United Community Financial Corp's (UCFC) CEO Gary Small on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC) Q1 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call April 18, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Tim Esson - CFO

Gary Small - President and CEO

Matt Garrity - EVP, Commercial Lending and Credit Administration

Analysts

Scott Siefers - Sandler O'Neill

Michael Perito - KBW

Scott Beury - Boenning & Scattergood

Operator

I would now like to turn the conference over to Tim Esson, CFO. Please go ahead.

Tim Esson

Good morning, and thank you for participating in today's conference call. As always, before we begin, I would like to refer you to the company's forward-looking statements and risk factors, which are on the screen in front of you, or can be found at our Investor Relations website, ir.ucfconline.com.

This statement provides the standard cautionary language required by the Securities and Exchange Commission for forward-looking statements that maybe included in today's call. Also, a copy of the first quarter earnings release can be obtained at the same website.

I would now like to introduce Gary Small, President and CEO of both UCFC and Home Savings.

Gary Small

Thank you, Tim, and good morning. Thank you all for joining us.

Let me start by saying the executive team and I are pleased with the financial results for the quarter. The quality of the earnings was excellent. Our earnings-per-share slightly exceeded our internal expectations for the quarter and balance sheet growth on both the loan and deposit front continues to be strong.

Each of the Home Savings business units commercial, consumer, residential, mortgage and wealth management met or exceeded the performance expectations for the quarter. There were a number of earnings drivers for the quarter, strong commercial loan growth in excess of 6% which Matt will touch on. Our net interest margin came in at 347 basis points which was a bit better than our projection. And low charge-off activity led to lower loan loss provisions for the quarter and of course the residential team hit its marks in a difficult environment.

Across the organization overall loan production was excellent up over 30% versus the same quarter in 2017. In particular our indirect auto loan production was up 70% over the first quarter last year and again that's very clean production 96% of that business has a pipe going excess of 700 with 50% being in excess of 740.

I was most pleased with the progress on the deposit front. We grew point 5.8% on customer deposits and non-interest-bearing balances were up over 6% for the quarter. The average customer deposits if we were to look at March particularly in comparative March of the prior year and adjust out for the volatility of public funds, we were up just shy of 10%. This is very good progress on funding front in a very competitive marketplace.

The decision to expand our treasury management and wealth teams in the second half of last year is paying off, it proven to be a real catalyst for our growth. An example would be that during the first quarter we brought in 40 new commercial deposit relationships and on the asset management front, we are up 30% over the first quarter of 2017 on assets under administration closing in $675 million.

Our consumer clients continue to exhibit strength. Residential mortgage and consumer lending delinquency are at an all time low for the organization and leading indicators in our portfolio look very good for the remainder of 2018.

With that, I'll turn it over to Matt for some more color.

Matt Garrity

Thanks Gary.

As Gary mentioned, we delivered another excellent quarter in our core lending businesses. Loan originations were very strong in our commercial, residential mortgage and consumer lending businesses, while balance growth continue to be more centered in the commercial segment. Total bank wide first quarter 2018 loan originations of almost $275 million represent an increase of almost 35% compared to the first quarter of 2017.

Our commercial business produced another silent quarter of loan production and portfolio growth. Originations during the first quarter were over 45% higher when compared to the first quarter of 2017. Loan growth for the quarter exceeded 6% and on a trailing 12 month basis was in excess of 23%.

Commercial and consumer loans now make up approximately 54% of our total loan portfolio which is consistent with our strategy to transform the balance sheet. While we are pleased with our first quarter results, our outlook for the full year with respect to the commercial portfolio growth remains at 12% to 15% for 2018.

In addition to our success in growing the commercial loan portfolio, good progress was made on the funding side as we continue to see the benefit of our investment in expanding our treasury management team during the fourth quarter in 2017. Average commercial deposit balances grew in excess of 5% during the first quarter along with good referral activity of noncommercial deposits from our commercial team which further impacted balance growth.

