is how that compares to some of the company's peers:

Company

Ticker Symbol

Price/CF Ratio

Pembina Pipeline

PBA

11.5

Kinder Morgan

KMI

7.4

The Williams Companies

WMB

8.2

Enbridge

ENB

9.4

Plains All-American Pipeline

PAA

6.8

Source: Morningstar

As we can see here, Pembina Pipeline has by far the highest price-to-cash flow ratio of its peer group. While this could be an indicator that the stock is overpriced, it could also mean that the market expects that the company's forward growth prospects are greater than those of the other members of its peer group. I opt for this second explanation, particularly when we consider that the company should post fairly impressive growth figures this year. This fact thus makes the stock still worth considering at its current level.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Pembina Pipeline appears to be on the cusp of a tremendous growth spurt that should result in both powerful capital gains and dividend growth for shareholders. This is due to the large infrastructure projects that the company will be bringing online over the next three years or brought online in the latter half of last year. While at least some of this growth appears to be priced into the stock, the likely forward dividend growth that the rising cash flows will likely engender alone could make the stock a worthwhile investment at the present level.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.