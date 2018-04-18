Facebook: Oh Snap!

Thoughts

Facebook (FB) has become a subject of immense scrutiny in recent months after the story about Cambridge Analytica came to light where data on 87 million users was released to the firm which aided physiological profiling for election purposes. This isn't the first time they've encountered backlash based on privacy issues, starting from day 1, including the Beacon advertising issues.

Given that there's a clear difference between the approach a user or an investor should take, it's important to lay down the facts of what the company's growth opportunities are vs. how much they'll be effected by some users issuing a statement, on Facebook, that they're closing their accounts and the actual effects that will have on advertisers using the platform.

From my point of view, and one that I believe will ultimately settle most of the pending privacy lawsuits, is the user actively posts on their platform on their own will and Facebook doesn't sell that data, as most Congress members failed to realize in the recent 5-hour questioning ceremony, which Scott Galloway excellently pointed out in his recent article Facebook 1, Congress 0 and I urge anyone who wants a humor-driven piece that lays out the facts and realities of our current privacy-related legislative situation to go and read.

The company operates through 5 direct platforms: Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus and includes numerous other platforms and services through each one of those main platforms alongside new ones characterized under their research & development operations. As these sources continue to thrive with Instagram taking over most of the stagnation that the Facebook platform is having with a limited increase in user base alongside future looks into how the company will monetize Messenger and WhatsApp and launch their new AR/VR products and services, there seems to be a large disconnect between the current sentiment and realities and a sum-of-all-parts review alongside a simple valuation assessment shows the company can be undervalued by as much as 25%.

A Sum of Parts Review

Facebook is the company's and the world's leading social media platform with 2.13B monthly active users. Even as many see the platform stagnating in the upcoming years as global usage limitations and emerging competition limits the amount of new advertising growth, a steady stream of $100's of billion isn't too bad after all. The company, however, is looking into different ways to attract new advertisers, which are fleeing from lower-rating TV channels and other online platforms which have not shown significant return on ad spending. This is true as well with new business and marketplace features where the company has expanded, seeming effortlessly, into marketplace features like Amazon (AMZN) and eBay (EBAY) to allow people to more effectively buy or sell goods and services over their platform. Enterprise software is also extremely effective with business pages evolving on a daily basis to offer the 'place-to-go' for information and communication because after all, tagging a company's representative and getting an answer "within minutes" is better than being on hold for an hour and a half on a work day. Another bright spot for the company is video content which is set to rival that of Alphabet's Google's Youtube (GOOG) (GOOGL) with some similarities in ad-revenue-sharing contracts and is set to generate some meaningful revenues over the coming years.

Instagram is the company's photo application which has exploded in recent years. As many social media experts immediately saw, the application took a somewhat popular model from Snapchat (SNAP) and turned it into Instagram Stories, which drew massive amounts of users to its platform causing Snapchat's user base to fall dramatically. The monetization of Instagram is very successful as well and any active user noticed the ramp up in advertisements both on the photo sharing side of the platform and the story feature. The application also uses business accounts which allows the tracking of statistical data which helps companies know different characterizations of their followers to better cater content and implemented a broad hashtag feature which allows users and companies to follow where the action is. I still believe Instagram has a long way to go as more businesses get on the platform alongside a heavier, more-sharing related generation shifts over from other social media platforms which for better or worse, include Facebook itself, and drive more advertisers to the platform. A benefit for Instagram is the nature of the platform where advertisements don't look all that different than the content itself which is not the case on other platforms like Facebook. This in turn can yield a better return on ad spending in the long run and help attract new advertisers as well as charging higher rates from existing ones.

Messenger is the company's third application and is used primarily as another version of communications for individuals, including families and friends, and more recently for businesses to communicate with their followers. Any Facebook page of a company, from Coca Cola to a small local business, has their own page with a contact option via messenger. However, Facebook the company has yet to make any direct meaningful revenue off the platform as it ramps up its efforts to create an AI-based platform where customers can contact different aspects of a business and get responses based on a company's data which can answer basic questions or file information to a representative. With the platform's 1 billion plus user base, it's also fairly easy to monetize it through advertisements, even highly discreet ones, to generate meaningful revenues as they reshape the platform for businesses and open an enterprise platform designed specifically to attract corporations.

WhatsApp is the company's latest marvel which it acquired for $14 billion and incentive change back in 2014 and has yet to begin generating meaningful revenue given the privacy end-to-end encryption the platform features, not allowing for targeted advertising options. They intend to begin monetizing it via the same features as Messenger with companies and representatives paying to establish a way to communicate with customers with anything from flight delays via airlines to credit card charges via financial services providers. Given the fact that both Messenger and WhatsApp are both used by over a billion people every day and have a massive amount of content, all taking up data center storage and therefore expenses, but have yet to begin generating meaningful revenues has me optimistic on the prospects of continued growth, even as monetizing these types of platforms has been tricky for other companies.

