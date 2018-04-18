Canadian Pacific Earnings Preview

Source: Business Week

Canadian Pacific (CP) reports quarterly earnings after hours. Analysts expect revenue of $1.28 billion and EPS of $2.08. The revenue estimate implies 1% growth Y/Y. Investors should focus on the following key items:

Revenue Gains Coming Mostly From Two Products

If railroad traffic is supposed to be a harbinger for global economic activity, then the global economy seems to be chugging along. For the first 15 weeks of 2018, North America rail traffic and intermodal volume were up 2.6% Y/Y. After quantitative easing ended in the second half of 2014, rail traffic slowed and Canadian Pacific lost pricing power. However, traffic never hit rock bottom and now growth has returned despite the absence of more QE.

For the most recent quarter, CP's revenue of CAD$1.7 billion was up 4% Y/Y. Carloads were up 5%, yet price per carload was practically flat.

Four of the company's nine products experienced revenue growth, yet most of the gains came from Metals & Minerals (up 15%) and Energy & Chemicals (up 26%). Energy & Chemicals is now 15% of total revenue, up from 13% in the year earlier period. There has been a continued strength in Energy & Chemicals from refined petroleum products, and an increase in crude-by-rail demand. Oil prices continue to astound, now hovering just below $70. North American shale plays are expanding the rig count and making money hand over fist.

They need to transport oil by any method they can and railroad operators have big beneficiaries. That said, the increase in the rig count has dumbfounded even the most experienced oil servicers. In Q2 2017, Halliburton (HAL) management predicted shale oil producers could tap the brakes. So far, OPEC has kept its promise of limiting oil supply. If it finally breaks then oil prices could fall, taking crude-by-rail and rail prices with it. It could feel like 2015 again when CP and other railroads had to slash prices in order to maintain volume.

Despite the end of QE, easy money still exists. The U.S. Fed is expected to normalize interest rates and continue to unwind its balance sheet. Global central bankers will likely follow the Fed's lead, driving up interest rates and choking off economic growth. This does not bode well for long-term rail traffic or CP.

Is CP's Valuation Sustainable?

CP has one the best expense ratios in the rail industry. Its Q4 2017 expense ratio of 56.0% was practically flat compared to that of the year earlier period. That bests a railroad like CSX (CSX), which has an expense ratio in the 66% range, and that came after substantial cost take-outs. The two railroads have something in common - former CEO Hunter Harrison. Harrison rightsized CP's operations and initiated cost take-outs at CSX last year.

CP's labor ratio of 16% in Q4 2017 was much lower than the 20% the company reported a few years ago. Now unions are threatening to strike if they do not receive double-digit pay increases. CP can yield to the unions or experience service disruptions. I think management will choose the latter, which could increase its expense ratio and hurt the stock's valuation. CP currently trades at 10.6x run rate EBITDA. This is nothing to scoff at, but the metric could be based off of extremely low labor expenses. The valuation could fall if unions have their way or if the global economy falters.

Conclusion

Stagnant oil demand, rising labor costs or a declining global economy could eventually trip CP. I rate the stock a long-term sell.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.