Catalyst Pipeline Portfolio Updates - Strong Start For The Portfolio

Investment Thesis and Portfolio Focus:

Investment across the biotech space (large and small) often sees a significant amount of risk associated with pipeline success and timelines. We've established a small group of biotechs which have significant catalysts in 2018 which include partnership developments, Phase III trial data, Phase II trial data and initiation of potentially novel blockbusters in clinical trials as well as looking at the pipeline potential of larger companies. We will update our strongest picks within this space and provide insight into our anticipation as well as note the important information which has already come to light. This portfolio is designed to provide short term (1 year) catalysts which may provide cause for significant price appreciation in the shares of the companies listed herein over the same time frame, providing the potential for outperformance over the broader market. This portfolio is meant as a not as investment advice but as a part of a broader research strategy and portfolio building methodology, which provides potentially volatile names.

Please see our previous article in this topic to see a more in-depth analysis of each company, detailing their placement in this portfolio as well as the risks associated with each company. This linked article is not behind the paywall and will continue to be accessible for all readers.

Performance so Far:

Image generated by author using Microsoft Excel.

Thus far, as of the close of market on April 17th 2018, our portfolio has significantly outperformed the overall market by roughly 20% by gaining 21.3% vs. the S&P's 1.5% gain. Our portfolio has also outperformed the broader biotech sector, represented by the XBI, by 12.4%. These gains have been due to the broad success of our portfolio members, with only 3 underperforming the market and 4 underperforming the XBI. Our strongest gainers have been CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP) (176%), Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) (16%) and Editas Medicine (EDIT) (19%). This has also included distributions/dividends from Johnson and Johnson (JNJ) and Amgen (AMGN) in the portfolio (reinvested) and both XBI and SPY (also reinvested).

Gene Therapy:

This field is may be confused with the gene editing companies which have recently been the focus of excitement within the scientific community. We differentiate gene therapy and gene editing by the method for the disease correction which is used. If there is no targeted and programmed cutting of the genome via an introduced nuclease, we categorize the company into the gene therapy group.

Krystal Biotech (KRYS) (5%)

Reason for Positioning in Portfolio: Pipeline Clarity with initiation of Phase I/II trial for EB will provide clarity and provide a de-risking event to the pipeline. Our small position is due to the risk associated with the novel method of therapeutic delivery, which we are cautiously optimistic on.

KB103 (Figures all generated by Krystal Biotech - listed in S-1)

Changes since December 2017:

KRYS recently announced that they expect to file their IND for their lead candidate, KB103 this month and initiate their planned Phase I/II trial shortly thereafter. An additional IND is expected for KB105 for treating lamella ichthyosis in Q418. This timeline clarity has been welcomed by shareholders, as well as ourselves. We are encouraged at the pair of timelines given (both of the IND's as well as the clinical trial), with the second IND being a positive surprise for us. This provides a more clear timeline moving forward which can provided additional support to the shares. We believe that after the Phase I/II trial begins the company will see a bump when reporting on any preliminary data for early enrollment patients.

Gene Editing:

Gene editing companies represent the largest number of companies in our portfolio. We have covered each of these in detail and feel that they represent a strong offering of catalysts in the coming year.

CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP) (10%)

Image from www.crisprtx.com

Reason for Positioning in Portfolio: Pipeline Clarity with initiation of Phase I trial for beta-thalassemia and Sickle Cell Disease will provide clarity and provide a de-risking event to the pipeline, expected to be the first biotech with a CRISPR product in clinical trials. Furthermore, there is potential for the Phase I trial to be completed prior to initiation of any trials from their competitors.

Changes since December 2017:

CRSP has achieved one of the leading reasons for inclusion in this portfolio by initiating their Phase I/II clinical trial (in the EU first) and look to build on this success following their IND submission in the US. They expect to start their Phase I/II in the US in the coming months. Although this is the primary catalyst for the company, they were able to 'create' an additional catalyst in our opinion: a successful equity offering. We had suggested that the company may take advantage of the market's support if their share price rose significantly from their rut that ended in December, and we were correct. CRSP offered roughly 6 million shares (after underwriters allotment) at $22.75/share (previous day's close was $23.91) which closed on Jan 9th. The company's share price was relatively unaffected, and they have since gone on to more than double (see below). This action was able to further support CRSP's operations by adding over $100 million to their cash holdings, which were already sufficient for roughly 2 years. They continue to lead their competitors in clinical trial development, and now investment gains, which we believe will continue and predicate additional gains moving forward as new investors arrive, forgetting the "lost" period of last year.

