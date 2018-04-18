Park Hotels & Resorts: Buy This 6.0%-Yielding Lodging REIT For Your Income Portfolio

The lodging REIT has a widely diversified property portfolio in the hotel/resort segments as well as some international exposure.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (PK) is a promising lodging REIT income play that investors may want to consider for their dividend portfolios. Park Hotels & Resorts has a widely diversified hotel real estate portfolio in the United States as well as international hotel exposure. The lodging REIT's shares are selling for a competitive run-rate AFFO multiple and throw off a dividend of 6.0 percent.

Most income investors will probably already own some real estate investment trusts in their income portfolios. Commercial property REITs - industrial, office, healthcare, residential - are required by law to pay out most of their earnings as dividends to shareholders. Hence, REITs are excellent income vehicles for investors that desire little portfolio turnover but that also require steady dividend paychecks to be mailed out.

The same is true for lodging REITs which largely invest in hotel and resort properties. Park Hotels & Resorts is a lodging REIT that I think dividend investors may want to take a closer look at.

Park Hotels & Resorts - Business Overview

Park Hotels & Resorts is a U.S.-focused lodging REIT with 67 premium-branded hotels and resorts that comprise of more than 35,000 rooms. The REIT is active in the luxury and upper-upscale service segments and it has a presence in major U.S. cities as well as international exposure.

Most of Park Hotels & Resorts' properties are located in Top 25 markets with strong economic fundamentals and potential for revenue growth.

Source: Park Hotels & Resorts Investor Presentation

Park Hotels & Resorts' unique selling proposition is its diversification. The company is high diversified geographically, adding international properties to its real estate mix.

About 90 percent of the REIT's rooms are located in the United States.

Here's a breakdown by city.

Source: Park Hotels & Resorts

As opposed to other lodging REITs, Park Hotels & Resorts has a major urban and resort focus (lots of other lodging REITs have exposure to suburban markets).

Source: Park Hotels & Resorts



Read also: "Apple Hospitality REIT: Buy This 6.8%-Yielding, Monthly-Paying Hotel REIT"

The majority of the REIT's revenues obviously come from room rentals. However, Park Hotels & Resorts also produces significant ancillary income from in-house restaurants and other select services for its customers.

Source: Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts has a unique portfolio of hotel assets that is valued well below replacement costs, significantly improving the lodging REIT's value proposition.

Source: Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts seeks to grow its business through value-adding acquisitions. Large deals are a good way for the REIT to unlock value for shareholders as competition for hotel/resort assets tends to decrease for larger deals (deal size in excess of $250m). Further, a lot of deals are the result of off-market transactions.

Source: Park Hotels & Resorts

Protected In The Event Of A Downturn

Park Hotels & Resorts is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs in the country, second only to Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) in terms of equity value. The larger the REIT, the higher the odds of the company surviving a recession or an industry downturn.

Source: Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts has a strong balance sheet, lots of cash, and no near-term debt maturities this year and next year.

Source: Park Hotels & Resorts

The REIT has a moderate degree of indebtedness with a net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of just 3.7x.

Source: Park Hotels & Resorts

Financial Results

The REIT pulled in ~$760 million in adjusted EBITDA in the last two years and has guided for adj. EBITDA of $705-$745 million in 2018.

Here's a breakdown of EBITDA and adj. EBITDA which doesn't include certain irregular cost items.

Source: Park Hotels & Resorts

Guidance And Valuation

Management has guided for adjusted funds from operations to fall into a range of $2.74-$2.90/share in 2018. Since shares sell for $28.46 at the time of writing, they effectively change hands for just ~10.1x 2018e AFFO. Considering that shares yield 6 percent, I consider this to be a bargain.

Source: Park Hotels & Resorts

Your Takeaway

Park Hotels & Resorts is a promising lodging REIT with a highly diversified real estate portfolio that spans the United States and includes international properties as well. Park Hotels & Resorts is one of the largest lodging REITs in the sector with a strong balance sheet and no near-term debt maturities, protecting the company in the event of an industry downturn. I like Park Hotels & Resorts for its 6.0 percent yield, its low valuation and its high degree of diversification. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

If you like to read more of my articles, and like to be kept up to date with the companies I cover, I kindly ask you that you scroll to the top of this page and click 'follow'. I am largely investing in dividend paying stocks, but also venture out occasionally and cover special situations that offer appealing reward-to-risk ratios and have potential for significant capital appreciation. Above all, my immediate investment goal is to achieve financial independence.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.