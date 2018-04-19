CNOOC: A Great Play On Oil

Following a dramatic earnings turnaround last year, CNOOC Ltd. (NYSE:CEO), China's flagship offshore oil and gas producer, is now one of the most attractive names in the E&P space. (CNOOC trades in Hong Kong as 0883 and in the US as an ADR with the ticker CEO.) In addition to being a beneficiary of higher prices, the company has had some notable exploration successes. It has also achieved significant expense reductions. Yet it remains considerably cheaper than many of its peers on a P/E basis despite being comparable in terms of reserves life and less highly geared.

The company's 2017 results, which came out on March 29, are indicative of the potential for earnings growth going forward. Net profit attributable to shareholders was up 38 times, to CNY 24.7 bn. Revenue rose 27.2%, thanks mainly to an increase in realized oil prices, which also rose 27.2%, a 7.0% rise in realized gas prices, and a 42.3% jump in trading income (this came to 15.5% of total revenue). Operating expenses rose only 0.3%. There were notable declines in depreciation, exploration, and impairment expenses, which fell by 11.1%, 6.5%, and 25.0%, respectively.

Production was down 1.3% (including attributable shares of equity investees), but the company is expecting output to start growing again this year as its development CAPEX program begins to pay off.

Oil accounted for 79% of production on a barrels-of-oil-equivalent (BOE) basis, considerably higher than the median 65% share for the comparable US-listed names shown in Figure 1.

Figure 1. Oil as a percentage of 2017 production on a BOE basis.

Source: Annual reports, author's calculations.

Provided that oil stays on its current uptrend, a repeat of last year's performance is highly likely. Not only will CNOOC's revenues continue to rise - on the back of both price and production increases - but reserves should increase as well, as a result not only of new finds but also of economic revisions. Reserves increases in turn imply lower depreciation per unit of output because under the units-of-production method (the industry standard for most oil and gas PP&E) capitalized costs are expensed based on the production/reserves ratio. Impairment expense should also be minimal, while impairment recognized on assets that were not economical to produce at the depressed prices of 2014-2016 may be written back.

All of these factors, combined with the fact that the company generally does not hedge its commodity exposure, make CNOOC an ideal play on higher oil prices.

Reserves Turn a Corner

Over the past few years, one might have explained a relatively low valuation for CNOOC on the basis of trends in reserve life and the reserve replacement ratio. Both seemed to be declining at a rather alarming rate. (See Figure 2.) But as the company explained at the time, this was due primarily to economics rather than geology. Following the 2014 oil price crash, higher cost reserves had to be written down because they were no longer profitable to extract.

Figure 2. Reserves rebound on economic revisions and discoveries and extensions.

Source: CNOOC annual reports, author's calculations.

Last year, the downtrend was finally reversed. Reserves rose by 25% (to 4,841 mn BOE), with 91% of the increase coming from revisions, 49% from discoveries and extensions, and -48% from production. Reserves life jumped from 8.1 to 10.3 years. The reserves replacement ratio (excluding M&A) rose from 145% to 289%. These measures now comparable favorably to those of the company's peers. (See Figure 3.)

Figure 3. Reserves measures for comparable companies. Reserves life is defined as beginning total proved reserves/production. The reserves replacement ratio is defined as (extensions and discoveries + improved recovery + revisions)/production.

Source: Annual reports, author's calculations.

Most of the gains were to oil and synthetic oil reserves. Oil accounted for 51% of discoveries and extensions and 46% of revisions, synth oil for 34% and 37%, respectively. Of the oil discoveries and extensions, 47% were in offshore China, 36% in offshore Guyana and Brazil, while China also accounted for 80% of the oil revisions. All of the synth oil discoveries and extensions and revisions resulted from the rebooking of reserves from the company's Long Lake oil sands project in Alberta.

Another important development is a new find in the Bohai Bay, which the company says is the largest gas field ever discovered in the area. While it is still too early to say what impact this might have on the reserves total, management believes it has the potential to become a major new source of energy for gas-starved North China.