CRSP also recently presented encouraging data at AACR with regard to their CAR-T development platform. It was well received, and is expected to play a more central role in the company's development (and the excitement surrounding it) in coming months.

Editas Medicine (EDIT) (8%)

Reason for Positioning in Portfolio: Editas' presence in this portfolio is unique, in that we do not expect pipeline results to be the primary catalysts in the upcoming year. Although EDIT is expected to file their first IND focused on LCA10 in the upcoming year, their potential developments with Cpf1 as well as other CRISPR-associated proteins will continue to provide additional means to expand their pipeline.

Changes since December 2017:

EDIT has seen its fortunes continue to grow as it has successfully completed an equity offering. Their offering was small, in comparison to NTLA and CRSP at roughly 2.2 million shares, netting just over $50 million. Although we believe that this was a successful test of investor's appetite for further equity offerings (and seeing their shares rapidly exceed the offering price is reassuring), we believe that future offerings will be significantly larger. In their most recent update for investors EDIT confirmed that they expect to have an IND for their lead indication addressing LCA10 filed by mid-year. This is encouraging as it demonstrates that management understands the importance of moving beyond the excitement of the scientific potential and holding onto deadlines for clinical trials in collaboration with their partners (Allergan (AGN) in this instance).

Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) (15%)

Reason for Positioning in Portfolio: Sangamo was among the first gene editing companies that arose in 1990's using Zinc Finger Nucleases to manipulate the genome. Their products are focused on complex genetic diseases and are engaged in 6 Phase I/II trials.

Image captured from SGMO's ZFN presentation.

Summary:

Sangamo Therapeutics' biggest strength is its strong proprietary portfolio and patents related to Zinc Finger Nuclease [ZFN] technology as well as its use for genome modulation. With another successful quarter under the belt, they have laid a strong financial and scientific foundation. SGMO provides a strong investment opportunity and exciting potential in the coming year. We anticipate continued success across their clinical products, with reduced risks compared to what is anticipated with CRISPR-Cas9 proteins with regard to potential off-target complications. We value at $37/share, making for a strong case over the coming year where we see pipeline progress continuing to de-risk the company and provide cause for revaluation of the shares.

Changes since December 2017:

SGMO has had a bevy of significant catalysts since we initiated this portfolio coverage. Although there was a strong run in the shares in March following the announcement of a strong quarter, where they improved revenues by 47% to $13.1M for Q4. This was the least of the excitement however, as they also took that time to announce a new partnership with Gilead/KITE worth upwards of $3 billion. This was in addition to an announced collaboration with Pfizer in working on a gene therapy for ALS and a large ($11 million) grant from the NIH to study HIV therapeutics using edited T-cells. On the clinical front the company progressed in their Phase 1/2 study of SB-FIX for treating hemophilia B in Europe and began their Phase 1/2 CHAMPIONS study for treating MPS II. After such an eventful start to the year it is hard to believe that best is yet to come, but we continue to believe that this is the case. We think that the recent market malaise will subside and the biotech sector will once again catch a bid moving forward. At this time, along with the continued pipeline and clinical trial developments we expect from SGMO, we believe that they will resume their strong upward trajectory as investors again recognize the potential in this cash-rich gene editing play.

Microbiology - Complex Antibiotic Resistance:

Microbiology has not been one of the more exciting fields since the emergence of genetics and gene therapies over the past decade. Nonetheless, a significant amount of important and profitable research has been done in the field which seems to fly under the radar. There have been some significant developments recently, and the long clinical pathway seen in gene therapy and other complex oncology products (i.e. CAR-T) is significantly shortened for simpler antibiotic compounds.

Spero Therapeutics (SPRO) (12%)

Reason for Positioning in Portfolio: Spero Therpeutics is a company with a primary focus in antibiotics and antibiotic support compounds for use against antibiotic resistant bacteria. They have just recently IPO'd and look to have a pair of catalysts via data from their top two candidates in Phase I trials (gram negative antibiotic) and Phase II data in their Potentiator platform.

Source: Spero Therapeutics

Changes since December 2017:

SPRO has gotten through its first quarter on the public markets, ahead of their IPO, and following a volatile first few months. They have continued to progress their pipeline, but the primary catalysts that we are looking forward to for 2018 are still ahead. The company affirmed their expected initiation of Phase III clinical trials for their cUTI drug, SPR994, by the end of 2018 following their Phase I dosing trial results this summer. They also confirmed that they expect top-line data from their Phase I trial of their potentiator product, SPR741, in this quarter. Finally, their second antibiotic, SPR720, is on track for a Phase I clinical trial initiation in the first half of 2019. At this point, we continue to await additional data, but are encouraged by the clarity provided by management and the consistent timelines to date.