In our mortgage business, originations for the first quarter were 21.8% higher than the first quarter of 2017. This compares favorably to industry forecasts declining year-over-year first quarter originations. With greater focus on our mix of salable originations, we were successful in keeping balances relatively flat which is consistent with our strategy. Market conditions remain very competitive which has had an impact on mortgage gain on sale.

Consumer lending also did well in the first quarter with our core retail portfolio growing approximately 2.3% during the period. Asset quality remained stable during the first quarter as the ratios of payment delinquency, nonperforming loans and nonperforming assets remain flat when compared to the prior quarter. We experienced virtually no charge-off during the first quarter.

Now I would like to turn the call over to Tim Esson who will discuss our financial performance in greater detail.

Tim Esson

Thank you, Matt.

Let me start by reiterating Gary's opening comments that Q1 demonstrated very solid performance numbers along with growth. As anticipated, the results for the quarter are running ahead of plan at $0.171 per share on a diluted basis.

Matt provided commentary regarding the various sectors of loans but let's touch briefly on the total portfolio. During Q1, we saw the total loan portfolio including loans held for sale increase $57 million or about 2.7%. As has been our plan for the last several years, commercial loan growth dominated the increase. This business line continues to perform well and is consistent with our expectations.

And looking further at the balance sheet, average customer deposit growth which excludes brokered deposits was $64.1 million during Q1 or 3.6%. Average non-interest-bearing deposits grew $19.9 million during the quarter or 5.6%.

We have been referencing deposit growth strategies in our prior updates and now the results of these efforts can be seen. While we do not expect this level of growth for the entire year, we did see an opportunity late in the fourth quarter and into the first to lock in some term deposits.

Competition is becoming more intense which could limit some of the growth moving forward but we still expect strong growth in core deposits. As far as cost of deposits, we did see an increase of 9 basis points during the quarter and anticipate this cost will continue to increase for the remainder of 2018 but at a slower pace.

Net interest income continues to positively increase coming in at $21.6 million on a fully tax equivalent basis for Q1 compared to $21.1 million in the previous quarter. This is offset somewhat by a lower FTE adjustment due to the tax law change. The net interest margin on an FTE basis was 3.47 for Q1 of 2018 up four basis points from what we reported for prior quarter. The 3.47 margin has been positively impacted by fees associated with the early payoff of loans. Going forward we continue to look for the net interest margin to hold in the 3.40 range.

Regarding the provision for loan losses, net charge-offs for the quarter were negligible which contributed to a lower provision. The allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.04. As discussed earlier asset quality remains very strong.

Continuing on noninterest income was $5.8 million in the first quarter of 2018. We did recognize a gain of 596,000 on the sale of building in Q4 2017 which has impact comparability to the previous quarter. The level of noninterest income performance in Q1 is right on plan. We are also seeing that mortgage banking income continues to provide solid results even in the face of rising mortgage rates.

Noninterest expense was $16.6 million for the quarter which generally met our expectations. Going forward we would anticipate noninterest expense to be less than $16 million per quarter or essentially about a 3% increase over last year's level normalized.

One final comment regarding our effective tax rate. On an FTE basis for the first quarter the effective tax rate was 18.06%. Going forward we would see that increasing to something a little bit higher than 19%.

With that, I would like to turn the call back to Gary Small.

Gary Small

Thanks Tim.

As we look out over the horizon for the remainder of 2018, our analysis indicates that we can absorb each reasonable Fed scenario that's been quoted about through year-end with no meaningful impact to our financial performance. There is a moderate risk around the residential loan production income if longer-term rates grow in an accelerated pace.

Today we are originating sales shop when it comes through residential mortgage. However many of our competitors need the residential volume to maintain or achieve any loan growth at all and we see that the pricing of the marketplace is getting a little undisciplined.

We do expect to see solid loan growth overall for the remainder of the year. In our markets we're not experiencing undue weights pressure although skilled labor always remains in high demand. Each of the markets in which we operate Cleveland, Akron, Canton, Columbus, Pittsburgh and Youngstown, continue to experience positive economic trends.

Business expansions and product distribution, energy, steel and transportation are all wins for the Northeast Ohio economy. On the topics of tariffs, it’s a clear win for some of our clients that are in the steel and transportation business but clearly a mix bag for others and we have no clear view on the overall impacts to the organization.