Meanwhile, 2017 CAPEX of CNY 50.1 bn came in well below previous guidance of CNY 60-70 bn. This is partly due to project delays in Nigeria and Uganda but is also part of a long-term improvement in capital efficiency. Since 2012, investment per BOE of new capacity has fallen by 50%, thanks to a combination of technical breakthroughs and lower day rates for drill ships.

The Outlook for Earnings

The outlook for earnings is highly dependent on the oil price. The forecast shown in Table 1 assumes a continuation of the current uptrend, with Brent rising to USD 80 by 2020. With Brent having already reached USD 70, this is not a particularly heroic assumption, particularly given continuously rising tensions in the Middle East and recent record-low worldwide investment in conventional oil production.

I'm also assuming that:

Production follows the mid-points of the company's most recent guidance, rising from 470 mn BOE last year to 500 mn BOE in 2020.

Exploration expense returns to pre-2014 levels as the company takes on riskier projects and drill-ship day rates rise.

CAPEX rises from CNY 51 bn last year to CNY 90 bn in 2020 as a result of increased activity, higher day rates, and the resumption of the postponed projects in Nigeria and Uganda (the timing of the latter is still unclear).

Impairment charges are minimal.

Under these assumptions, earnings grow at a CAGR of 43.8% over next three years. At the April 13 close of USD 157.74, my forecast has CEO on a 2018 P/E of 10.4 with EV/EBITDAX of 4.2. (Note that CEO is an ADR representing 100 ordinary shares.)

2015 2016 2017 2018E 2019E 2020E Revenue 171,437 146,490 186,390 208,238 233,431 261,772 Operating expense (28,372) (23,211) (24,282) (24,003) (25,203) (26,463) Exploration expense (9,900) (7,359) (6,881) (10,079) (11,339) (11,339) Depreciation, depletion, and amortization (73,439) (68,907) (61,257) (63,028) (66,101) (69,368) Impairment and provision (2,746) (12,171) (9,130) - - - Other expenses (39,524) (37,254) (47,790) (51,844) (53,850) (56,052) Profit/(Loss) from operating activities 17,456 (2,412) 37,050 59,284 76,937 98,549 Non-operating income/(expense) (326) (2,863) (693) (2,658) (1,658) (658) Profit/(Loss) before tax 17,130 (5,275) 36,357 56,626 75,279 97,891 Income tax credit/(expense) 3,116 5,912 (11,680) (14,156) (18,820) (24,473) Profit attributable to owners of the parent 20,246 637 24,677 42,469 56,459 73,418 EPS (CNY) 0.45 0.01 0.55 0.95 1.26 1.64 P/E (x) 21.8 693.7 17.9 10.4 7.8 6.0 EV/EBITDAX* (x) 5.7 6.7 4.9 4.2 3.5 2.8

*earnings before interest, income tax, depreciation, amortization, impairment, and exploration expense

Table 1. Forecast Earnings (CNY mn, except as noted). P/E and EV/EBITDAX are based on the April 13 CEO closing price of USD 157.74.

This puts the company at a big discount to peers on a 2018 P/E basis despite its lower gearing (see Figure 4). The lower gearing is important not only because of the reduced bankruptcy risk (though as the subsidiary of a Chinese state-owned enterprise, this will be minimal in any case) but also because it makes hedging less necessary. Highly geared rivals may have trouble getting financing without locking in cash flows using collars and swaps. This suits the lender by limiting exposure to downside risk but makes the borrower less of a play on oil because the upside is limited as well.

Figure 4. CNOOC is cheaper on a 2018 P/E basis despite its lower net debt/equity ratio (D/E). (P/Es for the comparison companies are based on Bloomberg consensus estimates, with April 13 closing prices.)

Source: Annual reports, Bloomberg, author's calculations.

Conclusion

CNOOC is a great play on oil for several reasons. It has more oil exposure than many of its peers and is unhedged. Higher oil prices thus have a greater effect both on revenues and reserves, with improvements in the latter leading to lower depreciation and impairment expenses and higher margins. At the same time, the company is making significant progress with its development and exploration program, while many of its over-leveraged competitors have been forced to scale back investment as they focus on strengthening their balance sheets. Yet despite all this, the shares are still cheap relative to the sector.