Cell Therapy:

Although the world of cell therapy has seen some dramatic excitement and busts over the past 2 decades, the knowledge which has been developing over this period is finally ready to see mainstream. Cell Therapies are traditionally utilizing stem cells to treat complex diseases such as stroke and heart attack.

Athersys Inc. (ATHX) (20%)

Reason for Positioning in Portfolio: After a long period of waiting, dilutions and volatility, Athersys is preparing four big catalysts in the coming year. In November 2017 Athersys' partner, Healios K.K., initiated their Phase III trial using ATHX's allogenic stem cell product MultiStem for the treatment of ischemic stroke. Data is expected in 2018, along with an expected partnership announcement and initiation of a second Phase III trial in ischemic stroke in the US/EU. The final catalyst is the potential completion of the Phase II trial using MultiStem in ARDS, with data expected a few months following completion.

Source

Changes since December 2017:

The only small biotech within this portfolio that has had more developments than ATHX is SGMO. ATHX has seen a very emotional few months with investors continuing the decline in the shares from their Fall 2017 high of $2.63 to a March 2018 low of $1.33 (mostly due to a slow news drip) before rebounding. In February the company announced a new expansion of their credit facility with Aspire capital, to the tune of $100 million in potential cash. This was met with scorn by investors who only saw the potential dilution from the deal, but there were some positive aspects. The company is now well supported and funded for the duration of their Phase III clinical trial for Multistem, and if the share price increases, the dilution from this agreement is expected to be significantly below the market's fear. With their recent earnings report the company provided guidance with regard to the Aspire deal, stating that they have not yet drawn from it, and therefore the full value is still available (and dilutions via this facility haven't occurred at depressed price). ATHX also took this earnings report to detail out a newly expanded partnership with their Japanese partner Healios K.K. This expansion poured cash into the company (which had $29 million at the end of 2017) with a deal announcement worth roughly $56 million. Although this deal is yet to be finalized, the majority of the payment is expected to remain with ATHX to allow Healios expanded access to the Multistem platform.

The earnings call included some other exciting information with regard to Multistem indications. The Phase II clinical trial for ARDS is expected to conclude this quarter with the announcement of the findings coming shortly thereafter. An additional indication in Traumatic Brain Injury or general Trauma was announced as a new focus of a Phase II clinical trial to be initiated this year was welcomed and exciting. There has also been some recent coverage of the company by Wall Street Titan (a long-time SA writer and follower of ATHX) which has provided much needed clarity on the Healios deal as well as the company's other developments.

Large Biotech/Pharma:

Often when looking at a slew of biotech catalysts with the opportunity for significant price appreciation (as we've gone through so far) many tend to shy away from the slower growing super-majors. Although all of them have potential catalysts, we feel that a few stand out from this crowd. Most importantly, as part of our portfolio, we see these as stabilizers. Although we expect catalysts to provide significant upside, the decreased overall volatility may prove beneficial in a potentially volatile market next year.

Johnson and Johnson (JNJ) (15%)

Reason for Positioning in Portfolio: Johnson and Johnson has long been seen as a boring blue chip in a volatile biotech/pharmaceutical sector. Their sheer size ($376 billion market cap, 127k employees, and $72 billion in revenue for 2016) provides some stability but the most significant source of this stability is arguably their diversity. Having a significant presence in almost every aspect of the health sector from oncology to skin disease and consumer products provides insulation from the goings on in financial markets and political landscapes. Their large pipeline and recent approvals are expected to provide catalysts in the upcoming year, in addition to potential gifts from the US government via tax reform.

Changes since December 2017:

JNJ has seen a near constant series of updates, highlights and headlines since our initial purchase for the portfolio. The majority of these headlines have focused on their Talc litigation as well as competitor's advances and the current opioid epidemic, but our focus continues to remain with the pipeline development, which produces our long case for investment. This slew of developments, approvals and new opportunities continues to support JNJ's presence in this portfolio due to the multitude of catalysts and opportunities which can move even this behemoth. We draw the reader's attention to our main foci listed in our original article:

Updates along this pipeline are expected catalysts, of which there are many but the more exciting potential catalysts involve products which were recently approved and are expected to provide significant revenues in the coming year, and potentially provide multiple blockbusters, which will start to be recognized revenue in the coming year. To this point, TREMFYA (plaque psoriasis), STELARA (adolescent psoriasis), IMBRUVICA (graph vs. host), SYMTUZA (HIV), and were all approved in the US/EU in the second half of 2017. We expect continued updates as to their sales of these products, to act as catalysts in the coming year while Phase III successes in products such as DARZALEX (multiple myeloma) and INVOKANA (diabetes) provide the potential for additional catalysts in 2018.

