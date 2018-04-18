Morgan Stanley Continues To Show Progress

The best news is that the bank continues to grow and expand its wealth management business which bodes well for continued future performance.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) produced a very good first quarter for many of the same reasons other major banks performed well in the first quarter: primarily because of high trading revenues because of the volatile stock market and because of a substantial decline in the bank’s tax rate.

Overall, Morgan Stanley earned an annualized 14.9 percent return on shareholder’s equity.

This was a very good performance, as the bank had not earned a return in excess of 10.0 percent for a very long time.

Morgan Stanley’s return on shareholder’s equity had been steadily increasing under the leadership of James Gorman, who became both Chairman and CEO in early 2012. Mr. Gorman set out to change the business model of the bank by moving move into wealth management while de-emphasizing the returns gained from trading activities.

He has been very successful in steadily increasing the performance of the bank, especially in the last three years.

Mr. Gorman set out to achieve a return on shareholder’s equity in the 10 percent to 13 percent range, given his changed model. Obviously, earning 14.9 percent for the first quarter is quite encouraging.

Still, this performance - like those experienced by Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS), Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) and others who have been reporting ROE’s of less than 10.0 percent - is only a one quarter result and impacted by strong trading results and a substantial reduction in the bank’s effective tax rate.

The really good news, in my mind, is that the area that Mr. Gorman has focused on, the one that is to produce the bank with strong, sustainable earnings over time, did very well in the first quarter.

Liz Hoffman writes in the Wall Street Journal:

“Morgan Stanley is in the late innings of a revamp designed to make its revenues more predictable and decrease risk. It has doubled down on fee-based businesses like wealth management and eased its reliance on trading commissions and principal investments.”

The wealth management business was up by 14 percent, year-over-year, reaching a total of $2.5 billion. So, it seems as if the efforts by Mr. Gorman and his team to change the focus of Morgan Stanley is working and is sustainable.

The bank did benefit from an increase in trading revenues and from a reduction in its effective tax rate, but Morgan Stanley benefitted from these just as did all the other big banks. The question here is about whether or not, Morgan Stanley - and the other large banks - will continue to reap such rewards on a regular basis in the future.

In terms of trading revenues, Morgan Stanley experienced a 30 percent increase in stock trading revenues in the first quarter, putting it right up there with the other large banks. Fixed-income trading was up a little bit, but not nearly by as much as was gained in stock trading.

Morgan Stanley’s tax rate dropped substantially to 21 percent, putting it right in the range achieved by the other large banks.

Overall it was a good first quarter for Morgan Stanley. The bank posted record earnings, but more important, showed that its change in business focus continued to provide strong and steady returns.

In my estimation, Mr. Gorman is doing a good job, the bank is doing well and more should be expected of it in the future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.