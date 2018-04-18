GDX: Next Stop, Breakout

I am slightly increasing my GDX position and expect GDX to hit $25 rather sooner than later.

The gold bull case is getting solid support from inflation indicators and the US dollar.

Gold miners went from almost breaking down to being on the verge of breaking out within a couple of weeks.

On the fifth of March 2018 I wrote in an article about the VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX) to make clear that traders should ignore the technical breakdown. I advised to use weakness as a buying opportunity. In this article, I am going to tell you why the current strength will turn into a breakout opportunity.

A Breakout Is Imminent

Normally, I never start with a technical analysis. However, this time I am going to start with the weekly GDX graph given that we are seeing a very interesting pattern. A few weeks ago, I wrote that people should ignore the breakdown. Note that I added a thin red line which was the bottom of the pennant pattern back then. At this point, a few weeks have passed and we are up roughly 6% and close to breaking out of a pattern that has its roots in the gold mining peak of 2016 - shortly after the biggest rally since 2008.

Nonetheless, trading a macro asset like gold only based on technical analysis would be too reckless. What we need is a strong fundamental case. And this case is not called "Syria tensions," nor is it based on North Korea or economic growth fears. It's the U.S. dollar.

Why The Dollar Matter

The U.S. dollar (candlesticks) has peaked in the fourth quarter of 2016 shortly after the election of President Trump has caused to spike the world's biggest reserve currency. Back then, the bull case was based on Trump's promises to reduce the trade deficit which would have led to a worldwide dollar shortage.

However, shortly after the peak we witnessed a massive downtrend that is still going on. Some might say that this is happening despite solid economic growth. However, it's not despite solid growth, it is fully based on economic growth as I will show you in this article.

For now, it is important that we are still in a solid downtrend which has been the biggest driver of the gold price (blue line - inverted).

Currently, it seems like the dollar is making a decision which could massively impact the price of gold. And I believe that this decision is going to be a continued decline.

Inflation Is Just Around The Corner

One of the graphs I often use is the one below. This graph displays economic expectations. Both the ISM manufacturing index and regional manufacturing surveys are forward looking indicators. Both bottomed in Q1 of 2016 and started to gain serious momentum shortly before the general election of 2016. Note that the dollar has weakened during this period except for the rally after the election as I already explained.

Not only has this pushed stocks higher, it has also massively benefited industrial metals. In this case displayed by the industrial metals ETF (JJM). Once again, I inverted the dollar index. Copper for example gained roughly 50% between Q4 of 2016 and Q1 of 2018. Aluminum added more than 30%. Hence companies start noticing the need to massively raise prices given that their input costs are rising rapidly.

The next graph shows regional prices received. This index is a good indicator to predict official consumer prices. It seems that official numbers are massively lagging leading indicators. Consumer prices growth at 3.0% is very likely over the next 2-3 months.

It's just a matter of time until inflation trades become "mainstream," which will massively boost gold and gold miners.

Moreover, treasury inflation protected bonds (TIP) are on their way to recapture their 52-week highs. This should further benefit gold miners as you can see below. It's a very favorable environment to be long inflation protected bonds, gold and obviously miners.

And just to show you that this trade is not overcrowded, let's look at the graph below. The blue line shows net gold futures positions of non-commercial traders.

We are at levels that are common during a gold bull market (also see 2009-2011) but nowhere near overbought conditions.

Why GDX?

Why would one use the GDX ETF to track the price of gold? Personally, I only trade gold. I am not a long term holder of gold. I do not invest long term in gold ETFs nor do I own physical gold. Not that there is anything wrong with that, it's just not my strategy. Anyhow, the GDX ETF is a great tool to trade gold because it contains the biggest gold miners and eliminates single company risks. Moreover, miners have been lagging gold over the last few months. Gold is very close to fresh multi-year highs while miners have gone sideways since the start of 2017.

A further gold rally will push money into miners once investors find out that the fundamental story is actually very supportive of owning miners.

Takeaway

Gold miners are close to breaking out after failing to break down just a few weeks ago. The next breakout is going to be supported by further dollar weakness and inflation which will move more money into gold as well as inflation protected bonds. Moreover, the trade seems obvious but is not even close to being overcrowded. Additionally we are seeing that miners have ignored the recent gold strength.

In other words, I like the odds of being long gold miners and will slightly increase my position ahead of the breakout. A prices target of $25 on the short term should be doable in my opinion.

Stay tuned!

Author's note: Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of my thesis. Your input is highly appreciated.