Oculus is a huge opportunity for Facebook as well with the market expected to grow at an 82% CAGR to over $133 billion by 2021. The platform for augmented and virtual reality can further be leveraged by Facebook's platform and allow for business, work, games and other markets to use the hardware and software that Oculus creates. It's very hard to predict if Oculus will continue and hold 20% of the overall market share alongside players like Sony (SNE) and Microsoft (MSFT) but even if their overall market share retracts to 15% as new players emerge and tech behemoths like Apple (AAPL) and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) push into the market, it represents a very big opportunity.

Advertising Growth and Monetization

Even if Facebook does indeed see some stagnation in their overall user base, as it stated several times since early in 2017, the company's other revenue streams and R&D-based developments have the company primed to take advantage of certain factors around the globe. Just like with the 1960's space travel and moon landing resulting innovations, Facebook's push into getting emerging and third-world countries on their platform brought them to some amazing discoveries in the aerospace market where they successfully began deploying Internet-beaming unmanned aircraft to deliver Internet to countries who otherwise won't have such luxuries. Even as the monetization process of these users can be relatively low until more infrastructure is in place and companies that are based in the region are able to reach out to these users there's potential for some ad-based monetization that could boost overall growth especially given the potential for hundreds of millions of new users around the globe.

Growth

Without yet tapping into the aforementioned markets or monetizing their Messenger and WhatsApp platforms, the company reported a significant increase in EPS and revenues for 2017 and expect growth to remain steady in the coming years. Analysts project EPS to rise at an annualized rate of over 25% through 2021 where it's expected to earn $12.53 per share.

(Source: Nasdaq based on Zacks Investment Research)

Even as 2018 and 2019 earnings per share estimates have gone down given different hurdles and sentiment-driven user base and taking into account the lower-end estimates, the company is expected to continue and drive growth on its existing platform.

Valuation

As a sum of all parts, a 25% earnings growth rate justifies continuing the current 30x price to earnings ratio the company has been trading around through 2018, where they're expected to report $7.11 per share, giving 2018 fair value a $210 price target.

This growth estimate, I believe, follows the company's advertising growth in its organic Facebook and Instagram platforms where a higher return on ad spending is present over competitors and a much higher corporate reach is available and being monetized in recent years.

Risks

I can, in theory, go on for a while about the regulatory risk companies like Facebook face as they openly opt to self-regulate and work with lawmakers on applying the right kind of regulation. A much deeper and frankly better review of the risk can be found in Beth Kindig's recent article Facebook's Challenges Are Much Bigger Than Cambridge Analytica. However, Beth takes the recent European Union regulation authority to mean declining revenues and user base as lower revenues are generated from the lack of information on advertising. However, I believe that just like any other industry, Facebook and other companies like Alphabet's Google, Twitter (TWTR) and Snapchat (SNAP) are primed to follow in the footsteps of other industries and lobby against broad-based regulation that plainly hurt their business and the current administration will likely play long as they actively work on dissembling financial services regulations like the Dodd-Frank act and environmental protection regulations even as most economists and scientists indicate the need for both. At the end of the day, just like as Equifax (EFX) had their hearing and nothing much was done and just like as other credit card companies saw massive data breaches, were rammed by Congress but nothing ultimately followed, I believe Facebook's core business model will remain the same and user agreements will stay in place well enough for the company to continue and deploy their advertising strategies and help companies reach users.

Another risk not talked enough about is indirect competition. Most of us, even as investors, tend to think of Facebook as a media or a social media service provider but forget the entirety of its business is around advertising. As I've written about a few weeks back, Cardlytics (CDLX) has come up with new ways to purchase mass amounts of data to better target ads to customers and have resulted in a $30:1 return on ad spend which is far higher than Facebook's or any other social media platform out there. I see two likely outcomes as a result of these companies sprouting up around the globe. The first is a competitor purchasing the company to leverage its massive user base to push this type of advertising and take away massive amounts of business from Facebook's platforms or the second being Facebook itself acquiring the rights to the purchased information and algorithms, even if they develop them themselves. This in turn brings me back to future potential where a higher return on ad spend will lead to higher revenues as they charge companies more to use their platform and reach potential and existing customers with far more effective advertising.

Investment Conclusion

Even though there might be better advertising plays out there, as I see in companies like Cardlytics, I believe that an un-emotional review of the risks vs. rewards of a Facebook investment show a clear advantage and a bright future for the company, overcoming these latest mass-sentiment hurdles.

As they continue to drive content and features on existing platforms like Facebook and Instagram and look into future monetization efforts from Messenger and WhatsApp alongside pushing new AR and VR applications from Oculus, I believe the company trades well under fair value for 2018 and that once this sentiment-related price pressure eases, a return to fair value (range) can yield a higher return that an investment in peers or the broader market.

With existing technologies pushing EPS growth to the 25% range and vast potential in monetizing new platforms and improving existing ones I remain very bullish in Facebook and its products and services vision.

