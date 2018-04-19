Comerica Reaping The Benefits Of Its Unusual Business Mix

Comerica looks poised to be one of the strongest growers (at least at the pre-provision income line), but the shares reflect that above-average growth potential.

Investors continue to appreciate Comerica’s (CMA) strong leverage to this phase of the banking cycle, as the shares have continued to outperform peers even through this recent correction. Although loan growth remains lackluster, Comerica’s strong asset sensitivity remains a key driver, as does the company’s improving cost efficiency. There are certainly some cheaper names out there, but Comerica’s pre-provision income growth is likely to remain quite strong relative to its peers, and I can understand why growth-oriented would continue to want to own this name.

Different Song, Same Chorus

Like so many other banks, Comerica’s first quarter results were not quite as strong as hoped. Although net interest income growth was not the issue, nor earning asset growth, lower-than-reported fee income created a gap that was filled by better expense efficiency and lower provisioning expense (the latter making it a somewhat lower-quality earnings result).

Revenue rose 7%, with 17% growth in net interest income spurred by very strong spread growth, as the net interest margin improved more than half a point from the year-ago period (and 14bp sequentially). Average earning asset balances declined (down more than 2% yoy). Fee income was down 10% yoy as reported, with a change in accounting treatment leading to a 23% decline in card revenue.

While it is largely “job done” with respect to Comerica’s cost reduction program, the benefits are still flowing into the results. Operating expenses were down 4% yoy on a core basis, pushing the efficiency ratio down into the mid-50%s and leading to over 20% growth in pre-provision income (likely to be one of the better results this quarter).

Loan growth remains subdued, with just 2% yoy growth in period-end balances and very slight sequential growth. What growth there is in the loan book is coming from riskier sectors, with 6% yoy growth in C&D lending and 3% growth in CRE lending. Although Comerica does not engage in C&D lending nearly to the extent of Bank of the Ozarks (OZRK) (for whom C&D lending is core), it and M&T Bank (MTB) are on the high end of the scale for banks of their size, with M&T looking to pare down its C&D exposure. Although loan growth was sluggish, Comerica saw a roughly 20bp sequential improvement in yield as its heavy skew to variable-rate lending (with short-term benchmarks) allowed it to benefit from recent rate hikes. Credit quality continues to improve, with a 37% decline in non-performing loans and ongoing declines in the NPA ratio.

Deposits shrunk in the quarter, down 2% overall. Comerica also saw an outsized sequential decline in non-interest-bearing deposits, though this is a typical seasonal phenomenon.

Sensitivity Remains The Key Driver

Comerica’s management didn’t guide for any meaningful improvement in loan growth – continuing to expect that Comerica’s loan growth in 2018 would come in at around the rate of GDP growth. Unlike many other banks in Comerica’s “weight class”, loan growth just isn’t likely to be a major driver through this cycle. That’s okay, though, because Comerica’s uncommonly high asset sensitivity can make the difference (and then some).

As I mentioned, Comerica is overwhelmingly a variable-rate lender, with around 90% of its lending done that way and most of that (around 80%) pegged to 30-day LIBOR. With that, Comerica is a high asset beta. What’s more, the bank has an uncommonly high skew toward non-interest-bearing deposits at roughly double the typical mix (at around 55%). Better still, the majority of those deposits are commercial accounts, frequently, the accounts of treasury services clients, and those are typically sticky, price-insensitive accounts. With all that, Comerica has an exceptionally low deposit beta and well above-average earnings leverage to further rate increases.

Regulatory Relief Could Help

Comerica also stands to benefit if Congress ultimately passes (and the President signs) a bill that would reform the regulation of Structurally Important Financial Institutions (or SIFI). Under the bill that passed the Senate, banks like Comerica with $50 billion and $100 billion in assets would see almost immediate benefits, including less oversight and a simplified capital return process. Perhaps even more important, Comerica would not have to maintain as large of a portfolio of lower-yielding securities, allowing the company to dedicate more earning assets away from securities yielding 2% or less and toward loans yielding 4% or more. All of this would be helpful, but it remains to see what sort of horse-trading will have to go on before a final bill is approved (or if there even will be a final bill).

The Opportunity

I’m revising my expectations for Comerica higher, as I believe I was too conservative regarding the bank’s ability to generate higher NIMs and better cost leverage. The net effect is a roughly 1.5% bump in my five-year earnings growth rate and a half-point bump in my long-term earnings growth rate (to around 9%). These adjustments don’t drive a fair value that makes Comerica look cheap yet, but a high single-digit return on a fast-growing bank isn’t exactly terrible. I’d also note that Comerica does look somewhat undervalued on a forward P/E basis – it’s not my favorite methodology (I prefer the more conservative discounted earnings and ROTCE/TBV approaches), but there’s no single right way to analyze stocks, and I feel it’s worth noting that there are some metrics by which Comerica shares still appear to have upside.

The Bottom Line

I understand and accept that exceptional growth will almost always earn a premium valuation, but I’m still not eager to pay the premium for Comerica shares today when there are other alternatives out there. Still, it is a good-quality growth story and one that is highly leveraged to any additional upside in rate actions over the next couple of years.

