Seadrill Reorganization Plan Confirmed By The U.S. Bankruptcy Court

My only advice is to be patient if you own SDRL at a sizable loss and you are not a professional trader.

On Tuesday, April 17, the company announced that the Reorganization plan of offshore driller Seadrill has been confirmed by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Investment Thesis

Seadrill (SDRL) remains a highly volatile stock that presents an excellent trading opportunity but should not be considered as an investment potential, at least until the company emerges from bankruptcy later this year.

Hence, right timing and continuously following the legal situation attached to this Chapter 11 saga are of paramount importance. Let's put it this way; today is another "important" day, a day of reckoning for the numerous analysts "want-to-be" who will realize again that they did not get it, despite writing profusely about the subject.

On September 12, 2017, Seadrill finally filed for bankruptcy protection. For more than a year and a half, the company and John Fredriksen have been negotiating with the lenders and bondholders to restructure a total of $12.81 billion in liability.

Existing shareholders will only receive equity if unsecured classes at Seadrill Limited vote to accept the plan Current shareholders to receive 2% of reorganised equity in Seadrill Limited (before Structuring Fee and management incentive plan dilution)

Since then, the skepticism remained high, and the outcome depended upon the approval of the amended Restructuring Support Agreement [RSA] by the unsecured creditors. It is what has been confirmed by the U.S Bankruptcy court on April 17, 2018, after U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David Jones in Houston overruled two minor objections to the reorganization plan during a 90-minute hearing.

The restructuring plan extends maturities on more than $5 billion of bank loans and converts about $2.3 billion in bond debt into equity in a reorganized Seadrill. Further, the restructuring plan will raise about $1 billion in new debt and equity through a rights offering led by Seadrill’s two largest shareholders, John Fredriksen and investment firm Centerbridge Credit Partners LP.

Apparently, the breakthrough in the February talks that led to the amended restructuring plan confirmed came after Seadrill agreed on claims from Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering ("DSME") and Samsung Heavy Industries under Seadrill-guaranteed newbuild contracts for four drillships. The two South Korean companies had previously claimed a total of $1.7 billion in contingent liabilities.

Today's News and What Will Happen Next?

On Tuesday, April 17, the company announced that the Reorganization plan of offshore driller Seadrill has been confirmed by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas. Shareholders will get ~1.9% (after deducting some residual) and get the opportunity to continue to participate in the new company Seadrill. Seadrill is now expected to emergence from Chapter 11 within the next 60-90 days or probably just before August 2018.

Now, the real job for us, traders, is about to begin.

Yes, I know it is very complicated and trying to understand in-depth the legal mechanism is an exercise that many authors and few shareholders enjoy very much indeed. But is it imperative? I mean, does it make you a better and prosperous trader? The answer is still no.

It is more confusing than anything else. It is the same question that I have asked here numerous times.

The right mechanism that should be analyzed is the "trading mechanism", or how the market is likely to react?

Hence, the question that should be asked primarily - because we all know that the value of the old shares of SDRL will be meager - is how low?

0.30, 0.20, 0.10 or less, we can always assume a stock valuation, but the market will surprise us, and to begin with, we know that it is a futile exercise. Time is a precious commodity in the trading world, and to waste it is not an option. It is more suicidal than helpful.

Note: As a gamble, I have accumulated a medium position below 0.22 recently, and I will probably take profit on any rally this week, which is likely after the news today.

However, we know now for certain that it will be a recovery for common shareholders, and the new company that emerges from the bankruptcy will be a strong one financially, which means that it could be a good idea to add to your losing position when SDRL starts to trade after emerging from bankruptcy.

One reasoning often advanced to justify that SDRL is overvalued at $0.21-0.22 and should be sold immediately.

Seadrill is considered by many as greatly overvalued at $0.21, which is the current level, and should be sold by any current shareholders immediately. Does it make sense? I would say absolutely NOT.

The reasoning is that Seadrill shares outstanding count is currently 504.4 million, which represents $106 million in market value. Given that current shareholders will receive ~1.9% of the "new SDRL stock," the current market price of "new SDRL stock" is $5.6 billion.

For comparative views, Transocean (RIG) has a market cap of about $5.55 billion, and Ensco (ESV), a market cap of about $2.49 billion. It would position the NewCo at the same market cap of Transocean and about twice the market cap of Ensco. Thus, they think it is not reasonable, and they conclude that the stock will drop further the next few months.

My answer is that the NewCo may not be "overvalued" that much, especially with the new balance sheet and the competitive fleet status. In fact, we may not be far from a bottom at $0.18-0.20 after all? I cannot guarantee that, of course, but it makes selling at a loss a poor strategy to follow. It is my point.

I will not talk about what will happen the next few weeks or months. The new SDRL will start its deep transformation. First, shares outstanding will be greatly higher, and the company will be forced to implement a reverse split to stay listed in the NYSE, which means that the shares you own now will change greatly in value even if the ticker remains the same.

As always, valuation is in the eyes of the market and fluctuates widely depending on the oil situation. Based on the actual market and a potential deepwater recovery by H2 2018, I do not think it is reasonable to sell a losing position now and wait for an elusive drop to buy back the stock.

By the way, only a handful of traders are willing to really short SDRL at this level, which means the market is highly divided on the valuation attached to the emerging company, besides "short ideas" advanced by few authors who are not really trading SDRL. As always, words are cheap.

First, you are losing a lucrative losing position that you can use down the road as leverage and can be monetized or reduced greatly. Second, you have realized a loss at the worst time, and it is irreversible.

My only advice is to be patient if you own SDRL at a sizeable loss and you are not a professional trader. You may eventually add when the stock seems to flirt with a low valuation and avoid times of hype or despair to make a move that you may regret for a long, long time.

