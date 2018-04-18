Netflix: Time To Take Profits

Investment Thesis

Netflix's (NFLX) current valuation leaves no room for mishaps in its execution. While anyone can see that Netflix's revenue growth is astonishing, that is hardly news. What is surprising is that investors in every decade become infatuated with fad stock, and never learn that revenue is not the same as profitability, and in Netflix's case, profitability is not commensurate with free cash flow.

Also, in an effort to clear up any confusion amongst readers, I need to remind readers that while its valuation is indeed shocking this is not the same as suggesting that investors should short the stock, but simply step aside and let others stampede off the cliff.

Q1 2018 Results

The Street was obviously delighted by Netflix's Q1 2018 revenue growth of 43%. However, interestingly there was less mention in the financial press about Netflix's amortization of streaming content not keeping pace - only up 33%, which would have obviously offered investors the illusion of strong EPS growth, up 60% YoY.

Valuation

The remarkable aspect that some Netflix' shareholders appear to believe is that Netflix is unlike every other streaming content producer, that Netflix is in a league of its own - while in reality, the competition for this space is remarkably strong. For example, not only is Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) putting down $1 billion for original video content but others too, are putting serious cash into this space, such as Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), who is allegedly investing no less than $4 billion on original video content.

However, as the table above shows, presently, investors' expectations are so high, that shareholders are willing to pay twice Netflix's 5-year average Price to Sales ratio just to participate in Netflix's growth - highlighting that shareholders are just so optimistic of Netflix's long-term potential, with no pause for considering whether Netflix carries the mandatory margin of safety. Netflix's growth being based solely revenue growth, while at the same time incurring heavy free cash flow losses.

Financial Position

Our debt levels are quite modest as a percentage of our enterprise value, and we believe the debt is lower cost of capital compared to equity

If Netflix can't generate strong enough free cash flow, it will not be able to able to repay its debt when it comes due. Period. Netflix's new definition of risk to justify its capital structure is astonishing. Has any business ever gone to a creditor and said, ''Don't worry about our debt, it is high, but it is modest relative to our stock price"? I have never seen that before. Credit markets are one of those things that are always around and open in good times and nowhere to be seen when you really need access to them (in a way, a bit like umbrellas; always around in sunny days, but nowhere to be seen when it's raining). At the end of Q1 2018, Netflix had a net debt position of approximately $3.9 billion.

Source: SEC filings; author's calculations

Nevertheless, the table shows Netflix's increasingly risky financial position. Furthermore, while, Netflix's revenue growth is remarkably strong and growing at a strong clip, so too is its interest expense. For FY 2015, Netflix's interest expense stood at approximately $133 million, however, as of FY 2017 its interest expense had increased to approximately $238 million; while at the time, its free cash flow continues to become progressively more negative; going from roughly negative $920 million in 2015 to a forecast $3 to $4 billion free cash flow loss in FY 2018.

Insider Ownership

The only aspect of Netflix's investment which I give investors a limb to stand on, is that management held, at the time of last years' proxy 4.9% of the stock; with CEO Hastings holding at that time no less than 2.71% of the stock. Although Hasting has brought down is ownership of Netflix by 8% in the period between June 2016-June 2017 (the date of the latest proxy).

Again, just to reinforce Netflix's modus operandi, management's bonus is tied to a single metric 'Global Streaming Revenue', which goes to show, that you get what you incentivize for.

Takeaway

As I have highlighted numerous times in the past, just because you own a service or a product and enjoy that product it does not automatically make its stock a worthwhile investment. I for one used to love watching Netflix (I've never got time to watch it anymore, but I'm still paying its subscription), but prefer to watch from side-lines, understanding full well, that Netflix's stock has a truly poor risk-reward profile.

Disclaimer: Please do your own due diligence to reach your own conclusions.

Note: The only favor I ask is that you click the "Follow" button so I can grow my Seeking Alpha friendships and our Deep Value network. Please excuse any grammatical errors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.