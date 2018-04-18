Why I Sold Intelsat

However, the truth is that at some point the fundamentals have to kick in.

After several months of holding Intelsat (I), I finally sold my position on Tuesday. I had been trimming very small amounts from $7 and up, but on Tuesday I unloaded my entire position.

Intelsat was a speculative play from the start. Yes, under certain conditions the stock could be worth a lot more, however those conditions have not been met yet.

As a reminder, Intelsat, Intel (INTC) and SES S.A. (Euronext Paris and Luxembourg Stock Exchange: SESG) have submitted a joint proposal to the FCC for initial comments pertaining to the commission’s request for proposals on the use of various spectrum bands.

If accepted by the FCC, it might mean mobile operators would be able to provide terrestrial 5G services within the proposed C-band spectrum (3700-4200 MHz ), and companies like Intelsat that have a stake in this spectrum would be able to monetize this spectrum.

Another piece of information shedding some color on how valuable the C-band spectrum might be, came from the U.K. recently. An article in Reuters tells us that:

LONDON (Reuters) - Telefonica’s O2 won the biggest chunk of new British mobile airwaves in an auction that raised 1.36 billion pounds ($1.9 billion) for the government, regulator Ofcom said. The airwaves in the 3.4GHz band have been earmarked for 5G, the future wireless technology that promises to link up everything from cars to household devices, as well as providing far greater smartphone speeds.

The spectrum auctioned is very close to that of Intelsat. So the question is, if 5G spectrum in the U.K. went for almost $2B, how much might it fetch in the U.S.?

The answer is multiple times as much. However we do not know if Intelsat has any intention of selling parts of this spectrum, or, if it intends to license it on a yearly basis. In any case, the above news gives was a little bit more color as to how this spectrum might be valued, irrespective on how Intelsat intends to monetize it, in the case of a positive FCC outcome.

So why did I sell?

As I said back in February (please consider: Owning Intelsat Shares Just Became A Lot Less Speculative), I was modeling a $7 price target when the stock was around $3 a share.

So for starters, one reason I sold is that the market was kind enough to give me a lot more than I bargained for. Never look a gift-horse, and never ask more from am already generous market (I say).

Second, my speculation logic modeled that the market would bid up Intelsat shares leading up to the FCC decision. However we still do not know when the FCC will rule. There are hints that it might happen in August, however please also note that even August is very far away and anything can happen till then.

So it was a good time to take profits, because we do not know what might happen in the next several months. Believe it or not there's a chance Intelsat shares might correct and we might get another chance of buying them again before the FCC decision.

Furthermore, even if the FCC votes positive on the joint proposal, we do not know what it might be worth to Intelsat. Yes, we could speculate on what it might be worth, but unless we see some kind of a deal in place for the spectrum, we simply do not know. Furthermore, even with a positive FCC vote, it will take at lest 12-18 months before Intelsat can monetize its spectrum.

Finally, yesterday after selling I tried shorting a few shares, and there were none in my IB terminal available. Meaning, the market has shorted the kitchen sink.

For the most part I do not like going against strategic short sellers. Yes, they might be wrong, but after a 200% ride they might be less wrong. Also, the way I see it, there are not enough reasons for the stock to go much higher.

Can Intelsat go higher, and I sold early? Yes, this is a possibility. However for shares to go much higher, there has to be a very good reason, that I for one do not see one at the moment.

The only way for shares to go much higher at the current time, is if a big fund out there continues to buy and squeezes the shorts. However for this to happen, there has to be a very good reason. Like I said, I for one do not see any such reason at the current time.

Also, I did not see anyone claiming they bought 5% of more of Intelsat. So I have to assume that traders and algorithmic trading are behind all this volume.

Bottom line

The market was kind enough to give me generous profits very fast. You just don't find 200% returns everyday.

The rally happened very fast, but an FCC decision is still very far away. Anything can happen until then. As such I thought It was a good idea to lock in profits.

There are too many traders in the stock at the moment, and just too much hot money. It was a very crowded trade going up, it might become a crowded trade going down.

Yes, shares might go higher, but only if the sorts are squeezed. However I cannot find a good enough reason for buyers to persist at the time being.

Finally, I think I am going to have one final chance in speculating with Intelsat shares once more before the FCC decision. If I am wrong and the stock does not correct, there are many more fish in the ocean.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.