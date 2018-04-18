5 Reasons Why Signet Jewelers Is A Possible Turnaround Candidate

Signet is buying back about 20% of its stock in 2018.

Overview

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) is the largest diamond jewelry retailer in the world (Zales, Jared, Kay Jewelers and Piercing Pagoda) with over 2,500 stores worldwide. In the last year, SIG has seen sales fall somewhat and has initiated a new 3-year turnaround campaign that includes closing 200 stores.

However, SIG is a very profitable company with a large free cash flow and low debt. Unlike other retailers such as Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD), J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) and Bon-Ton (NASDAQ:BONT), SIG is in absolutely no danger of going out of business. SIG is very profitable just not as profitable as they used to be. Generally speaking, diamonds do not suffer from the on-line ‘Amazon’ (NASDAQ:AMZN) effect because few people will buy expensive diamond rings without seeing and trying them on. This is shown by the fact that Macy’s (NYSE:M) is currently successfully expanding their in-store fine jewelry business.

Per Jeffery Gennette, Macy’s CEO:

“It's going to be a little different than what it was in 2017 because things like fine jewelry, which we were rolling out, is now fully there.”

Source: Macy 4th quarter earnings report."

1. SIG financial metrics are very strong.

Yes, that chart looks like a lot of retailers but SIG, unlike many retailers, is a very profitable, financially stable company.

Recently, SIG decided to get out of the credit business. Until this year, they used to provide all financing for their business. As part of their new business plan, they sold all of their accounts receivables (at a discount) and received about $1.3 billion. They used this influx of cash to buy back debt and have scheduled stock buybacks worth $475 million for 2018.

Some interesting points from the following spreadsheet:

Sales will be down in 2019 for the 3 rd year in a row but they will still be higher than 2015.

year in a row but they will still be higher than 2015. Profits were over $2.2b over the last 5 years. That is a lot of money.

EPS will be way down to about $4 but that gives this very profitable stock a forward P/E of less than 10.

Free cash flow in 2018 was more than the outstanding long-term debt.

2. They have been raising their dividend every year.

The dividend has increased by 140% over 5 years and should keep going up.

Current rate a very, very safe 4%.

3. They have earmarked $475 million in 2018 for stock buybacks.

At the current price of about $38, that would decrease share count by about 20%.

So this financial powerhouse raises its dividend by 20% and buys back 20% of their shares.

Sounds like a good company to own.

4. Tangible book value is $25 now going to $30 with buyback.

Currently, at $38, SIG is well above TBV (Tangible Book Value) but the buyback will change that number considerably. If SIG’s price continues to fall towards $30, it will be a great buy because they are still very profitable and that TBV will continue to go up over the years.

5. New plan to cut $200 million from costs by the end of 2020.

With the reduced share count, that $200 million adds $3 plus back to the EPS putting them at the $7 level again.

"Our transformational plan, which we are calling the Signet path to brilliance, is expected to result in net cost savings of $200 million to $225 million over three years."

Source: 4th Quarter Earnings release.

Conclusion

SIG is an interesting turnaround stock having great financial metrics and a dominant position in their marketplace. However, I am going to watch them over the next quarter or two to see how the new 3-year transition plan is working. These plans always sound good but oftentimes there is “many a slip twixt cup and lip.”

But if the price keeps falling (currently $38) and approaches $30, I may move up my decision time frame.

At this point, we are watching and waiting, but if you are looking for a retail stock to invest in long term, SIG could be an excellent choice.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.