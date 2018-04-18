Hotel REIT M&A - How We Are Playing It

For quite some time, there has been a rift between public market hotel valuation and private market valuation with the REITs trading at a significant discount to NAV. It was only a matter of time before this pricing arbitrage brought in M&A and sure enough, here it is.

6 different entities are interested in buying LaSalle Hotel Properties (LHO) at the moment. This potential bidding war was ignited by an offer from Pebblebrook (PEB) in which it would give a fixed number of PEB shares for each share of LHO. This fixed exchange ratio was set at 0.8944 shares of PEB for each LHO, and at the pricing of the time, this equated to just over $32 per share.

This represents a roughly 7.5% cap rate on LHO’s LTM NOI.

Since LHO still trades slightly below that price, it may benefit LHO shareholders to accept the deal, but I don’t think it is a good price. Frankly, 7.5% is a high cap rap for nearly trophy level properties like those in LHO’s portfolio. Construction costs in top 25 MSAs are going up rapidly which makes these assets increasingly hard to replace.

At a 7.5% cap rate the purchase of LHO would be accretive to a wide variety of buyers. I suspect this is why so many other bidders have come in. A news blurb snipped below details the bidders.

Source: SNL Financial

Each of these is a very legitimate buyer with access to reasonably low-cost capital. Park Hotels (PK) and Sunstone (SHO) are fellow hotel REITs whose portfolio’s would get a fair amount of synergy from LHO as they share submarkets. In both cases, LHO would be accretive to portfolio RevPAR given LHO’s approximately $200 RevPAR.

The private equity bidders, Blackstone, Starwood Investors and Brookfield I suspect are more financial buyers. They are unlikely to be looking for synergy and instead are positioned to take advantage of the sizable spread between their cost of capital and the cap rate at which LHO is trading. These buyers would likely leverage up the purchase to create a double digit ROE.

Widespread M&A potential

While LHO is just one instance, I think the hotel REIT environment is ripe for more M&A. A good number of hotel REITs trade at sizable discounts to NAV.

In fact, LHO is one of the more expensive REITs with only Ryman and the REOCs (Marriot and Hilton) trading more expensively. So, with all this opportunity, how can one discern where the potential buyouts could occur.

Viable buyout targets

Valuation is a big component, but not the only component. Starting with the greatest discounts to NAV, we do not think Sotherly (SOHO), Ashford Trust (AHT), or Ashford Prime (AHP), are likely targets.

While I view Sotherly as a great opportunity as a going company, a buyout seems unlikely due to its small size and its leverage. There have already been multiple takeout attempts on Ashford Prime at prices exceeding $20 per share which seems ridiculous given the current price just over $10. There is no question the properties are worth more than market price and that there are many entities that would be happy to buy them. Unfortunately, AHP management seems hellbent on blocking any potential M&A so I think such a deal is unlikely. Since AHT shares the same management (Ashford Inc.), buyouts seem equally unlikely there.

Condor Hospitality (CDOR), in my opinion, is a legitimate takeover target. Not only is it trading at a good discount to asset value, but the CEO has a history of fixing up troubled companies and prepping them for sale. Any purchase of CDOR would likely be a private company as the other hotel REITs would be less interested due to the low RevPAR. Buying CDOR would ruin their portfolio RevPAR metrics which could cause their multiples to become discounted.

As an investment, CDOR has some viability due to the potential for takeover, but I am less enthused about its stand-alone prospects. I consider a nearly 10X FFO multiple to be a bit high given the low-end properties, especially when other hotel REITs have such ample cashflow.

Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT) suffers from a similar problem to the Ashford companies in that it is guarded by entrenched management. If there is anyone less likely to give up assets under management than Monty Bennett, it is Adam Portnoy of RMR.

The sweet spot for M&A

The next 3 REITs in order of cheapest by NAV discount, are each viable M&A targets.

RLJ Lodging Turst ( RLJ

Xenia Hotels and Resorts ( XHR

Diamond Rock ( DRH

I prefer to invest in such a way that a buyout is the icing, meaning I require the investment to be strong as a stand-alone entity. In this regard, I view RLJ as the strongest of the three. At 8.5X 2018 estimated FFO, RLJ is among the most cheaply valued lodging REITs.

Source: SNL Financial

Back in June of 2017, RLJ was the target of M&A with a bid at $24.00 and follow up bids at $25.00 ad $25.50.

Source: SNL Financial

The bidder was later determined to be Blackstone. Blackstone usually underpays for assets and this was no exception as their initial offer represents a roughly 8.5% cap rate against 2017 NOI. RLJ took some heat for not accepting the offer as it was materially above the market price. The aftermath of this has caused shares to languish at just over $20.

Source: SNL Financial

While the quick gain of a $24 or even $25 buyout would have been nice, RLJ has made some headway into demonstrating that this bid undervalued their assets. In particular, 2 asset sales suggest an 8.5% cap rate is far too high for its hotels.

In the news snips below, RLJ sold hotels for $95.5mm and $170mm at cap rates of 5.6% and 4.6% respectively.

Source: SNL Financial

Much of the recently purchased FelCor portfolio consists of well-located, high-end hotels that have simply been mismanaged. With a bit of revenue optimization, the cashflows will improve and the true value will show through.

With strong cashflows and deep value, I like RLJ as a stock whether or not a buyout manifests. I am encouraged that a buyout is plausible, however, as management was authorized by the board to negotiate once the bid increased to $25.50. This indicates that RLJ is willing to sell, but simply waiting for a fair bid.

Summary

There are many viable ways to play the hotel M&A environment, but I think it is wise to stick with the REITs that can be winners on their own. In this regard, we own SOHO, Hersha (HT) and RLJ. SOHO is unlikely to be bought for the aforementioned reasons and Hersha operates too well for a purchase to make sense. I don’t think any buyer would be able to operate HT’s hotels at the impressive RevPAR index at which they are currently running.

If further M&A manifests it will likely have a halo effect on all hotel REITs, as the LHO bids already demonstrated. When the market sees respected private equity firms clamoring to buy hotels, it changes public perceptions in a favorable way. SOHO and HT are relegated to being indirect beneficiaries of the generally rising tide, while RLJ has a real chance of being a direct target. Given the former negotiations a buyout bid for RLJ would likely be somewhere around $25-$26 which looks pretty good with it currently trading at $20.48.

