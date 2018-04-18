Docusign: Valuation Doesn't Fully Capture The Opportunity

The range is likely to be revised upward, but given Docusign's high profile and rapidly growing financials, the IPO looks set to pop.

At the midpoint of its pricing range, Dropbox would have an EV/FTM revenue multiple of just 5.5x.

The company is offering 21.7 million shares, indicating a huge $542.5 million IPO at the midpoint of the pricing range, only slightly less than the $756 million that Dropbox raised.

Docusign (DOCU) has just released pricing for its upcoming IPO, and the implied valuation is a lot lower than I had been expecting. The company is offering up 21.7 million shares at $24 to $26 apiece, setting its desired market cap at about $3.8 billion in the middle of that range.

This valuation is, of course, expanded from the $3.1 billion private valuation that Docusign last notched with its Series F round. But two years is a long time, and the company has more than doubled its revenues since then while hugely expanding its operating margins. No doubt Docusign is one of the most rock-solid (financially speaking) software companies to go public either this year or last year, and I believe the valuation doesn't yet fully capture its opportunity.

The underlining point here: at its current price, Docusign is massively undervalued. We'll discuss valuation multiples against peers in this article, but first, a caveat: this initial pricing range is unlikely to stay so low. Docusign will be the fourth software company to go public this year, with its $542.5 million offering second only to Dropbox's (DBX) $756 million IPO. Each of the three software IPOs that preceded Docusign have increased their pricing ranges from the original range, and ultimately ended up pricing above that range as well.

Given market appetite for software IPOs, that pattern is likely to continue for Docusign. Note also that each of the three software IPOs preceding Docusign has popped from its IPO price, though trading action since opening on Day 1 at their elevated prices has been more or less sideways. Still, Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) is up 77% from its IPO price of $16, Dropbox is up 43% from its IPO price of $21, and Zuora, which just went public last week, is up 38% from its IPO price of $14.

ZS data by YCharts

With the highly anticipated nature of Docusign's IPO, as well as its elevated public profile and sizable growth, this will be an exciting IPO to watch. It's more than likely that Docusign will end up opening for trading to regular investors at a significant "pop" over the IPO price, putting its valuation out of buying range. Still, this will be a deal to watch with a finger over the buy button. With the initial pricing range coming out this week, the IPO is expected to come sometime in early May.

Valuation update

Giving effect to the 21.7 million shares that Docusign is offering in this IPO, the company will have a post-IPO share pool of 152.1 million shares. At a pricing range of $24-$26 per share, this represents a market cap range of $3.65 to $3.95 billion, and $3.8 billion in the midpoint.

If we also net out the company's $257 million of balance sheet cash as well as the $374.6 million in net proceeds the company intends to raise in the IPO (based on an IPO price at $25, as stated in Docusign's updated S-1 filing), and add $547.5 million of convertible debt on its books, then Docusign effectively has an enterprise value of $3.72 billion.

Recall that the company also had $518.5 million in trailing revenues at a 36% growth rate:

Figure 1. Docusign revenues Source: Docusign S-1 filing

If we assume the company's growth will decelerate to 30% this coming year, we arrive at an estimated FY19 revenue base of $674.0 million. This puts Docusign's valuation at an extremely modest 5.5x EV/FY19 revenues.

The typical software company trades at much higher multiples. An established, high-growth software company typically trades at between 6-7x forward revenues. Here's a look at where last year's batch of software IPOs are currently trading:

YEXT EV to Revenues (Forward) data by YCharts

Perhaps an even better comparison for Docusign is the valuation of this year's batch of recent IPOs, though trading has been fairly volatile through March and April. Here's a detailed look at where Zscaler, Dropbox, and Zuora currently stand against Docusign's expected valuation:

Figure 2. Docusign relative valuation Source: author-created chart; data from public filings; forward revenues based on extrapolation of historical results; comp market valuations based on stock price as of April 18

Docusign shares its status of being cash-flow positive with Dropbox, though the latter has much richer margins. Also like Dropbox, Docusign has very minimal operating losses and is on the cusp of hitting breakeven. Competitively speaking, Docusign is also very similar to Dropbox in that it has a large public rival in Adobe (ADBE), whereas Dropbox is pitted in eternal competition against Box (BOX). With this in mind, Dropbox is a particularly useful comp for Docusign. Note also that the lowest-valued of these comps is Zuora, currently trading at 7x forward revenues.

Based on these comps, it's highly unlikely for Docusign to retain its IPO pricing at the current $3.8 billion valuation, let alone open for trading at such a lowball price. This is very likely to be an IPO that shoots up extremely quickly.

Here's a sense of Docusign's valuation at various price benchmarks (all assuming 30% revenue growth):

$25 a share: 5.5x forward revenues, as discussed above

5.5x forward revenues, as discussed above $30 a share: 6.6x forward revenues

6.6x forward revenues $35 a share: 7.8x forward revenues

7.8x forward revenues $40 a share: 8.9x forward revenues

8.9x forward $50 a share: 11.2x forward revenues

Personally, my price target on the stock is $40.50, representing 9x EV/FY19 revenues, putting the company roughly in-line with Dropbox. This price represents a 62% premium to the current $25 mark - which, given how much software IPOs have "popped" in recent days, is a price that Docusign is very likely to attain right at the opening trade.

Final thoughts

Without a doubt, Docusign is shaping up to become another landmark IPO in 2018. With the strength of preceding software IPOs as well as its own fundamental merits, demand for the offering will likely be extremely elevated.

Keep valuation in mind and don't overpay for the stock when it goes public. At its current intended IPO price, Docusign looks cheap and hopefully it stays as close to $25 as possible, but the Day 1 "pop" is likely to be magnified. More to come as the IPO draws nearer.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.