We do actively manage our loan portfolio avoiding overweighting and commitments asset types industries and markets and will continue to do so. We continue to invest in new technology and product features to improve the customer experience along with making somewhat visible investments to improve our operating efficiency. I’ll close by affirming that our 2018 performance guidance provided on the last quarter's call is affirmed and no real change in our expectation for the year.

With that, I’ll turn it back to the operator for taking us questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Our first question is from Scott Siefers of Sandler O'Neill. Please go ahead.

Scott Siefers

First question was on the expense base, Tim I think you largely answered it, but I’m just trying to get a sense for 1Q performance and trajectory. So, maybe Gary, if you could talk about just the increased quarter-to-quarter, and then I guess, more important - just basically what the drivers, where I imagine that was sort of lingering impact from the hires late last year, but then on a go forward basis it sounds like there’s going to be a pretty significant step down in the 2Q.

How would you see things projecting through the year? Is it just sort of one-time step back down below 16 million then flat from there? Or its going to be more sort of smooth decline over the course of the year such that we average below 16 million a quarter, but any given quarter could be a little higher than that?

Gary Small

Well, I’ll start by that last question. I think on average it's going to be 16 million a quarter or just below that, but anyone quarter could bump up and down, because we are a heavy residential per shop. We have a pretty big FAS 91 movement with regard to whether we portfolio loans or sell them on the street. And anything that happens in a quarter there’s a little different than the quarter before its dribs and drabs, but before you know there’s couple hundred thousand dollars difference in compensation expense versus what goes in the yield. So there’s always a little unpredictability there.

Away from that issue, first quarter is always bit lumpy for us and as it is for most organizations you’re paying a lot of taxes. We’re on the cash basis pay-as-you-go on a few compensations variable comp plans where a strong fourth quarter resulted in a little bit stronger payout in the first quarter. There is some seasonality. So it's not unusual for us to have a higher expense base in Q1 than in the other three. But I think the way you stated is right on the mark.

Scott Siefers

And then if I can jump back to the margin, again I think you guys largely covered it in your prepared remarks, but the 340 margin going forward that's pretty consistent with what you had anticipated, so I guess that implicitly says that the fees from the early payoff that you benefited from this quarter would probably don't get those. In other words that’s going to be sort of a true clean margin going forward, right?

Gary Small

The 340 assumes nothing beneficial relative to additional early payoff other than the dribs and drabs that come in. That particular loan probably five bps in the Q1 margin, so still running just a little bit north of expectation, but as we’re managing when we’re bringing in the level of deposits that we’re bringing in, that numbers, if the Fed does what we expect we’ll continue to run up, but the repricing of our loan book is running up as well.

And we monitor the two of those and as we signaled over the last couple of quarters we’re burning a little beta, we’re going to turn 8% or 9% deposit growth you know that's part of the equation, but our goalposts are 3.40. So if we’re going to achieve more than that and get the funding level that we’re looking for, that’s great. But that sort of our benchmark and what we’ll hold ourselves to the reminder of the year at least based on where we are at right now.

Operator

The next question is from Michael Perito of KBW. Please go ahead.

Michael Perito

Couple of questions from me guys. One, I want to start on loan production. I’m looking at some of the commentary for some your obviously larger, but larger competitors, I mean, there seems to be a lot of competitive pricing pressures in the commercial, real estate multifamily, auto kind of area of lending. These are some areas that you guys showed some pretty strong growth in the first quarter and obviously the loan yields did pretty well. I mean it just sounds like there were some one-off, but I think even adjust that they held in pretty good.

I guess can use talk maybe about some of the pricing dynamics that you're seeing? You mentioned that the residential competitiveness, but I guess across some of the other platforms that you’re growing? And how you kind of see your ability to hold pricing and still grow over the balance of the year?

Matt Garrity

Your questions with regards to our other platforms, I'll speak to our commercial business a little bit. The competition for pricing and structure remains very, very strong. We were successful in the first quarter in really leveraging good relationships that we have.