Shortly after our initial article JNJ's prostate cancer therapeutic apalutamide (ERLEADA) was granted accelerated review by the FDA, with an action date this month (April 2018) - this was acted on in Feb 2018. In Feb (a busy month) the FDA approved Zytiga (expanded use) for metastatic prostate cancer, they also approved Erleada for non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. JNJ also progressed its pipeline with a successful late-stage study of Tremfya which demonstrated a significant and durable improvement in patients suffering from plaque psoriasis. The company announced a positive outcomes related to their previous CANVAS study for Invokana in decreasing cardiovascular risks among patients with diabetes. This was further bolstered by additional studies of CANVAS which demonstrated that Invokana also provided renal protective benefits for patients with type II diabetes. These two data points continue to support the drug and provide a wide range of significant health benefits to focus on as JNJ moves forward. We expect that their pipeline will continue its rapid advancement and the company's share price will recover in conjunction with this continued success.

Amgen (AMGN) (15%)

Reason for Positioning in Portfolio: Amgen has long been a leader in the biotech field due to its strong portfolio and research capabilities. The company's 21% YTD gain has been dwarfed by the wider biotech sector (XBI) which is up 41% YTD. Much of these performance woes have been focused on pipeline complications and expiration of patent protections on their leading products. We believe that these are overdone and that the pipeline is a significant asset and may surprise to the upside in the coming year. Additionally, the payment of a dividend while we wait for improved pipeline clarity provides additional stability to our portfolio.

Changes since December 2017

AMGN has had a slower news period than JNJ for the past few months and given the type of news that JNJ has been mired in, this is welcomed. The company has continued success with Aimovig for migraines, with recent data demonstrating effectiveness in treating treatment-resistant migraines in a Phase III study. The company also saw a label expansion for Blincyto for treating adults and children with B-cell precursor ALL. The company has been hit by competition litigation success with regard to Repatha, with Regeneron (REGN) and Sanofi's (SNY) Praluent seeing a successful large-scale cardiovascular outcome study and being allowed to be sold in the US following the removal of an injunction last year. This has put pressure on the shares, as REGN has announced a lower potential price, and has forced AMGN to consider lowering their price to maintain market share.

In the financial realm, AMGN was able to benefit from the tax law signed at the end of 2017 by repatriating a significant amount of their cash from overseas, which may be used to the benefit of shareholders in the coming months via buybacks, dividends and continued support of the company's pipeline. They did have a poor headline for the 4th quarter 2017, predominantly linked to the income tax changes, but we believe that the underlying product improvements will continue to support the company moving forward.

Summary and Portfolio Design:

Company % of Portfolio Share Price Value KRYS 5 $10.52 $5,000 CRSP 10 $19.12 $10,000 EDIT 8 $29.87 $8,000 SGMO 15 $16.89 $15,000 SPRO 12 $12.14 $12,000 ATHX 20 $1.96 $20,000 JNJ 15 $141.10 $15,000 AMGN 15 $178.27 $15,000 (NYSEARCA:XBI) - $84 $100,000 S&P (NYSEARCA:SPY) $266.06 $100,000

Original Portfolio Investment Profile

Company % of Portfolio (original) Share Price Value KRYS 4 (5) $9.94 $4,724 CRSP 23 (10) $52.73 $27,578 EDIT 8 (8) $35.68 $9,556 SGMO 14 (15) $19.52 $17,336 SPRO 11 (12) $13.45 $13,295 ATHX 16.5 (20) $1.97 $20,102 JNJ 11.5 (15) $130.53 $13,962 AMGN 12 (15) $178.27 $14,818 Portfolio Total $121,372 (NYSEARCA:XBI) - $91.12 $108,922 S&P (NYSEARCA:SPY) $270.19 $101,552

Current Portfolio Investment Profile

To date the investments in our portfolio have significantly outperformed both the SPY and XBI, even following the recent downturn and volatility. We believe that this outperformance will continue and expand as shares recover following the volatility and continued focus on upcoming catalysts resumes. We will not be making any changes to the portfolio, even to re-balance, as previously mentioned, until a year has elapsed.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ATHX, REGN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.