We were very happy also that our growth in the first quarter was actually even better balance than we've done historically with respect to the mix between our real estate book and our C&I book. We were close to 40% in the first quarter of C&I origination.

So we really saw a nice performance across all of our markets in the first quarter. Pricing remains very intense and very competitive. We look in - and we are certainly subject to that, but we've been able to maintain our pricing discipline to this point throughout the first quarter and that would be our expectation going forward.

Gary Small

Mike, I would say on the consumer side the home equity product pretty commoditize on pricing and we all run our spring programs and then the rest of the year plays out. On the indirect auto side, I think that’s another area where the pricing discipline probably got a little loose. We've held the line.

And in fact we just bumped up pricing because we felt like the market was just lagging the reality of some of the latest moves, but I think you'll continue to tight pricing there, because there's - and have to take the portfolio we can turn that down anytime we feel that we’re not getting the return we want and come back at a later date and the customers fine with that the customer being the dealer which is one of the benefits of that program and then we can flex in and out depending on whether the market being rationale or not and ensure that we are always getting the return we are looking for.

Michael Perito

On the deposit side, can you maybe give us some more line by line color or maybe just year-over-year where the balances where in the public funds business and also on the treasury management side. Just to give us kind of flavor of what kind of growth you guys been driving in those two lines?

Gary Small

Mike, I’ll take a stab at that, because we have a number of ways that we’re looking at it. Public funds does tend to need to be thought about separately and that is such a lumpy business from quarter-to-quarter and even year-to-year.

I’ll say this on the commercial side our March of 2017 number versus our March of 2018 number, we are up 16% in business and that's a combination of non-interest bearing and interest bearing deposits which again goes back to the strength of our additions on the TM side and working with our commercial bankers we’re getting after it.

The public fund side, we really haven't moved the needle. There were couple of large relationships that the funding was used for the building that it was meant to do and that’s the lumpiness of that portfolio.

Having said that, we do have growth expectations for that portfolio. Over the course of the year, we've had some good wins in the first quarter. Our pipeline is plenty of robust and I would think that in the second, third and fourth quarters of this year we’ll be talking about increases in our public funds portfolio which right now is running very flat versus same period last year. But we'll see some and they won’t be just seasonal, that’s because of new clients that are being brought in.

And again when you look at the long view on total deposits from March of last year to March of this year, just under 10% growth excluding the public funds which is what we consider as controllable, so that’s a non-interest-bearing, the commercial and the primary time that we’re bringing on, and it does not include broker deposits.

We look at broker deposits as a same way as we look into Federal Home Loan Bank since that is – it’s a quasi source of funding and when we don't pad ourselves on the back for doing that particular type of deposits just another funding source.

Michael Perito

Got it, great. Thank you. Sorry go ahead.

Gary Small

I will mention, we are seeing some disparity in rate. We’ve got some on the brokerage side I would expect we’ll reduce or brokered position here in the second quarter as we got some maturities coming up and there's a pretty reasonable disparity between the Federal Home Loan Bank overnight rate and the one year rate on broker. There’s about a 50 basis points difference.

The broker’s already pricing and everything they anticipate that Fed might do. So I think you'll see us swinging our balance sheet in the interim some of that borrowing to the Federal Home Loan Bank. There’s is no sense on paying that 50% until becomes to reality and maybe see an additional change or reversal of that towards the end of the year, but we are very tuned into our funding sources and looking for the disparities that exist.

Michael Perito

Do you have anything else notable on the funding side, I mean, deposits or borrowings in terms of maturities coming up that could maybe give you a little lift replacing it with some cheaper funding sources or anything like that?

Gary Small

Mike, this first quarter we - our funding growth in terms of deposit outpace earning asset growth by about 2.5%. We’ll continue in the second quarter to raise some additional funding, but we’ll be taking a pause. We’ve been kind of in the market for about five months from the consumer side securing funding. And I think in the latter half of this quarter beginning of the third quarter we’ll be less active on that and that just perhaps because we don’t need the funding. And we’ll – they’ll help us to show up margin that sort of thing. But I think going forward for us to be a 6% or 7% deposit raising machine annually that’s the mission.

Michael Perito

And then just one last one from me, as you guys reiterated that the guidance for 2018, mid-50 efficiency ratio, that's an ROA north of 130 bps give or take. So generating a lot of capital here - already have a decent amount of excess capital and just curious what the updated thoughts internally are about capital deployment? And the opportunities you guys are seeing to maybe put some of that to work outside of organic loan growth and deposit growth?

Gary Small

It’s an active discussion. I think we might have mentioned this last time when we were together at both management level and the board level. We carry plenty of capital now and our earnings are out running our asset growth, so that capital spec just keeps getting deeper.

Nothing is off the table Mike, relative to jumping back into the buyback market, special dividend, we may have a rationale for spending cap for a moment, but it’s an active discussion and I would anticipate we’ll have something more affirmative or specific to say by the end of the next quarter.

Operator

The next question is from Scott Beury of Boenning & Scattergood. Please go ahead.

Scott Beury

Kind of a housekeeping one, can you remind me what percentage of the commercial book is priced off of LIBOR, just in the ballpark?

Matt Garrity

I hate to speak on that. Scott, I don’t have that handy. How about I follow up with you?

Gary Small

I could say is, Scott that might give t color is, over 50% of our book reprices it within a 12 month period. So, as the home equities lag over the course of year, we still got some of those repricing off that moves that were made earlier in the year. But that gives you some flavor of fix versus variable in the velocity there.

Scott Beury

And then, I guess just the broader one. Anything you’re seeing in terms of the loan production and what markets really you know I think that you said it’s been relative with balance so far this year, but has anything stuck out as being overly competitive if you will or just little harder geographically?

Matt Garrity

Scott, this is Matt. I’ll speak to first our mortgage business as we mentioned in the comments and as Gary mention as well, very competitive and lot of that competition depends on the market that you're in. But rest assured in all the markets we’re competing in there is two or three really low priced competitors in those markets and probably for the reasons Gary had mentioned they likely just don't have another lever to pull in terms of the kind of loan growth they need to achieve. So we definitely see those outliers in all our markets which really make the performance of our mortgage folks in the first quarter something we’re really pleased about.

In our commercial book as I mentioned we had good performance really in all our business units comparing Q1 to Q1 2017. No one really stuck out in out of those regions in terms of their level of performance. They all did very well.

From a competition standpoint, we see that the competition is a little bit more common. In those markets we see competition from the regional players primarily. Those are the folks we compete with from on a more consistent basis and I will tell you in certain segments of those markets they were really skinny to pricing down in particular not quite as much on the structure side, although they were skinny to structure down, but more so on the pricing side we see that across all of our market.

Gary Small

Scott, I would add there, the two markets where we might have a little bit more going on and in the others would be Akron/Canton and the Youngstown market. And that the Huntington, [First America] transaction into those organizations had big book within those two markets and with the acquisition of Premier Bank & Trust and Akron/Canton last - first quarter of last year, it hit right at the time when all of the dust was selling relative to that.

And there are a quite a few opportunities. They are really just service and disruption oriented where folks are looking for new solution or feeling little less attended to. I’ve been on both side of that equation, you know how that works. And that's true here in Youngstown as well. And I’ll also say we have onboarded quite a few professionals from those organizations over the last two years as well.

So there's still plenty of relationship book that we’re getting a swing at. So again, market disruption due to larger bank M&A has been beneficial to us particularly in those two markets.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] There are no other questions at this time. This concludes our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Gary Small for closing remarks.

Gary Small

Thank you very much. Good quarter, obviously we’re pleased with it. I was along with the employees this morning on our call - this call. And I made a comment that this year feels a little more volatile relative to exactly how it will play out versus maybe the prior years. And I do feel that way.

Having said that, I’m confident that the targets we set for us from a performance standpoint will achieve. We may get there a little bit differently as is every year. But we’re focused on making the adjustments that might need to made to get us there and committed to given the shareholder what they deserve. And look forward to getting together next quarter and having another good comment. Thanks very much for joining us.

Operator

The conference has now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.

